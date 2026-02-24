Amazon just dropped the prices on our favorite Coway air purifiers by up to 39%

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Coway is a regular player in our best air purifiers buyin guides, and right now Amazon is running limited-time deals on three of its most popular Airmega models with discounts of up to 39 percent. Whether you’re battling asthma and seasonal allergies, trying to manage pet dander and odor, filtering out smoke and cooking fumes, or dealing with mold, there’s a deal to fit your situation. If none of these quite fits the bill, our guides to the best portable air purifiers and best smart air purifiers are worth a read.



The Mighty has been one of the most consistently recommended air purifiers on the market for years, and this deal brings it to its lowest price in a while. Its four-stage filtration—pre-filter, deodorization filter, True HEPA, and an ionizer—captures 99.97 percent of airborne particles down to 0.3 microns, making it a strong pick for households dealing with pet dander, fur, and odor. It’s rated for rooms up to 361 square feet (CADR: Dust 246 / Pollen 240 / Smoke 233), runs as quietly as 24.4 dB on its lowest setting, and the color-coded air quality indicator gives you a real-time read on what’s floating around your living space. Auto mode and Eco mode take care of the rest without you having to think about it.



The Airmega 100 is the entry point into the Coway ecosystem, and at $79 it punches well above its price tag. Despite its compact 8.66-inch footprint, it’s rated for up to 810 square feet (or 405 square feet cleaned thoroughly in just 30 minutes) and packs in a real-time AQI monitor, auto mode, sleep mode, and a night light. A HEPA and activated carbon filter combo handles fine particles, allergens, VOCs, and odors, while three-stage manual fan control lets you dial it in when auto mode isn’t what you need. It’s the kind of quietly capable machine that makes smart air purifier features feel accessible at a genuinely affordable price.



The Airmega 350 is Coway’s answer for bigger spaces including open-plan apartments, large living rooms, or anywhere a compact machine just isn’t going to cut it. Its HyperVortex system can clean up to 2,640 square feet, and the CADR numbers back it up: 376 for dust, 352 for smoke, and 450 for pollen, putting it among the stronger performers we’ve seen in this price range for anyone dealing with wildfire smoke or heavy cooking odors. The three-in-one filtration (vacuumable pre-filter, activated carbon, and HEPA) reduces 99.97 percent of particles to 0.3 microns, and PM 10 air quality monitoring feeds the auto mode so the unit is always calibrated to what’s actually in the room. It runs as quietly as 21.6 dB, it’s Energy Star certified, and like the other two Coway models on sale today, it comes with a three-year warranty.