The best portable air purifiers for 2025

Numerous studies reveal that Indoor air can be more polluted than the air outside. Air purifiers can help improve indoor air quality. However, more powerful smart models are quite bulky and hard to transport from one room—or place—to the next. Many air purifiers for home can weigh between 20 and 30 pounds, making them difficult to move.

“Portable air purifiers can help improve your home’s indoor air quality by actively reducing indoor particulate matter and airborne allergens,” says Dr. John McKeon, CEO of Allergy Standards Ltd. Since air purifiers are designed to clean the air in one room or area effectively, portability is essential if you only have one air purifier. “You’ll want it in the living room when you’re in that room and in the bedroom when you’re there,” McKeon explains.

You may also want to take an air purifier—like our best overall, the TruSens Air Purifier—with you to work or when you’re visiting environments that can trigger allergies. The best portable air purifiers are not only easy to move, but they also have many of the same features (on a smaller scale) as larger models.

How we chose the best portable air purifiers

To compile this list of the best portable air purifiers, we conducted extensive research, contacted Dr. John McKeon and Kenneth Mendez, president and CEO of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), and did lots of first-hand testing. We wanted to provide a variety of choices, so the list is a mix of smallish, lightweight air purifiers with handles, and handheld air purifiers that can fit in a vehicle’s cup holder. We also considered peer recommendations and consumer reviews, the clean air delivery rate (CADR), recommended room sizes, filtration, and noise levels.

The best portable air purifiers: Reviews & Recommendations

As a general rule, the CADR is one of the most critical factors. However, if you need a portable air purifier, the CADR doesn’t really matter if the air purifier is too big and bulky to transport as needed. Some of our articles, like the best smart air purifiers, and the best air purifiers for asthma, include some models with a CADR as high as the 400 to 600 range, which is exceptionally high, considering the average “good” air purifier has a CADR in the 200 range. However, the air purifiers with the highest CADR tend to be big and bulky, so they’re not conducive to moving. So, most of the air purifiers on this list have a good CADR (when that information is available), but keep in mind that, as a general rule, a smaller air purifier isn’t going to deliver the same power as a much larger model.

McKeon also says it is important to remember that an air purifier is only one part of a comprehensive approach to improving indoor air quality. “It’s most effective when used in conjunction with other strategies, such as regular cleaning, proper ventilation, and effective source control of pollutants,” he says. But you’re here to improve your environment with the best portable air purifiers, so read on.

Best overall: TruSens Air Purifier

Terri Williams See It Pros Stylish design

Handle makes it easy to transport

UV, Carbon, and HEPA filtration

Three fan speeds Cons No auto mode

Specs

Dimensions: 7 x 7 x 17 inches

7 x 7 x 17 inches Weight: 8.81 pounds

8.81 pounds Recommended coverage area : Up to 443 sq. ft.

: Up to 443 sq. ft. CADR: N/A

N/A Noise level: 30 – 65 dB

I’ve had the TrueSens Small Air Purifier for years, and it’s like an old friend I can always rely on. I have smoking neighbors and tend to use larger, more powerful air purifiers in my living space. However, I keep the TruSens Small Air Purifier downstairs in my garage, which doesn’t get as much smoke—but still a fair amount, and also experiences a variety of other smells. The air purifier does an excellent job of removing those odors and smells.

It has a three-part filtration process that includes a HEPA Type filter, a carbon filter, and a UV-C light (which I never use—it can be turned on and off). The air purifier traps dust, pet dander, smoke, and other allergen, and the bi-directional airflow quickly delivers fresh air. The air purifier has three fan speeds (including a Turbo option), providing options for letting me control the airflow and noise level. The touch controls on the top are easy to operate, and the display panel reveals the speed and lets me know when the filters need to be replaced.

