Get a portable monitor for as little as $57 with these early Black Friday deals

It’s easy to get spoiled by tons of screen space. A tiny little laptop screen can feel very restrictive when you’re on the road. However, you can avoid this drop in productivity on-the-go by picking up a portable monitor. This undervalued tech accessory allows you to set up a dual-screen work environment anywhere you go. The displays are ultra slim, and some can even operate with a single USB-C connection to your laptop for both power and data. Many of the best portable monitors are on sale as thanks to early Black Friday deals, so there’s never been a better time to pick one up.

ARZOPA’s S1 is one of the best early Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far. The 15.6-Inch 1080P monitor is just .3-inches thick and weighs 1.7 pounds. You can easily slip the display in the laptop slot of a backpack. The S1 comes with a built-in stand, so you can adjust the angle to one that’s comfortable for you. It even has built-in stereo speakers, which is uncommon for a portable monitor. You can connect your computer to this display using either an USB-C cable or an HDMI and USB-A cable. This flexibility allows you to hook up game consoles and other tech accessories to the S1 when you’re done working. If you’ve never used a portable monitor before, ARZOPA’s S1 is an excellent place to start, and it’s an incredible deal at just $57.

