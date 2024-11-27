I’m eyeing this ergonomic desk chair that’s 38% off for Black Friday—grab one for yourself

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I work from home, so I know the value of a comfortable desk chair. Although I refuse to sit like a normal person in mine (I live that Criss-Cross Applesauce life), it’s important to have one that will remain comfortable for hours on end, especially for your butt. I currently own a lower-end Hbada chair that has served me very, very well. However, I saw this Hbada E8 Ergonomic Office Chair that’s under $200 for Black Friday—it’s making me seriously consider upgrading.

Hbada makes some of our favorite cheap desk chairs that don’t skimp on quality. Almost everything on this chair is adjustable in some way: The headrest has 8 centimeters of height movement, and can rotate 20 degrees; the lumbar support has six different support strengths available; the backrest lifts and lowers, and you can also recline it from 90-115 degrees; you can also adjust the seat depth and armrest height. I’d reckon it would make for a great gaming chair, too.

