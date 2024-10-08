Your e-scooter fantasy just came true

This refurbished Phantom A9 is just $270!

By Stack Commerce

Updated on Oct 8, 2024 2:10 PM EDT

A person with a Phantom A9 Standing e-Scooter sitting on a sidewalk.
Stack Commerce

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Have you ever dreamed of cruising around town on your very own e-scooter, feeling the breeze in your hair, and zipping past the morning traffic? Or maybe you fantasized about having an e-scooter on your lunch break to zip around the area without the lunchtime congestion and have more time to relax. Well, now’s your moment.

The Phantom A9 Standing e-Scooter is here to make that dream a reality—and it’s just $269.99 (reg. $629) with free shipping. Plus, it’s an eco-friendly solution, too! It is a grade-A refurbished item, which means it should arrive in near-mint condition.

This electric scooter has a top speed of 15.5 mph and can go up to 28 miles on a single charge. Whether commuting to work, running errands, or just taking a joyride, this scooter has the power and range to get you there in style. And the inflatable rubber tires ensure a smooth ride, even on rougher city streets.

If you’re tired of dealing with the hassle of parking or traffic, the Phantom A9 offers a green alternative to driving without sacrificing convenience. Weighing just 26.7 lbs, this scooter features a one-step folding mechanism for easy storage in your car trunk or under your desk. Plus, it’s a great way to reduce your carbon footprint while riding around town.

And you’re gonna love the smart features this scooter brings to the table. It comes equipped with Bluetooth app integration and an onboard LCD that shows real-time information like battery life, speed mode, and cruise control status. You can also lock your scooter electronically via the app, which helps ensure safety and security when not in use. 

It’s an ideal gift for early holiday shoppers looking for a fun, eco-friendly option for friends or family. But hurry—inventory is limited, and the Phantom A9 won’t last long at this price.

Pick up the grade-A refurbished Phantom A9 Standing e-Scooter while it’s on sale for just $269.99 (reg. $629) with free shipping.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.