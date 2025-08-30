Dyson air purifiers are up to $150 off for Labor Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Labor Day sales are a great time to score deals on big-ticket items you’ll use in your home year-round, such as air purifiers that double as heaters, fans, and your personal pollution fighter. Dyson’s premium models don’t often see deep discounts, but right now, you can snag a few of their most powerful units for less. And if you’re not a Dyson stan, there are great deals from Levoit and Blueair, too. If your living room feels stuffy or your bedroom’s a little too musty, these deals can help freshen things up and offer a buffet from indoor dust and outdoor yuck.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 — $529.95 (was $599.99) Dyson See It



It clears 99.97% of allergens and pollutants, then cools or heats your space depending on the season. Use the app or remote to schedule clean air, or simply let it run and enjoy a multi-function appliance that combines the benefits of a heater, fan, and purifier in one.

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde BP03 — $849.99 (was $999.99) Dyson See It



Big room? Big purifier. This one’s designed to move air across a wide space while quietly removing indoor pollutants, including formaldehyde. The long-lasting HEPA filter can last up to 5 years, and its breeze mode is a nice touch when you want some fresh air vibes without opening a window.

More air purifier deals