The speakers I recommend the most are at the price you’ll like the most

When it comes to less is more, a pair of powered network speakers is going to be the perfect pick for the modern music lover who is space-challenged but sound-obsessed. When it comes to more for less, getting the KEF LS50 Wireless II at $500 off is the future-fi deal you don’t want to ignore. When someone tells me they’re more interested in getting wrapped up in their playlists than cords, I say skip the components and grab a pair of KEF’s compact but compelling speakers (and you can always add a sub later if you crave more low-end). They’re our wireless stereo speakers of choice—that’s my Mineral White speaker next to its big brother, the LS60, above—and remain one of my favorite bookshelf (or standmount) speakers no matter how many I cycle through.

KEF LS50 Wireless II Powered Bookshelf Speakers – Pair $1,999 (Was $2,499)

With wireless support up to 24-bit/96 kHz audio (and network file support up to 24-bit/384 kHz), the LS50 Wireless II powered speakers give you access to unadulterated audio no matter your service or format(s) of choice. Stream music directly over Bluetooth, WiFi, AirPlay 2, and Google Chromecast (among others), or integrate digital and analog via wired connections, including HDMI eARC, Ethernet, coaxial and optical inputs, and 3.5mm aux-ins. Inside each speaker, custom amps deliver 280 watts of power to each woofer and 100 watts to each tweeter for big, clean, distortion-free sound at any volume. The LS50 Wireless II’s striking, copper-hued Uni-Q driver orients a 1-inch vented aluminum-dome tweeter in the acoustic center of a 5¼-inch magnesium-aluminum alloy woofer cone to create a wide listening sweet spot that’s detailed and dynamic. Available in multiple colorways, the LS50 Wireless II will brighten up your room and recordings.

Here are more empowering speaker deals:

KEF LSX II LT Wireless HiFi Speakers – Pair $899 (Was $999)

Klipsch The Fives Powered Bookshelf Speakers – Pair $399 (Was $969)

Klipsch The Nines Heritage Inspired Powered Standpoint Speakers – Pair $1,198 (Was $1,499)

Edifier R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers – Pair $84 (Was $119)

Edifier R1280DB Powered Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers with Optical Input – Pair $99 (Was $149)

Edifier R1700BT Powered Bookshelf Speakers with Bluetooth – Pair $125 (Was $179)

Edifier S1000MKII Audiophile Active Bookshelf Speakers with aptX HD Bluetooth – Pair $259 (Was $399)

Edifier QR65 Active Desktop Monitor with LDAC Bluetooth and Light Effects – Pair $269 (Was $369)