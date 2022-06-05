15 refurbished HP deals you won’t want to miss

Need to upgrade your gear? Investing in an HP is the way to go.

Despite the number of brands that have emerged in recent years, tech powerhouse HP has cemented its place as one of the most trusted manufacturers in the game, thanks to its slate of quality products that serve the needs of the modern worker. They offer premium gadgets without the premium price tag, and if you want to make the switch, you can save even further by buying refurbished. Now through June 7th, you can score refurbished HP deals that are like new and deeply discounted. Take your pick:

Execute everyday tasks faster and easier with this laptop that comes with AMD dual-core A6-1450, 8GB memory, and wireless connectivity. Thanks to its 3-cell Li-ion battery, it lasts up to 8 hours on a single charge. It normally goes for $278, but you can grab it on sale for $239.99.

Experience ultimate working power with this desktop that features an Intel Core i5-6400T processor and 8GB RAM. With Windows 10 Pro pre-installed, it can run all popular and universal applications and programs with ease. Usually $327, you can get it for just $269.99.

Packed with an Intel Pentium dual-core processor, this ProBook optimizes your work for better productivity. It also comes with 8GB RAM, and 128GB HDD storage for faster and smoother performance and efficient file storage. It formerly retails for $269, but you can get it for $245.99.

Enjoy fast system response and lag-free operations with this ProBook with Intel Pentium N3700 1.6GHz and 8GB RAM. With an 11.6-inch HD touchscreen display, it enables you to view your content in wide, accurate, and clear visuals. Typically $269, buy it for just $245.99.

This EliteDesk may be compact, but it’s capable of delivering enterprise-level performance. It can efficiently manage any task with Intel Core i7-6700T 3.4GHz processor and 16GB RAM, as well as let you work smarter, faster, and simpler with the pre-installed Windows 10 Pro. Normally retailing for $684, you can get it for only $563.99.

This desktop tower from HP allows for maximum upgradability and offers everything you need from a desktop. With Intel I7-6700, 32GB RAM, various port options, and 1TB SSD, it delivers optimal performance and ample space for photos, music, videos, and more. Usually $713, you can get it on sale for $587.99.

Developed to offer the best computing experience possible, this ProDesk can handle virtually any task with its Intel Core i5-6400T 2.2GHz processor and 16GB RAM. It also features a pre-installed Windows 10 Pro, 256GB hard drive, and a compact design so you can focus on your tasks or shows without the desktop space and clutter. It usually goes for $441, but you can score it on sale for $327.99.

Accomplish more in less time with this laptop powered by a Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. It also packs Intel HD Graphics for running heavier software, along with a slew of connectivity options, including Intel Wireless 8260 AC Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. Grab it on sale for $398.99 (MSRP $527).

Create, connect, and collaborate with this EliteBook that boasts enterprise-class performance. Ideal for work or play, it features an Intel Core i7 3.4GHz processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB SSD, and 12 hours of use on a single charge. Originally retailing for $599, you can get it for $468.99.

This desktop strikes the balance of performance and expandability, making it great for businesses. It comes with a slim USB keyboard, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and a Windows 10 Pro operating system. It typically goes for $441, but you can get it on sale for $389.99.

Built for modern businesses, this mini desktop PC offers a litany of nifty features, including an 8th Gen Intel Core processor, up to 32GB DDR4 memory, and HP-exclusive security and manageability to help prevent data breaches and downtime. You can attach it behind an HP Elite Display or mount and secure it anywhere with your preferred accessories. Formerly $600, you can score it on sale for $479.99.

Whether you’re at the office or on the move, this Elitebook allows you to be a productivity machine. It packs 3.6 GHz using Intel Turbo Boost 2.0 technology for enhanced power, Gigabit Ethernet and 802.11ac Wi-Fi are built-in for wired and wireless networking, and Bluetooth and multi-port accessibility to connect to other peripherals. It usually retails for $686, but you can get it on sale for $559.99.

Created for the modern professional, this EliteBook offers powerful collaboration tools for enhanced productivity and security. It comes equipped with Windows 10 Pro and features enterprise-level PC protection and fast and efficient wireless LAN. Typically $714, it’s on sale for $589.99.

Equipped with Intel Core i5, this laptop helps optimize your workflow by taking multitasking to a greater level. It also features 8GB of RAM for a fast system response and 256GB of Solid State Drive for massive storage space. Typically retailing for $414, it’s on sale for $339.99.

Engineered for ultimate productivity, the Elitebook 840G4 combines a fast processor with 8GB of RAM for seamless multitasking and 256 solid-state drive for housing essential data. But what makes this deal extra special is it also nets you lifetime access to your favorite MS Office apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. Normally $919, you can grab the bundle on sale for $499.99.

Prices subject to change.