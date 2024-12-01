🛍️ Cyber Monday deals are popping! Find the best sales. 🛍️

My Mila air purifiers are the most stylish ones I’ve tested, and they’re almost 30% off for Cyber Monday

Don't let their looks fool you—they're pretty powerful.

By Amanda Reed

Posted 9 Hours Ago

I test air purifiers here at Popular Science, which means I often have a rotating collection of them throughout my apartment. “Style” often isn’t at the top of the list for air purifier must-haves, but it’s still on the list. The Mila Smart Air Purifier is one of the best stylish air purifiers I’ve tested, and it’s also the best air purifier for large rooms. It’s currently up to 30 percent off for Cyber Monday at Amazon. Its pint-sized sibling, the Mila Mini, is also on sale.

Mila Mini Air Purifier $169 (Was $239); Mila Air Purifier $266.49-314.99 (Was $358-$439)

A Mila mini air purifier and a Mila air purifier next to each other.

Amanda Reed

The Mila and Mila Mini can be controlled by an app (iOS and Android) and look great when doing their job. It’s effective in rooms up to 1,000 square feet, and delivers a fantastic 447 CADR. The air purifier has eight built-in air quality sensors that can measure micro-particles, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and even humidity. Although it’s an investment, the air purifier is extremely flexible. Pick from seven kinds of filters—seven!—including those meant for critter cuddlers, overreactors, and basic breathers.

I won’t tell anyone if you pick up one of the Mila units with filters that are 35% off compared to 30%. They are: the Mila with Rookie Parent filter (266.49, was $409.99); the Mila with the Home Wrecker filter ($272.99, was $419.99); and the Mila with Mama-to-Be filter ($272.99, was $419.99). And if you want extra-clean air, it never hurts to start by vacuuming regularly, and you can get a great deal on a Shark vac if you act fast.

