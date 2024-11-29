🛍️ Black Friday deals are popping! We have you covered with the best sales. 🛍️

The best Chromebook Black Friday deals: Lenovo, HP, ASUS & more

Get a lightweight, long lasting laptop for way less than $500.

By Brandt Ranj

Posted 10 Hours Ago

A Chromebook is the perfect laptop for students, kids, or anyone whose computing needs are relatively light. You can use a Chromebook to stream videos through services like YouTube and Netflix, create and edit documents, slideshows, or spreadsheets using the Google Suite, and install a growing number of ChromeOS apps to take tasks like photo editing. Many Chromebooks are currently on sale thanks to Black Friday, so if you’ve been considering picking one up, now’s the time.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i $299.99 (Was $399.99)

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i on a plain white background.

Lenovo

There are a lot of discounted Chromebooks available right now, but Lenovo’s IdeaPad Flex 3i is an incredible value at its Black Friday price. The machine has a 15.6-Inch 1080P touch screen, 720P webcam, 8GB of RAM (memory), a 128GB SSD (Solid State Drive) for storage, and an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor. These specs are great if you primarily use your computer for schoolwork or light web browsing that includes streaming HD video and online shopping.

We’re also impressed by the Flex 3i’s port selection, which includes two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, an HDMI port, a MicroSD Card slot, and a headphone jack. You’ll have no problem finding space to connect accessories that support ChromeOS without using a hub. Lenovo says the IdealPad Flex 3i can last up to 10 hours per charge, but that will depend on what you’re using it for and your screen brightness level. ChromeOS doesn’t have the same deep app library Windows or MacOS does, but if you need a basic, general purpose machine for getting work done, don’t miss this deal.

Even more Chromebook Black Friday deals:

 
