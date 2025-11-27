🛍️ The best Black Friday deals you can shop right now (updating) 🛍️

Shop these rare Black Friday deals on editor-approved Sans air purifiers and water purifiers

These high-end air and water purifiers don't go on sale often, but you can get a huge discount during this Black Friday sale.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

If your New Year’s resolution involves breathing cleaner air, drinking cleaner water, or just cutting down on the general funk that builds up in your home and body, Sans air and water purifiers can help. These are high-end devices that don’t typically get discounts, so these Black Friday prices are worth grabbing before they end.

Sans Air Purifier – HEPA 13 Filter, Activated Carbon and UV-C Light Save $140

It will quickly erase the evidence of your kitchen incidents.

I have been testing this Flagship HEPA filter in my home for the past several weeks and I have been very impressed with how it performs. It’s extremely easy to set up and maintenance. The filter is easy to pull out to clean or replace. It operates nearly silently, even when it’s blowing at high power.

The simple design fits in well with pretty much any decor and you can fully turn the lights on the display off if you’re using it in a bedroom. That’s a very thoughtful feature. As far as cleaning power goes, this model keeps the air clean throughout my entire house. Even when I had an air fryer mishap and burned some chicken fingers, it took just minutes to pull the burnt smell out of the air.

This is a high-end model with an extremely simple interface and that’s a good thing.

Sans Water Purifier – Countertop Reverse Osmosis with UV Save $140

You can instantly taste the difference when the water is filterred.

This countertop everse-osmosis system offers UV purification that strips out a wide range of contaminants. Systems like this often require full professional installation, but this is a movable device with a relatively small footprint. Setup couldn’t be simpler. Put the pitcher in place, Fill up the tank. Plug in the machine, and it starts purifying.

I have extremely hard water at my house so I like using this filter for drinking water. But, it’s also great for putting in my clothing steamer and developing film, both of which typically require me to use bottled water if I don’t want sediment deposits.

Sans Air Mini Purifier Bundle Save $220
A smaller-format air purifier that’s sized for bedrooms, nurseries, home offices, or any smaller space where you still want HEPA-level filtration and odor control.

