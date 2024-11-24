These portable SSDs are cheaper than they have been all year for Black Friday

Share







Everybody knows they should backup their computer in case of a catastrophic hard drive crash, but few of us actually do it. Sandisk is incentivizing better digital hygiene with its Black Friday deals, including a $70 discount on its Extreme Portable SSD. This ultra fast, highly portable storage device has a storage capacity of two terabytes, which is more than enough to backup an entire computer. It’s also small enough to fit comfortably in a zippered backpack pocket during travel, or plugged into a computer at your desk all the time.

Data transfer speeds are biggest reasons to choose an external SSD to backup your data instead of a traditional hard drive. The Extreme Portable SSD can read and write data at over 1,000 Megabytes per second. You can backup hundreds of gigabytes of files in a fraction of the time it would have taken you to only a few years ago. Plus, this portable SSD has no moving parts, which means there are fewer things that can go wrong when transferring data to and from the drive. If your work involves a lot of travel, you can rely on the Extreme Portable SSD to stay in tip top shape. Its IP65 water and dust resistant, and was designed with three meters of drop protection. There’s also a carabiner loop, so you can attach it to a backpack so it can’t be lost. If you work with irreplaceable data, from your digital family photo library to documents, photos, and videos for clients, don’t skip this Black Friday deal.

