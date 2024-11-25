🛍️ Black Friday deals are popping! We have you covered with the best sales. 🛍️

These starter speakers make my records and heart full and warm—and they’re 30% off for Black Friday

Release yourself from the shackles of bad audio and get these starter speakers for a steal.

By Amanda Reed

Posted 11 Hours Ago

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I was once a person who lived in darkness and listened to wax through the built-in speakers on a suitcase record player. “The fact it sounds like it’s coming from a Hit Clip is part of the charm,” I reasoned in The Cave. However, I finally found the light with these Edifier R1700BT Active Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers, and they’re currently 30% off at Amazon for Black Friday.

Edifier R1700BT Active Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers – Pair $125.99 (Was $179.99)

A pair of Edifier R1700BTs Active Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers on a shelf next to a turntable

Amanda Reed

These bookshelf speakers are currently connected to my Flaunce RT81+ turntable (goodbye, suitcase player), but they also easily connect to my phone and laptop via Bluetooth if I’m in a playlist mood. An included wireless remote lets me control the volume without getting up from the couch. The 4-inch mid-range and bass drivers and 0.75-inch treble drivers give me clean, natural sound whether I’m listening to Jim Croce or Katy Perry. Whether I’m playing a digital track or an analog cassette, I know it will sound fantastic coming from the Edifier R1700BTs Active Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers.

If you’re looking for something less than $100 but still packed with value, consider the desktop- and connection-friendly Edifier R1280DB Powered Bluetooth Near-Field Speakers, which are $99.99, down from $139.99. The tweeter and built-in amplifier are a little smaller, but in a small space the sound is still sweet.

Here are more of the best powered speaker deals:

 
The best Black Friday deals including a jackery generator, airpods, a TV arranged on a plain background.

SEE LATEST GIFT GUIDES

Shopping for, well, anyone? Our best birthday and holiday gift recommendations mean you’ll never need to buy another gift card.

SEE GIFT GUIDES
 
Amanda Reed Avatar

Amanda Reed

Updates Writer

Amanda Reed is a commerce updates writer at Popular Science. She makes sure all product round-ups are up-to-date, shares deals happening all over the internet, and reviews various gizmos and gadgets.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.