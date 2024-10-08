I use this FlexiSpot standing desk every day and it’s cheaper than ever for Amazon Prime Day

I still sit too much, but I’m getting better. Part of that progress comes from the FlexiSpot standing desk I use every day. Right now, Amazon has FlexiSpot standing desks and office chairs on-sale for more than 20 percent off as part of its Prime Day sale (aka Prime Big Deal Days). These are full-on desks, which provide a much sturdier and more reliable experience than a standing desk conversion kit. They’re also electric and rated for 20,000 cycles of raising and lowering, so they’re simple and reliable. This, like every Prime Day deal

This isn’t just an add-on for your normal desk. The entire 40″ x 24″ surface of this desk moves with help from a motor. A six-button digital controller allows you to manually adjust the height or choose one of four programmable memory settings. It can move between 28.1″ on the short side all the way up to 45.7″ on its tallest setting. It moves quickly, holds tons of weight, is easy to clean, and generally helps me stand up while writing Prime Day deal posts. A built-in bank of three AC outlets and a pair of USB-A (USB-C would be nice, but alas), allow you to keep cable management nice and tidy. My cable management is currently a mess, which is why you get a stock photo instead of a picture of my actual desk. Sorry, Prime Day is a busy time.