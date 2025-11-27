Shop these rare Black Friday deals on editor-approved Sans air purifiers and water purifiers

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If your New Year’s resolution involves breathing cleaner air, drinking cleaner water, or just cutting down on the general funk that builds up in your home and body, Sans air and water purifiers can help. These are high-end devices that don’t typically get discounts, so these Black Friday prices are worth grabbing before they end.

I have been testing this Flagship HEPA filter in my home for the past several weeks and I have been very impressed with how it performs. It’s extremely easy to set up and maintenance. The filter is easy to pull out to clean or replace. It operates nearly silently, even when it’s blowing at high power.

The simple design fits in well with pretty much any decor and you can fully turn the lights on the display off if you’re using it in a bedroom. That’s a very thoughtful feature. As far as cleaning power goes, this model keeps the air clean throughout my entire house. Even when I had an air fryer mishap and burned some chicken fingers, it took just minutes to pull the burnt smell out of the air.

This is a high-end model with an extremely simple interface and that’s a good thing.



This countertop everse-osmosis system offers UV purification that strips out a wide range of contaminants. Systems like this often require full professional installation, but this is a movable device with a relatively small footprint. Setup couldn’t be simpler. Put the pitcher in place, Fill up the tank. Plug in the machine, and it starts purifying.

I have extremely hard water at my house so I like using this filter for drinking water. But, it’s also great for putting in my clothing steamer and developing film, both of which typically require me to use bottled water if I don’t want sediment deposits.

A smaller-format air purifier that’s sized for bedrooms, nurseries, home offices, or any smaller space where you still want HEPA-level filtration and odor control.

A pair of Minis that’s perfect for hitting two bedrooms, or splitting between a bedroom and a home office.

A three-pack that makes it easy to cover kids’ rooms, a nursery, and a primary bedroom without juggling a single unit between spaces.

A four-pack of Minis for whole-apartment or smaller-home coverage—or to outfit multiple rooms at once in a larger house.

A straightforward pairing of a Sans air purifier and the countertop water purifier so you can address what you breathe and what you drink in one go.

A two-pack of self-cleaning bottles that use built-in tech to help keep your on-the-go water fresher between washes—ideal for commuters, gym-goers, or kids.

Pairs the countertop reverse-osmosis system with two self-cleaning bottles so you can purify at home, then take that cleaner water with you all day.

