Clean the air while you clean up on savings with air purifiers up to 45% off for Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Whether you’re coughing through wildfire smoke, sneezing at pollen, sidestepping highway fumes, or suffering the headaches of new furniture off-gassing, air purifiers are a must-have, especially for asthma sufferers. We love these devices for making our home air cleaner, quieter, and more comfortable—particularly in the summer, when allergens and emissions are at their worst. And right now, some of our favorite models are seeing steep discounts for Amazon Prime Day, which ends July 11. Check out our air purifiers for asthma roundup and best smart air purifier roundup for expert recommendations—but don’t wait to hit “Buy” if you want to breath easy. Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

Blueair Blue Signature — $349.99 (was $449.99) The modern design helps it fit nicely in any room. Blueair See It

Blueair just released its flagship Blue Signature, and this new favorite is already getting a rare 20% discount—it’s just $349.99 for Prime Day. This is its first-ever sale, and we’re fans of this fan. We’ve been running it in our house for a few weeks now, and the sleek aesthetic fits in beautifully. The display is clean and easy to read, and the real-time sensor is legit—it kicks into high gear as soon as we start cooking or even blow-drying hair in the next room. It’s intuitive, responsive, and refreshingly unobtrusive. You can even use the top as a sidetable and monitor the functions via Wi-Fi. For a just-launched model with premium filtration and automation, this is the kind of Prime Day price you don’t skip.

Blueair Pure 311i Max — $173 (was $229.99) You don’t always need the biggest purifier. Blueair See It

Want to save even more on a last-gen. model that still impresses? The Blueair Pure 311i Max, now $173 (was $229.99—that’s 25% off), was our previous daily driver, and it’s still a standout. It’s in our best air purifiers roundup and our guide to smoke-fighting air purifiers for a reason—it works, and it’s quite quiet while doing it. This connected model is perfect for bedrooms or home offices, where stealth and effectiveness matter. Same smart sensors, same reliability, and a price that makes grabbing a second unit for another room a no-brainer.

More Blueair air purifier deals

Other air purifier deals