Save up to $700 on a Samsung Galaxy S10 tablet when you trade in an old device

Even your old and outdated gadgets can save you $300 off the price of a new Galaxy S10+ or Galaxy S10 Ultra tablet, but only if you act fast.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted on Nov 4, 2024 11:30 AM EST

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you see this on Nov. 4, 2024, you have a unique opportunity to save up to $700 on a Samsung Galaxy S10+ or Galaxy S10 Ultra tablet when you trade in a qualifying device. The list of qualifying devices is fairly extensive, and the company is currently offering inflated values for a very limited time. Even if you have an old second-generation iPad kicking around, Samsung will give you $300 for it. You won’t get close to that if you’re trying to sell a device that old online. The deal includes trade-ins on laptops and smartphones as well. It’s a very short promotion, though, so don’t sleep on it.

Galaxy Tab S10+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ tablet on a plain background

Samsung

This high-end tablet has a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen and 16 hours of battery life on a single charge. The base $999 price includes 256 GB built-in storage, S Pen compatibility, water and dust resistance, and optional cellular connectivity if you don’t mind paying for a data plan.

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra tablet on a plain background

Samsung

Samsung’s flagship tablet offers everything you’d get from the Galaxy Tab S10+ but adds an even bigger 14.6-inch screen. The top-end model also has 16 GB RAM and a full terabyte of built-in storage.

More Galaxy Tab S10+ options

More Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra options

Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.