🛍️ Black Friday deals are popping! We have you covered with the best sales. 🛍️

I’m eyeing this ergonomic desk chair that’s 38% off for Black Friday—grab one for yourself

This chair looks and feels high-end, but it only costs less than $200.

By Amanda Reed

Posted 7 Hours Ago

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I work from home, so I know the value of a comfortable desk chair. Although I refuse to sit like a normal person in mine (I live that Criss-Cross Applesauce life), it’s important to have one that will remain comfortable for hours on end, especially for your butt. I currently own a lower-end Hbada chair that has served me very, very well. However, I saw this Hbada E8 Ergonomic Office Chair that’s under $200 for Black Friday—it’s making me seriously consider upgrading.

Hbada E8 Ergonomic Office Chair $199.99 (Was 319.99)

A Hbada ergonomic desk chair behind a desk in an office.

Hbada

Hbada makes some of our favorite cheap desk chairs that don’t skimp on quality. Almost everything on this chair is adjustable in some way: The headrest has 8 centimeters of height movement, and can rotate 20 degrees; the lumbar support has six different support strengths available; the backrest lifts and lowers, and you can also recline it from 90-115 degrees; you can also adjust the seat depth and armrest height. I’d reckon it would make for a great gaming chair, too.

More desk and office chair deals:

 
The best Black Friday deals including a jackery generator, airpods, a TV arranged on a plain background.

SEE LATEST GIFT GUIDES

Shopping for, well, anyone? Our best birthday and holiday gift recommendations mean you’ll never need to buy another gift card.

SEE GIFT GUIDES
 
Amanda Reed Avatar

Amanda Reed

Updates Writer

Amanda Reed is a commerce updates writer at Popular Science. She makes sure all product round-ups are up-to-date, shares deals happening all over the internet, and reviews various gizmos and gadgets.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.