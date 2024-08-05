One of the best portable monitors is just $60 at Amazon

Everybody could use extra digital workspace to get things done, especially away from the office. A portable monitor solves this problem: It connects directly to your computer with a single cable, has no battery that needs to be charged, and allows you to take a slim second screen with you everywhere. Arzopa, one of our favorite portable monitor makers, has discounted several of its screens, so if you’ve never tried this type of display before, you can get one for as little as $60.

The S1 is a 15.6-inch 1080p display that’s .3 inches thick and weighs just 1.7 pounds. It can likely fit inside the laptop slot of your backpack alongside your computer. The display comes with a cover that protects its screen and folds up into a stand. The S1 equipped with two USB-C ports, a Mini HDMI port, and a headphone jack. You’ll only need a single USB-C cable to connect this display to a modern laptop. The HDMI port can be used to connect a game console. Despite its slim size, ARZOPA managed to fit a speaker system inside the monitor. If you travel often and want to ensure your productivity level stays high throughout your trips, don’t skip this deal.