This is our top choice because it has an excellent price, is easy to transport, and is quite effective for the scenarios in which most people would use an air purifier. It also has a sleek and space-saving design and is lightweight enough to grab by the handle and move from room to room or even toss in your car and carry to work or other locations. TruSens also makes this air purifier in medium and large sizes, and those models include additional features, like real-time air monitoring, washable pre-filter, timer, and additional fan speeds.

Best design: Smartmi P1 Air Purifier

Terri Williams See It Pros App

Voice control

Dual-laser particle sensor

Leather strap

Choice of filter Cons Have to turn it upside down to replace the filter

Specs

Dimensions: 11 x 11 x 17 inches

11 x 11 x 17 inches Weight: 3 kg

3 kg Recommended coverage area: 180 to 320 sq. ft.

180 to 320 sq. ft. CADR: 250

250 Noise level: 19 – 49 dB

At first glance, the Smartmi P1 Air Purifier looks like a knockoff of the Molecule Air Mini+ air purifier, which also has a leather strap. However, the Molecule Air Mini (which costs twice as much) only has a small leather strap on the side (with space for one or two fingers), whereas the Smartmi P1 has a stylish leather strap across the entire top. I’ve tested the Molecle, and the Smartmi strap feels much sturdier and doesn’t put all the weight on one or two fingers.

The Smarti has a great design overall and is certainly one of the best-looking air purifiers on the market, But that’s not the only reason it gets our best design award. The Smartmi P1 also offers a choice of 2 filter types. The Pollen filter is a good choice for those who suffer from seasonal allergies. There’s also a Pet Filter that’s helpful if you have furry friends in your home. Both filters contain a True HEPA filter, preliminary filter for large particles, and carbon/inner filter, and can remove dust, smoke, pet dander, and other allergens. The touch controls and LCD monitor are on the top and include a dual PM 2.5/PM 10 particle sensor to capture both small and large particles in the air. The air purifier has a timer as well. Since it’s a smart air purifier, I can control it via smartphone or voice control.

Best value: Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier

Terri Williams See It Pros Fits in vehicle cup tray

Several color choices

Rechargeable battery

Three fan speeds

Sits horizontally or vertically Cons Only for a personal bubble

Specs

Dimensions: 3.3 x 8.5 x 2.7 inches

3.3 x 8.5 x 2.7 inches Weight: 0.6 ounces

0.6 ounces Recommended coverage area: 54 sq. ft.

54 sq. ft. CADR: N/A

N/A Noise level: Up to 50 dB

If it’s possible for an air purifier to be fun, the Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier certainly is. It’s about the size of a 12-ounce soft drink and fits in my car’s cup holder. It’s also small enough to toss in my handbag or suitcase. When traveling, this air purifier allows me to purify the air when I’m in a hotel room or staying with family members or friends. And the fact that it’s battery-operated means I can use it literally everywhere.

Although it’s small, the PureZone Mini works well. It has a dual HEPA filter that also includes an activated charcoal filter. The device has three fan speeds, but you must remember that the higher the speed, the quicker the battery runs out and needs to be recharged. The air purifier filters everything from dust to smoke to pollen and pet dander. One of my favorite features is the adjustable handle. This allows me to stand the device upright or tilt it on the side so it can be used vertically or horizontally. And when it’s hot, the air purifier also doubles as a small fan, providing both purified and cool air.

Terri Williams See It Pros Smartphone control

Lightweight

Voice control

Real-time air-quality indicator Cons Bulky compared to others on this list

Specs

Dimensions: 18.3 x 9.6 x 16.8 inches

18.3 x 9.6 x 16.8 inches Weight: 12.3 pounds

12.3 pounds Recommended coverage area: up to 1,575 sq ft

up to 1,575 sq ft CADR: 221

221 Noise level: 24 – 53 dB

While not necessarily an expensive air purifier (we’ve tested models that cost well over $1,000), the Coway AP-1512HH Air Purifier is the most expensive model on this list, which is why it’s our splurge choice. It can cover up to 1,474 sq. ft., and we think this model is a good portable choice for large rooms. The air purifier is easy to operate and the filtration system includes a pre-filter, True HEPA filter, and a Fresh Starter deodorizer filter, so it can capture both larger and smaller particles while also removing cooking and tobacco odors.

