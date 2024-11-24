🛍️ Black Friday has already started! We have you covered with the best deals. 🛍️

One of our favorite (and most powerful) gaming laptops is cheaper than ever for Black Friday

You get the power of a mid-tier desktop gaming PC in a machine you can take with you anywhere.

Gaming on a laptop used to mean settling for a subpar experience. It was impossible to pack enough power into a portable computer without making compromises to battery life or overwhelming its cooling system. The good news is that’s changed, and you can get a laptop that can play the latest games at respectable settings while you’re on the go. Right now, you can save $300 on ASUS’ ROG Strix G16, a big-screen gaming laptop that’s well equipped to handle any title you throw at it.

ASUS ROG Strix G16, $1,099 (was $1,399.99)

ASUS outfitted the ROG Strix G16 with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 graphics card, which has 8GB of dedicated memory. This is an impressive portable-friendly version of one of NVIDIA’s highest-end desktop cards, and it’s incredibly capable. The laptop has 16GB of fast DDR5 SDRAM, a 14-core i7-1265HX processor, and a 1TB SSD. You can store a lot of games on this machine without having to swap out the internal drive, or rely on external storage, which is slower. The monitor you use when playing games on a desktop PC is incredibly important, and ASUS managed to cram a very impressive display into the ROG Strix G16. The 16-inch screen has a 165Hz refresh rate with Adaptive Sync and NVIDIA’s G-Sync technology, which means you can play fast-paced games like first-person shooters with no delay. The display also supports Dolby Vision HDR (High Dynamic Range,) so colors will really pop. If you’re a lapsed gamer who doesn’t have the space for a desktop gaming PC, or travel too much to justify a computer you can’t use all the time, ASUS’ ROG Strix G16 is the solution.

