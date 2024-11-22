One of the best home office tech accessories I’ve ever tried is $30 off for Black Friday

Share







One of the realities of hybrid or fully remote work is having to set up multiple desks in each location, which is annoying and time-consuming. Logitech’s Casa Pop Up Desk Kit is the best remedy I’ve found for this situation, and it’s $30 cheaper thanks to an early Black Friday deal. This bundle of peripherals contains everything you need to get work done comfortably and efficiently and can be set up and broken down in only a few minutes.

Brandt Ranj / Popular Science See It

The kit contains a Bluetooth mouse and keyboard compatible with MacOS, Windows, and ChromeOS, which fits inside a carrying case that doubles as a monitor riser. The Bluetooth accessories work remarkably well, and the monitor riser can elevate a laptop’s display to eye level, which is significantly easier on the neck when working for longer stretches of time. The carrying case has an integrated strap, and each accessory has its own perfectly-cut out pocket to prevent them from getting damaged or spilling out inside a backpack. This is especially helpful when traveling. An additional compartment inside the kit can fit USB-C cables for charging the accessories and a couple of other odds and ends. The Casa Pop Up Desk is an innovative solution to a common problem, and it’s become a must-have travel companion during work trips. Best of all, the entire kit is wireless, so there’re no cables to plug and unplug every time I set it up or break it down.

