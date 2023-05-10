We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Poor internet is the bane of a modern person’s existence. Looking like you’re streaming in from a potato on a work video call? Breaking up like Pangea? And you can’t even game with your friends because it takes 10 years to download Rocket League? All awful experiences! Help turn your slow internet to something fast and furious with Amazon eero mesh WiFi routers, on sale for up to 30% off.

You’ll already need a modem if you’re going to invest in the eero, or else you won’t be able to take advantage of the 4,000 square feet of network coverage it provides. You can also connect your smart home devices and control compatible Thread and Zigbee devices with an Alexa device. Plus, you don’t have to worry about how many devices you connect—the eero can handle more than 100 of them. The router also gives you peace of mind, thanks to automatic updates about your network’s safety and security.

If you’d like to take this time to snag a modem—one that you don’t have to rent or return to your provider—check with your internet provider first. We love the Motorola MB7621 Cable Modem, which is on sale for $89.98 and works with Xfinity, Cox, and Spectrum.

Faster internet with more even coverage is just a mouse click away—which equates to a minute or two if you don’t have an eero.

Here are more eero and router deals we’re speeding to get our hands on: