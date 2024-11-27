I’m eyeing this ergonomic desk chair that’s 38% off for Black Friday—grab one for yourself

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
I work from home, so I know the value of a comfortable desk chair. Although I refuse to sit like a normal person in mine (I live that Criss-Cross Applesauce life), it’s important to have one that will remain comfortable for hours on end, especially for your butt. I currently own a lower-end Hbada chair that has served me very, very well. However, I saw this Hbada E8 Ergonomic Office Chair that’s under $200 for Black Friday—it’s making me seriously consider upgrading.
Hbada E8 Ergonomic Office Chair $199.99 (Was 319.99)
Hbada makes some of our favorite cheap desk chairs that don’t skimp on quality. Almost everything on this chair is adjustable in some way: The headrest has 8 centimeters of height movement, and can rotate 20 degrees; the lumbar support has six different support strengths available; the backrest lifts and lowers, and you can also recline it from 90-115 degrees; you can also adjust the seat depth and armrest height. I’d reckon it would make for a great gaming chair, too.
More desk and office chair deals:
- Hbada P3 Ergonomic Office Chair $129.99 (Was $179.99)
- FLEXISPOT Ergonomic Office Chair $149.99 (Was $199.99)
- FLEXISPOT Criss Cross Chair with Wheels $99.99 (Was $149.99)
- FLEXISPOT Criss Cross Legged Office Chair $99 with $30 coupon (Was $129.99)
- Amazon Basics Adjustable Office Computer Desk Chair with Armrest $66.59 (Was $85.97)
- Amazon Basics Mesh Mid-Back Adjustable Office Chair
- N-GEN Video Gaming Computer Chair $79.97 (Was $145.98)
- N-GEN Video Gaming Chair with Footrest $99.98 (Was $179.98)
- COLAMY High Back Executive Office Chair $144.66 (Was $219.99)
- NEO CHAIR High Back Mesh Chair $64.97 (Was $109.98)
