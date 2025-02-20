The best air purifiers for asthma in 2025, according to experts

Share







Almost 28 million people in the U.S. suffer from asthma, according to Kenneth Mendez, president and CEO of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA). He tells me that asthma can cause inflammation and swelling of the airways, resulting in shortness of breath, coughing, wheezing, and chest pain or tightness of the chest. Asthma symptoms can be triggered by a variety of allergens, ranging from dust and pet dander to seasonal pollen and mold spores. Can air purifiers—like our best overall, the Levoit EverestAir Smart Air Purifier—help manage asthma indoors?

“Yes, allergists recommend air purifiers—but not specific brands—as a helpful tool for managing indoor air quality to remove common allergens, such as pollen or mold,” Mendez says. “Allergic asthma is the most common type of asthma, so removing allergy triggers can also help prevent asthma episodes,” he says.

That tracks with a 2018 study, which found that air purifiers improved the indoor air of patients with asthma. The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (JACI) found air purifiers were an effective tool in asthma management by reducing indoor allergens, and we consider the following to be the best air purifiers for asthma.

How we chose the best air purifiers for asthma

We conducted extensive research, reached out to two allergy experts, and engaged in first-hand testing to compile this list of the best air purifiers for asthma. I don’t suffer from this condition, but I do have smoking neighbors, and according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), secondhand smoke is a typical asthma trigger since it contains gases and fine particles. So, I have a vested interest in finding the best air purifiers to combat secondhand and thirdhand smoke (that’s the residual smoke that gets trapped in carpets, curtains, bedding, clothing, and on walls and floors).

Every selection on this list has been thoroughly tested—sometimes for months, sometimes for years. Other factors in the selection process include peer recommendations, consumer reviews, and other criteria, including clean air delivery rate (CADR), air filter type, and user-friendliness.

The best air purifiers for asthma: Reviews & Recommendations

One thing to note: We at Popular Science pride ourselves on recommending the best products at the best price. However, asthma can be a life-threatening health issue, so the priority is to remove allergens from the air as quickly and efficiently as possible. While a small air purifier or a cheap air purifier may be a good air purifier in certain circumstances, it is unlikely to work as well as a larger model with a higher CADR. So our picks are more of an investment than the best budget lists. But an investment in your health is a wise investment.

Best overall: Levoit EverestAir Smart Air Purifier

Terri Williams See It Pros Smartphone control

Voice commands

Wheels make it easy to move

Vent angles are adjustable

Reads PM1.0, PM 2.5, PM10

High CADR Cons None

Specs

Dimensions: 18.9 x 8.5 x 23.2 inches

18.9 x 8.5 x 23.2 inches Weight: 20 lbs

20 lbs Recommended coverage area: 558 – 2,790 square feet

558 – 2,790 square feet CADR: 360

360 Noise level: 24 – 56dB

We think the Levoit EverestAir is the best air purifier for asthma (and it’s also one of the best air purifiers for smoke). It has a high CADR, excellent filtration system, and easy-to-operate controls. The air purifier is also sleek and stylish, and the slim design fits easily in tight spaces. The Levoit EverestAir also has wheels, making it easy to move from one room to the next.

The controls on top include both icons and text, and the display is easy to read. Selections include the power button, air info button, air quality indicator rings, clean air indicator, and particular matter indicator. The air info selection reads various types of particular matter: PM1.0 (like fine dust and microtoxins), PM 2.5 (like dust, pet dander, and smoke), and PM10 (pollen, ash, and airborne allergens). The display also includes settings for sleep, auto, turbo, speed, angle, and timer. Air quality indicator rings on the display turn colors: blue for very good, green for good, orange for moderate, and red for bad. There are three fan speeds, as well as a sleep mode and a turbo mode. In addition to the manual controls on top, the air purifier can be controlled via smartphone after downloading the app, and by voice control.

I really like the 3-stage filtration system, which consists of a H13 True HEPA filter to capture small particles, like dust, smoke, pollen, and pet dander. The activated carbon filter absorbs fumes, odors, and smoke. The washable pre-filter is designed to trap large particles like dust, lint, pet fur, and hair. The washable pre-filter actually helps to extend the HEPA filter’s lifespan. The pre-filter should be cleaned every 2 to 4 weeks, and the HEPA/activated filter pack should be replaced every 12 to 15 months. The magnetic front cover snaps on and comes off easily when it’s time to change the filter pack. The vent is on the top of the air purifier as well. Another feature that impresses me is the ability to change the vent angle (45 degrees, 60 degrees, 75 degrees, or 90 degrees).

The CADR is 360, which is significantly higher than the average air purifier CADR of 200 range.