The user-friendly control panel on the top lets me view real-time air-quality data, and the color-coded indicators turn blue when the air is fresh and clean, yellow when it’s problematic, and red when the air is unhealthy. There are five speeds, and when the air purifier is in auto mode, the fan will automatically increase or decrease depending on the air-quality indicator data. I can also set the timer for 1, 4, or 8 hours. The filter replacement light (one for the HEPA filter, one for the deodorizer filter) comes on when one of the filters needs to be replaced.

What to consider when buying the best portable air purifiers

There are several factors to consider when deciding which portable air purifier is right for you. When writing this guide, these are the factors we considered most important.

Room Size

An air purifier may be effective in a smaller room but less effective in a larger room. That’s why we included the recommended room size for each air purifier on our list. Ensure you’re not expecting the air purifier to clean more space than it’s recommended to handle.

CADR

For air-cleaning effectiveness, McKeon says selecting the correct Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) for the room size is vital. “This is an important metric, which indicates the volume of filtered air an air cleaner can deliver, with separate scores when the device was tested with smoke, pollen, and dust challenges.”

(Note: Some manufacturers combine the scores for smoke, pollen, and dust and just list the average CADR rating of the three tests.)

“A higher CADR means the device can filter more particles,” McKeon says.

Filtration

Filtration is another important factor to continue, and the presence of a HEPA filter is always a good sign. “HEPA stands for High Efficiency Particulate Air,” Mendez explains. “These filters are media-based, meaning that they are physical filters, which capture particles as air passes through them, and HEPA filters are designed to filter out at least 99.7 percent of particles of 0.3 microns or larger diameter,” he says.

Smart

Smart features can make the air purifier easier to operate. For example, some models have an app, so you can control it using your smartphone and even issue voice commands. Other smart features include the ability to auto-detect the level of air purification needed and adjust the airflow accordingly.

FAQS

Q: How do air purifiers work? “Portable air purifiers function similarly to whole-home systems, but they are designed to clean the air in a specific room,” McKeon says. “They draw air in and pass it through specific filters to remove airborne pollutants, and. they’re often used to address specific areas, like rooms most affected by smoke, or bedrooms where people can spend lots of time.” Q: Where is the best place to put a portable air purifier? “When determining where to place a portable air purifier, you should consider the rooms in the house where you spend the most time,” Mendez says. “This may vary throughout the day, so, you may place the air purifier in a home office during the day and then move it to your bedroom while sleeping.” Q: Do portable air purifiers work for COVID and other airborne viruses? “According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), when used properly, air purifiers can help reduce airborne contaminants, including viruses in a home or confined space,” Mendez says. “However, by itself, a portable air cleaner is not enough to protect people from COVID-19.” Q: Can air purifiers help with allergies? “Yes. Air purifiers can be a useful tool for reducing exposure to common allergens such as pollen, mold, and pet dander,” Mendez says.



McKeon agrees. “Air purifiers can play a key role in helping to manage allergies by removing airborne allergens, such as pet dander, pollen, mold, and dust mite allergen from the breathing zone,” McKeon says. Q: Is it OK to sleep with an air purifier running? Yes. It is generally safe to sleep with an air purifier running. You should always pay attention to the manufacturer’s recommendations for information on how long to run your purifier and where to place it,” Mendez says. “When properly used, an air purifier can help improve the air quality where you sleep.”

Final thoughts on the best portable air purifiers

An air purifier can only be beneficial to you if it’s in the same room where you’re residing. The best portable air purifiers can be easily transported from one room or area to the next, and some can even be placed in your backpack or vehicle’s cup holder and transported to the office or taken on trips. Factors to consider include filtration, room size, CADR, and preferences such as smart features. The right portable air purifier can help to filter your air—wherever you are.