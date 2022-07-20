Microsoft Surface may not be the first thing that comes into your mind when you think about tablets, but over the past few years, Microsoft has been making valiant attempts to prove that its flagship tablet can be a great contender in the market. Not only is the Surface a touchscreen device that you can use to browse and watch, but it can also be transformed into a laptop that you can utilize to perform more tasks.

Microsoft’s Surface lineup can do a wide range of tasks, making them an excellent investment for anyone who often engages in digital work. But if you’re not ready to throw your money on one just yet, you may want to look into buying a refurbished unit. For a limited time, you can take advantage of this deal on the refurbished Microsoft Surface 3, and bring it home for under $250.

This Microsoft Surface 3 lets you do all kinds of things, from watching a movie to browsing the web to playing games and listening to music, to even creating presentations or number crunching. It boasts a 10.8-inch ClearType HD display with a 1920 x 1280 resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio, resulting in crystal-clear images. It also packs 10-point multi-touch support that lets you use your fingers to select, zoom, and move things around, and its 3-point kickstand supports both landscape and portrait modes so you can comfortably navigate your screen any way you like.

This refurbished Surface 3 also features the Windows button that allows you to open your apps quickly, look for files, and search for info on the internet. It lasts up to 10 hours on a single charge, has Dolby stereo speakers that blast enhanced sound, features a microphone for calls and recordings, dual cameras, and of course, Bluetooth 4.0 and Wi-Fi.

There’s very little the Microsoft Surface 3 cannot do. Formerly retailing for $230, you can get a refurbished unit on sale for only $199.99.