Best design: Alen BreatheSmart 75i Air Purifier

Terri Williams See It Pros Choose from a variety of filter types

Swappable designer front panels

Advanced filter indicators

High CADR

Wheels make it easier to move Cons Heavy (easy with wheels)

Specs

Dimensions: 27 x 18.5 x 11.5 inches

27 x 18.5 x 11.5 inches Weight: 27 lbs

27 lbs Recommended coverage area: 1300 square feet

1300 square feet CADR: 350

350 Noise level: 25 – 49dBa

Alen makes air purifiers for small, medium, and large rooms. However, the Alen BreatheSmart 75i is our favorite because it’s the most powerful model and can quickly purify the air in large rooms (1,400 sq ft every 30 minutes or 2,800 sq ft every hour). I’ll admit that I’m partial to this air purifier because it was the first one I tested back in fall 2020 and tends to be the standard against which other air purifiers are measured. The only reason the Alen BreatheSmart 75i didn’t take the top spot on this list is that it’s several hundred dollars more expensive than the Levoit EverestAir above and has a comparable CADR.

However, the Alen BreathSmart has a nearly flawless design—which is why it’s also one of the best smart air purifiers. The designer front panels are swappable. When I got the air purifier, I chose the graphite panel, and I later ordered the discontinued red panel. Other front panel color choices include white, weathered gray, maple, espresso, and rosewood. The magnetic front panels are a cosmetic feature; more importantly, I can choose from a variety of H13 HEPA filters. The Pure filter is best for dust and allergens, while the Fresh filter is designed for wildfire smoke and secondhand smoke, and the Odor filter neutralizes offensive smells.

The display on top includes color rings to indicate real-time air quality: blue for very low levels of airborne particles, green for low levels, orange for medium levels, yellow for significant levels, and red for very significant levels of airborne particles detected. In addition to the power button, other selections on the control panel are for the ozone-safe ionizer (I always leave this off), timer, four fan speeds, and also a turbo mode, auto mode, and lock.

One feature in particular that I like is the replace filter indicator. Most air purifiers have this function. However, it only indicates when the filter actually needs to be replaced. The Alen BreatheSmart 75i has 3 different lights: one to let me know the filter is good, a second one to let me know when the filter is at the halfway mark, and then a third light when it’s time to replace the filter. This helps me more effectively gauge my filter’s lifespan so I won’t be caught off guard. The typical filter life is 12 to 15 months. Perhaps the only negative I can find with this air purifier is that it’s heavy. There is a handle on the back, and the air purifier does have wheels. However, it’s still rather difficult to move around.

Terri Williams See It Pros Lightweight

Smartphone control

Voice control Cons Feels rather cheaply made compared to others on the list

Specs

Dimensions: 18.3 x 9.6 x 16.8 inches

18.3 x 9.6 x 16.8 inches Weight: 12.3 lbs

12.3 lbs Recommended coverage area: Up to 1,575 square feet

Up to 1,575 square feet CADR: 221

221 Noise level: 24 – 53dB

Admittedly, many of the air purifiers on our list are quite powerful—and heavy enough that you won’t want to move them more than you need to. However, the Coway Airmega AP-1522HH is an excellent choice if you need to easily transport your air purifier from one room to another. Keep in mind that an air purifier tends to work best in one room. It doesn’t go around corners and under closed doors. So, it needs to be in the room that you’re in for best results.

The filtration process includes a pre-filter (for large dust, dust mites, hair, and pet hair), True HEPA filter (for fine dust and pollen), and fresh starter deodorization filter (for VOCs, cigarette fumes, food smells, and pet odors). There are three speeds, in addition to a smart mode and an eco mode. The color-coded air indicators are blue for clean air, purplish-pink for polluted air, and red for highly polluted air. The display panel on the top also includes the selections for the on/off button, light on/off, Wi-Fi, and air quality.

The CADR of 221 (for pollen) is pretty average and what you’d expect from a good, smaller, portable air purifier. However, this is a very popular air purifier among consumers, and many of our colleagues at other publications have rated it their best overall choice.

Best to heat and cool: Dyson Hot + Cold Formaldehyde Air Purifier

Terri Williams See It Pros Produces warm or cool air

Removes formaldehyde

10 speeds

Can control via smartphone

Voice control Cons No CADR provided

Specs

Dimensions: 30 x 5 x 9.8 inches

30 x 5 x 9.8 inches Weight: 12.6 lbs

12.6 lbs Recommended coverage area: N/A

N/A CADR: N/A

N/A Noise level: N/A

If you’re like most people, your air not only needs to be purified but also cooled or heated as well. Sometimes, the temperature change isn’t significant enough to warrant adjusting the HVAC thermostat. When I just need a little breeze or to slightly warm the air, the Dyson Hot + Cold Formaldehyde Air Purifier is perfect. It’s not a budget-friendly air purifier, but considering it eliminates the need to purchase a separate fan and space heater (and eliminates the floor space required for all three appliances), it helps justify the price.

For those with asthma, the air purifier provides another bonus as well. It’s designed to destroy formaldehyde, a gas that can be found in several household items, including carpets, mattresses, furniture, and even dryer sheets and air fresheners. A 2021 PLOS One review found a credible link between exposure to formaldehyde and asthma symptoms. However, the air purifier has an SCO filter that not only traps formaldehyde but also converts it into water and CO2—and, since the SCO filter self-regenerates, it doesn’t have to be replaced.

But that’s not the only filter—there’s also a 360 combi glass HEPA and carbon air purifier filter, which can remove gases, odors, dust, pollen, and other allergens. The HEPA/carbon filter should be replaced every 12 months. There are controls on the air purifier, along with a remote control, but the machine can also be controlled via smartphone or voice commands.

Best splurge: IQ Air Atem X Smart Air Purifier

Terri Williams See It Pros Very high CADR

8 fan speeds

Control via smartphone

Can be placed right up against the wall Cons An-arm-and-a-leg expensive

Specs

Dimensions: 10 x 27.1 x 27.1 inches

10 x 27.1 x 27.1 inches Weight: 28.7 lbs.

28.7 lbs. Recommended coverage area: 1,650 square feet

1,650 square feet CADR: 422

422 Noise level: 26-55 dB

If you have $1,399 in your budget, the IQ Air Atem X Smart Air Purifier is the Rolls-Royce (I prefer sports cars, so it’s like the Porsche) of air purifiers. The futuristic design is always a conversation starter, and most first-time guests at my home ask, “What is that?” as soon as they see it. Note: in the photo above, it’s wedged between my sofa and armchair for a level of consistency among the photos since most of the other air purifiers are photographed up against a window. However, the air purifier is usually housed on one side of the kitchen island and cleans the air in the open-concept kitchen and living room setup.

The minimalist air purifier has circular vents, and the direction of the vents can be adjusted (to flow left or right) as needed. The control panel is on the rear rim of the air purifier, although it can also be controlled via smartphone after downloading the app. The control panel includes the following buttons: power, smart mode (for automatic fan speed control). light, and Wi-Fi. There are also air quality lights: green for good, yellow for moderate, orange for unhealthy for sensitive groups, red for unhealthy, purple for very unhealthy, and purple flashing for very hazardous.

There are eight fan speeds, and I also appreciate that the filter replacement status has a yellow warning light when the filters need to be replaced soon and a red light when the filters actually need to be replaced. There are three circular filters in the air purifier. The air purifier is heavy, but it comes with an optional mobile base if you need to move it frequently.

Best for small spaces: Pure Enrichment PureZone Smart Air Purifier

Terri Williams Pros Smartphone controlled

Voice control

5-stage filtration process Cons No carrying handle

Specs

Dimensions: .1 x 11.1 x 21.7 inches

.1 x 11.1 x 21.7 inches Weight: 11.5 pounds

11.5 pounds Recommended coverage area: up to 1,050 square feet

up to 1,050 square feet CADR: 280

280 Noise level: 27 – 54dB

The Pure Enrichment PureZone Smart Air Purifier has a space-saving design but still provides great filtration for a small room. In fact, it has a 5-stage purification process that includes a pre-filter (for dust, lint, pet hair, and pollen), antibacterial filter to inhibit bacterial growth, H13 Tue HEPA filter (for small allergens, tobacco and wildfire smoke, dander, and mold spores), activated charcoal filter (to absorb harmful gases, odors and smoke), and an antimicrobial UVC-light (which I don’t use). The air purifier also has a higher-than-average CADR.

The control panel displays the air quality rating and filter reset indicator. It also has icons for on/off, auto mode, four fan speeds, auto shut-off timer, sleep mode, and child lock. In addition to the controls on the top, the air purifier can also be controlled via smartphone after downloading the app and through voice commands. The air purifier does not have any type of handle or carrying strap, but weighing just 11.5 pounds, it’s easy to pick up and carry from room to room. Overall, it’s the best-value air purifying device we’re featuring.

What to consider when shopping for the best air purifiers for asthma

These are some factors to remember to ensure your air purifier works to remove asthma triggers effectively and efficiently.

Room size and CADR

When selecting an air purifier, Kenneth Mendez recommends determining the size of the room where you’ll be using it. “It’s important to ensure the device can accommodate the size of the room it is being placed in, or else it will not be as effective,” he says.

