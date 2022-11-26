Jackery early Cyber Monday solar generator deals: Save up to $1,000
Save on Jackery portable power stations that could save you in a pinch.
You may not even know you need a portable power station. But, when the power goes out or you head on an off-grid camping trip for an extended period of time, these totable electric generators store enough juice to power heavy duty gadgets and even appliances. Jackery is one of the most reputable brands in the portable power station game and it’s offering deep early Cyber Monday deals on some of its most popular products.
Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300, 293Wh Backup Lithium Battery $209 (was $349)
I have one of these 7-pound boxes and it has already proven extremely handy around my house. I’ve used it to power our smartphones, router, and laptops during a blackout. I’ve used it to charge power tool batteries when working on an outdoor project. It even powered a projector and speaker for an outdoor movie night. For $209, you can keep this compact power station plugged in all the time and use it in an emergency. You’ll be glad you have it. So take advantage of these Jackery early Cyber Monday solar generator deals.
Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 1500 $1,189 (was $1,599)
This portable power station is about the size of your toaster oven with a comfy handle on top. Inside, however, it has enough juice to power roughly 94 percent of common home appliances. So, unless you have one of those intense fridges Ludacris had on MTV Cribs, this should be all you need in a blackout to keep your food cool. It offers three common AC outlets, a pair of USB-A ports (one of which has quick charge) and a USB-C port. If you go camping a lot or have an RV, this is an extremely useful thing to have around.
- Jackery Solar Generator 2000 PRO 2160Wh Capacity with 2X Solar Panels $2,519 ($3,599)
- Jackery Solar Generator 1000, 1002Wh Capacity with 2x SolarSaga 100W Solar Panels $1,099 (was $1,649)
- Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station $769 (was $1,099)
- Jackery SolarSaga 100X Portable Solar Panel for Explorer 240/300/500/1000/1500 Power Station $209 (was $299)
- Jackery SolarSaga 60W Solar Panel for Explorer 160/240/500 as Portable Solar Generator $125 (was $199)
