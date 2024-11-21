Don’t wait on these early Black Friday laptop deals from Apple, Dell, HP, and more

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
A laptop is the type of tech purchase you’re only going to make every few years, so it’s important to get a machine that’ll last a long time but won’t break the bank. Thankfully, Amazon’s is offering incredible Black Friday deals on laptops from Dell, HP, ASUS, Apple, and more. These deep discounts are available today, so you won’t even have to wait for Thanksgiving to end to save your cash. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals is also an excellent way to ensure you get exactly the machine you want without the risk of it selling out. If you’re shopping for holiday gifts, having an extra week to wrap and hide the gifts (and avoid running into shipping deadlines) will save you stress.
MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop, $849 (Was $1,099)
Apple’s newest MacBook Air is one of the best laptops we’ve tested, and it’s $250 cheaper than usual thanks to this early Black Friday deal. In fact, the sale brings the computer down to its lowest price ever. The latest MacBook Air is powered by Apple’s M3 processor, which is powerful enough that you can easily use this computer for resource-intensive tasks like 4K video editing, high resolution photo editing, or multitrack audio editing without any issues. This is impressive from a computer that’s under half an inch thick and weighs just 2.7 pounds. The MacBook Air is equipped with 16GB of RAM (memory) and 256GB of storage, which is appropriate for most tasks. You won’t feel the machine get bogged down when multiple tabs are open, or when switching between apps. If your current MacBook is a little long in the tooth, or you’re a Windows or ChromeOS user who’s been curious about Apple gear but finds it a little too pricey, don’t miss this deal.
The best early Black Friday laptop deals
- ASUS Vivobook Go, $219.99 (Was $299.99)
- Lenovo Newest V15 Business Laptop, $223.20 (Was $329)
- HP Stream 14-Inch HD BrightView Laptop, $262.65 (Was $399)
- HP Slim 14, $299 (Was $399)
- HP 255 G10 15.6-Inch FHD Laptop, $399.99 (Was $599)
- Lenovo V15 Gen 4 Business Laptop, $466.65 (Was $827.14)
- HP Ultrabook 17.3-Inch FHD Laptop, $509.99 (Was $799.99)
- Lenovo Essential Touchscreen Laptop, $559.99 (Was $699.99)
- Dell Vostro Business Laptop, $579 (Was $779)
- Lenovo Thinkbook 16 G7 Ultra 5, $628.15 (Was $839)
- Dell Inspiron 5645, $649.99 (Was $799.99)
- LG gram 14-Inch Lightweight Laptop, $699.99 (Was $1,099.99)
- Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Business Laptop, $719.20 (Was $899)
- Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 Business Laptop, $759.20 (Was $949)
- LG gram 14-Inch 2in1 Lightweight Laptop, $799.99 (Was $1,299.99)
- Lenovo Thinkbook 16 Ultra 7, $815.15 (Was $1,009)
- LG gram 15-inch Lightweight Laptop, $849.99 (Was $1,499.99)
- Dell Latitude 5550 15, $959.65 (Was $1,199)
- LG gram 17-Inch Lightweight Laptop, $999.99 (Was $1,699.99)
- LG gram Pro 2-in-1 16-Inch Lightweight and Versatile Laptop, $1,099.99 (Was $1,535.63)
- LG gram 14-inch Lightweight Laptop Intel Evo Edition, $1,199.99 (Was $1,699.99)
- LG gram 17, $1,599.99 (Was $1,999.99)
The best early Black Friday chromebook deals
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3i, $149.99 (Was $289.99)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, $179.99 (Was $219.99)
- HP Chromebook 14, $183.02 (Was $289.99)
- ASUS Chromebook Flip CX1, $269.99 (was $329.99)
- SAMSUNG 12.2-Inch FHD 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook, $298.98 (Was $399)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook, $299.99 (Was $399.99)
- ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34, $319.99 (Was $439.99)
The best early Black Friday gaming laptop deals
- ASUS TUF Gaming A15, $649.99 (Was $799.99)
- Lenovo LOQ 15AHP9 Gaming Laptop, $799.99 (was $999.99)
- ASUS TUF Gaming F15, $899.99 (was $1,099.99)
