These starter speakers make my records and heart full and warm—and they’re 30% off for Black Friday

I was once a person who lived in darkness and listened to wax through the built-in speakers on a suitcase record player. “The fact it sounds like it’s coming from a Hit Clip is part of the charm,” I reasoned in The Cave. However, I finally found the light with these Edifier R1700BT Active Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers, and they’re currently 30% off at Amazon for Black Friday.

Edifier R1700BT Active Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers – Pair $125.99 (Was $179.99)

These bookshelf speakers are currently connected to my Flaunce RT81+ turntable (goodbye, suitcase player), but they also easily connect to my phone and laptop via Bluetooth if I’m in a playlist mood. An included wireless remote lets me control the volume without getting up from the couch. The 4-inch mid-range and bass drivers and 0.75-inch treble drivers give me clean, natural sound whether I’m listening to Jim Croce or Katy Perry. Whether I’m playing a digital track or an analog cassette, I know it will sound fantastic coming from the Edifier R1700BTs Active Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers.

If you’re looking for something less than $100 but still packed with value, consider the desktop- and connection-friendly Edifier R1280DB Powered Bluetooth Near-Field Speakers, which are $99.99, down from $139.99. The tweeter and built-in amplifier are a little smaller, but in a small space the sound is still sweet.

Here are more of the best powered speaker deals: