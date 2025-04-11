Amazon is blowing out some of our favorite air purifiers just in time for allergy season

Coway air purifiers are on sale right now in just about every size and type. Breathe better this spring and summer.

By Stan Horaczek

Published Apr 11, 2025 12:22 PM EDT

I’m waiting for my allergy meds to kick in as I write this. Even if you don’t suffer from seasonal allergies, you can benefit from a good air purifier in your home. And right now, Amazon has some of our favorite air purifiers from Coway on sale for clearance prices. The sale includes models that cover just about any type of home, from large rooms to small apartments. No matter where you live, you’ll be breathing better. This sale goes until April 15, and then prices go back up, so add to cart now.

Airmega 100 (White) — $89.25 (was $129.99)

Coway Airmega 100 air purifier on sale at Amazon

Coway

This affordable air purifier takes just one hour to clean the air in a room up to 810 square feet. It can scrub a 167 square-foot room in just 12.5 minutes. It’s not slacking as it works, either. The three-stage HEPA filter promises to scrape 99.999 percent of harmful particles out of the air. And let’s face it, that 0.001 percent of particles that get through have earned the honor of messing with you.

You can keep this purifier in the bedroom as it operates at just 20 dB, so there’s no worry about it keeping you awake. If you still don’t want it running at night, it has a sleep mode and a built-in timer to clean the air on your schedule.

AP-1512HH (White) — $173.25 (was $229.99) 

Rectangular black and grey Coway portable air purifier sitting on a kitchen counter

Terri Williams

This is our pick for the best portable air purifier for asthma. It can clean a room up to 361 square feet, and it has a burly four-stage filter to capture as much airborne crud as possible. Like the Airmega 100, it has a built-in timer function, so you can customize when it’s on. This is a great, easily packable option if you want to bring it along on a trip. After all, you don’t want to breathe in that hotel air that other guests have already breathed. Gross.

More Coway air purifier deals