Air purifiers have ratings that show the volume of air they can clean. Mendez says a useful way to determine this is by an air purifier’s clean air delivery rate or CADR. “A CADR rating quantifies the effectiveness of an air purifier to remove smoke, dust, and pollen particles based on the size of the room,” he says. If you purchase an air cleaner with a CADR rating too low for your room, Mendez warns that it will be ineffective.

Filter

“HEPA, which stands for High-Efficiency Particulate Arrestance [or Air], is a high-performance filtration media designed to trap fine contaminants effectively,” says Dr. John McKeon, CEO of Allergy Standards Ltd.—the international certification body that creates standards for products to be considered asthma and allergy friendly.

“True HEPA filters can capture 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns, including pollen, mold spores, dust mite allergen, and some pathogens, making them highly effective for individuals with allergies, asthma, or respiratory conditions,” he says.

McKeon notes that HEPA filters in air purifiers are often paired with activated carbon filters to capture both airborne particles and gaseous pollutants, including odors. “For smoke filtration or air pollution, look for models that combine true HEPA filters along with activated carbon filters to help reduce the burden of indoor contaminants,” he advises.

Smart

Most air purifiers have digital control panels. However, you may prefer the ability to control your air purifier from your phone. Some models can join your Wi-Fi network and have apps that can be downloaded and let you control the air purifier remotely. Voice control is another option that’s available on air purifiers with smart-home features. In addition, a smart air purifier will allow you to use the auto feature, which can sense the room’s air quality and automatically choose the best speed.

Noise

In my experience, after testing well over 50 air purifiers, they’re all loud when on the highest setting. (At least the air purifiers that actually do what they’re designed to do are loud on the highest setting.) Some may be a few decibels louder or quieter than competitors, but it’s usually not a discernible difference.

Portability

Air purifiers can’t clean your entire house (unless you get a whole-house air purifier). And unless you live in a completely open-concept home (with no walls—except for the bathroom), one air purifier can’t clean your entire space. If you can only get one air purifier, you may need to transport it to whatever room you’re in at the time. If you need to do this several times every day, portability will be a very important factor, so consider the weight and transport options of the air purifier.

FAQs

Q: Which is better for asthma, a humidifier or an air purifier? We posed this question to Kenneth Mendez since he’s the president and CEO of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. “Both air purifiers and humidifiers may offer benefits for people with asthma—it depends on the air quality and humidity level in your home,” he tells me.



An air purifier helps remove common allergens, while Mendez says controlling humidity inside your home can contribute to better indoor air quality and health. “Low humidity can cause your skin to dry out, as well as your eyes, nose, and lips,” he warns. Q: Are HEPA air purifiers for allergies and asthma effective? Mendez says air purifiers with HEPA filters can be an effective allergen reduction tool. “HEPA stands for High-Efficiency Particulate Air: These filters are media-based, meaning that they are physical filters, which capture particles as air passes through them, and HEPA filters are designed to filter out at least 99.7 percent of particles of 0.3 microns or larger diameter.”



However, Mendez says HEPA filters won’t be effective if they’re not used properly. For example, if the seal around the filter is not tight enough, Mendez explains that the air might be able to bypass the filter. Also, filters should be changed when indicated since a dirty filter is not effective. Q: How do air purifiers work? McKeon explains that air purifiers are designed to remove small particulate matter, a type of air pollution, from the air we breathe. “These small particles can vary in size and can irritate the lungs or trigger allergic reactions when inhaled,” he says. “PM2.5 refers to particulate matter with a diameter of less than 2.5 microns, while PM0.1 represents ultrafine particles measuring under 0.1 microns.”



McKeon says some larger particles are filtered through your nose hairs while smaller particles can penetrate deeper into the body. “Primary sources of particulate air pollution include cooking, automobile emissions, dust, household activities and products, fires or burning of coal and other materials.”



Some air purifiers work by trapping particles and allergens like pollen or pet dander in their media-based filters. “Other air purifiers work by using electrostatic precipitation or ionizing technology to give particles an electrostatic charge which allows them to be removed from the air,” McKeon says.



But he warns that some air purifiers may produce ozone as a by-product. “Ozone can cause irritation and inflammation of the airways in healthy people, and it can cause more serious effects in people with asthma, so take care to choose devices that do not emit ozone above safety threshold values [0.05 ppm] indicated by the California Air Resources Board [CARB],” McKeon advises.

Final thoughts on the best air purifiers for asthma

Contaminants in your indoor air quality can cause asthma flare-ups. Fortunately, there are air purifiers designed to remove allergens and remove asthma triggers—if you choose the right one. Factors to consider include a high CADR number and air transfer rate, as well as a HEPA filter—and preferably an active carbon filter as well. When used as instructed (which includes changing the filter as indicated), you can keep your home’s air clean and healthy.