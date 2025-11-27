Editor-approved LEVOIT air purifiers are hundreds off for Black Friday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If your sinuses are staging a revolt or your living room smells suspiciously like last night’s stir-fry, it’s probably time to call in a serious air purifier. LEVOIT’s lineup covers everything from compact bedroom workhorses to family-room heavy hitters, and these Black Friday deals are a chance to upgrade your air quality before the next wave of wildfire smoke, pet shedding, or pollen hits. Air quality can make a huge difference in your home’s comfort level, and saving hundreds can do wonders for your mood as well.

LEVOIT Core 600S for Room Up to 2933 Ft² With HEPA Sleep Mode, 3-in-1 Filter For Smoke, Pet Allergies, Dust $219.99 (was $319.99) LEVOIT ON SALE NOW See It

The LEVOIT Core 600S-P Smart Air Purifier (up to 2,933 ft²) is the go-big-or-go-back-outside option in the Core series. Designed for truly large spaces, it combines a 3-in-1 filter with HEPA Sleep Mode, an onboard PM2.5 monitor, Smart WiFi, and Alexa compatibility so you can see and control your air quality in real time. It’s AHAM VERIFIDE, so you’re not just guessing that it’s working—and when wildfire season or city smog rolls in, this is the kind of coverage you want on your side.

LEVOIT EverestAir for Room Up to 2655 Ft² with 3-Channel AQ Monitor, HEPA Sleep Mode, Filter for Pet, Allergy, Smoke, Dust $349.99 (was $499.99) LEVOIT See It

The LEVOIT EverestAir-P Air Purifier (up to 2,655 ft²) is the “I want it all” flagship, built for big rooms and bigger allergy problems. A 3-channel air quality monitor gives you at-a-glance feedback, while the washable pre-filter and HEPA Sleep Mode help tackle pet hair, dust, smoke, and everyday funk. With Alexa control and an AHAM VERIFIDE rating, it’s a smart, set-and-forget solution if you want cleaner air on autopilot in open-plan spaces.

Want to do even more to keep your air (and lungs) clear? Start by keeping your floors free of dust and debris with the LEVOIT AERO Cordless Vacuum featuring 5-Stage Filtration with HEPA Filter, Auto-Empty Station, HyperPulse Technology, Anti-Tangle Brush, on sale for $499 during Black Friday.

More of the best LEVOIT purifier and filter deals