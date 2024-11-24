One of our favorite (and most powerful) gaming laptops is cheaper than ever for Black Friday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Gaming on a laptop used to mean settling for a subpar experience. It was impossible to pack enough power into a portable computer without making compromises to battery life or overwhelming its cooling system. The good news is that’s changed, and you can get a laptop that can play the latest games at respectable settings while you’re on the go. Right now, you can save $300 on ASUS’ ROG Strix G16, a big-screen gaming laptop that’s well equipped to handle any title you throw at it.
ASUS ROG Strix G16, $1,099 (was $1,399.99)
ASUS outfitted the ROG Strix G16 with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 graphics card, which has 8GB of dedicated memory. This is an impressive portable-friendly version of one of NVIDIA’s highest-end desktop cards, and it’s incredibly capable. The laptop has 16GB of fast DDR5 SDRAM, a 14-core i7-1265HX processor, and a 1TB SSD. You can store a lot of games on this machine without having to swap out the internal drive, or rely on external storage, which is slower. The monitor you use when playing games on a desktop PC is incredibly important, and ASUS managed to cram a very impressive display into the ROG Strix G16. The 16-inch screen has a 165Hz refresh rate with Adaptive Sync and NVIDIA’s G-Sync technology, which means you can play fast-paced games like first-person shooters with no delay. The display also supports Dolby Vision HDR (High Dynamic Range,) so colors will really pop. If you’re a lapsed gamer who doesn’t have the space for a desktop gaming PC, or travel too much to justify a computer you can’t use all the time, ASUS’ ROG Strix G16 is the solution.
