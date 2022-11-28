Cyber Monday tablet deals: iPads, Kindles, and more
Swipe, touch, and tap your way into more savings with Cyber Monday tablet doorbusters at Walmart and Amazon.
The Walmart Renaissance is very real. A once openly-mocked big box store is now a TikTok darling and has a fanbase as dedicated as Target’s. Walmart continues to give the goods this Cyber Monday with enlightening tablet deals that give you up to $200 in savings.
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, 12.4″, 128GB Mystic Black (Wi-Fi), S Pen Included $499 (Was $699)
The biggest deal we saw in Walmart’s tablet section was this Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, which is $200 off its $699 retail price. This tablet is like a mullet: both business and party combined. Use it for sending emails on-the-go, or demolish a few games of Contexto to get the leftover tryptophan fog out of your brain. Its 12.4-inch AMOLED screen allows you to see every detail in The Rings of Power, and an edge-to-edge screen lets you see more of the Shire and less bezel. Fast WiFi, a day-long battery, and a lightweight lag-phobic S pen lets you get work done with as little roadblocks as possible.
These Cyber Monday deals end at midnight tonight, so click “add to cart” before Smeagol tries to take the deal to rule them all from you in a fit of lustful insanity.
Here are more precious tablet deals from Walmart and Amazon:
- onn. 10″ Kids Tablet, 32GB (2022 Model) – Jade Ming $69 (Was $129)
- 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) – Silver $269.99 (Was $329)
- 2022 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) – Pink (5th Generation) $669 (Was $749)
- 2022 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) – Space Gray (6th Generation) $999 (Was $1,099)
- 2022 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB) – Silver (6th Generation) $1,099 (Was $1,199)
- 2022 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB) – Space Gray (6th Generation) $1,899 (Was $1,999)
- 2022 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) – Space Gray (4th Generation) $749 (Was $799)
- 2022 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) – Silver (4th Generation) $749 (Was $799)
- 2022 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB) – Space Gray (4th Generation) $829 (Was $899)
- 2022 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 512GB) – Space Gray (4th Generation) $1,229 (Was $1,299)
- 2022 Apple 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) – Blue (10th Generation) $419 (Was $449)
- Restored Apple 10.2″ iPad (8th Gen) Wi-Fi 32GB – Gold (Refurbished) $229 (Was $268.99)
- Open Box Apple iPad Mini 4, 7.9-inch, Wi-Fi Only, 128GB, Bundle: Tempered Glass, Case, Rapid Charger & Stylus Pen comes in Original Packaging $219 (Was $249)
- Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) $94.99 (Was $139.99)
- Kindle Oasis – With 7” display and page turn buttons – Wi-Fi + Free Cellular Connectivity, 32 GB, Graphite $254.99 (Was $349.99)
- Kindle (2022 release) $84.99 (Was $99.99)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet $54.99 (Was $109.99)
- Fire HD 8 tablet, 8” HD Display, 32 GB (2022 release) $54.99 (Was $99.99)
- Fire HD 8 tablet, 8″ HD display, 64 GB, (2020 release) $74.99 (Was $119.99)
- Voger 10.1 Inch WiFi Tablet with 2GB RAM 32GB Storage, Android 10.0, Dual Camera 5000mAh Battery Black $102.99 (Was $149.99)
- Contixo 10 Inch Kids Tablet with $150 Value Educator Approved Apps, Eye Protection, Faster System and Large Storage, Protective Case with Kickstand and Stylus, K102 Blue $79.99 (Was $129.99)
- Samsung 8-inch Galaxy Tab A, Wi-Fi Only, 32GB, Bundle: Bluetooth Headset, Stylus Pen – Black (Refurbished) $89.99 (Was $149.99)
- Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) 10″ Tablet, 64GB Storage, 4GB Memory, Android 12, FHD Display $129 (Was $199)
