Don’t wait on these early Black Friday laptop deals from Apple, Dell, HP, and more

Share







We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Brandt Ranj / Popular Science

A laptop is the type of tech purchase you’re only going to make every few years, so it’s important to get a machine that’ll last a long time but won’t break the bank. Thankfully, Amazon’s is offering incredible Black Friday deals on laptops from Dell, HP, ASUS, Apple, and more. These deep discounts are available today, so you won’t even have to wait for Thanksgiving to end to save your cash. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals is also an excellent way to ensure you get exactly the machine you want without the risk of it selling out. If you’re shopping for holiday gifts, having an extra week to wrap and hide the gifts (and avoid running into shipping deadlines) will save you stress.

Apple’s newest MacBook Air is one of the best laptops we’ve tested, and it’s $250 cheaper than usual thanks to this early Black Friday deal. In fact, the sale brings the computer down to its lowest price ever. The latest MacBook Air is powered by Apple’s M3 processor, which is powerful enough that you can easily use this computer for resource-intensive tasks like 4K video editing, high resolution photo editing, or multitrack audio editing without any issues. This is impressive from a computer that’s under half an inch thick and weighs just 2.7 pounds. The MacBook Air is equipped with 16GB of RAM (memory) and 256GB of storage, which is appropriate for most tasks. You won’t feel the machine get bogged down when multiple tabs are open, or when switching between apps. If your current MacBook is a little long in the tooth, or you’re a Windows or ChromeOS user who’s been curious about Apple gear but finds it a little too pricey, don’t miss this deal.

The best early Black Friday laptop deals

The best early Black Friday chromebook deals

The best early Black Friday gaming laptop deals