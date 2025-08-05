Clean your air and derrière with Coway purifiers and bidets up to 27% off at Amazon

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Your lungs called. They’re tired of mainlining pollen, pet funk, and whatever mystery haze drifted in during last night’s “cool breeze.” So, instead of just throwing shade at summer smog and wildfire smoke, bring home a breath of fresh air with a purification powerhouse. Right now, Coway’s top-rated air purifiers are up to 27% off on Amazon, which is a whole lotta lung love for not a lotta loot. And these are models vetted and vouched for across multiple PopSci guides to the best purifiers for asthma, allergies, and smart home integration. But act fast so the particulates can disappear before the deals do on August 21.

This affordable air purifier takes just one hour to clean the air in a room up to 810 square feet. It can scrub a 167 square-foot room in just 12.5 minutes. It’s not slacking as it works, either. The three-stage HEPA filter promises to capture 99.999 percent of harmful particles from the air. And let’s face it, that 0.001 percent of particles that get through have earned the honor of messing with you. You can keep this purifier in the bedroom as it operates with ninja-like stealth at just 20 dB, so there’s no worry about it keeping you awake. If you still don’t want it running at night, it has a sleep mode and a built-in timer to clean the air on your schedule.



The Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Mighty is the purifier equivalent of that friend who shows up with a toolkit and a six-pack. It’s compact, competent, and cool under pressure. Whether you’re battling dander, smoke, or your neighbor’s devotion to incense, this sleek square senses air quality in real time and adjusts accordingly. It’s whisper-quiet until it needs to kick ass, and it does—with burly four-stage true HEPA filtration, it scrubs up to 99.97% of airborne junk in spaces up to 361 square feet. It has a built-in timer function, so you can customize when it’s on. And it’s an easily packable option if you want to bring it along on a trip. After all, you don’t want to breathe in that hotel air that other guests have already breathed. Gross.

Chasing big air energy? Look below for models that can handle up to 3,285ft², from open lofts to times when wildfire smoke is closing in. And—with app control, voice assistant support, and dual suction—these things don’t just clean the air—they dominate it. Whether you’re allergy-prone or pet-friendly, don’t be afraid to inhale this sale.

