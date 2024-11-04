Save up to $700 on a Samsung Galaxy S10 tablet when you trade in an old device

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you see this on Nov. 4, 2024, you have a unique opportunity to save up to $700 on a Samsung Galaxy S10+ or Galaxy S10 Ultra tablet when you trade in a qualifying device. The list of qualifying devices is fairly extensive, and the company is currently offering inflated values for a very limited time. Even if you have an old second-generation iPad kicking around, Samsung will give you $300 for it. You won’t get close to that if you’re trying to sell a device that old online. The deal includes trade-ins on laptops and smartphones as well. It’s a very short promotion, though, so don’t sleep on it.

This high-end tablet has a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen and 16 hours of battery life on a single charge. The base $999 price includes 256 GB built-in storage, S Pen compatibility, water and dust resistance, and optional cellular connectivity if you don’t mind paying for a data plan.

Samsung’s flagship tablet offers everything you’d get from the Galaxy Tab S10+ but adds an even bigger 14.6-inch screen. The top-end model also has 16 GB RAM and a full terabyte of built-in storage.

