Clean the air while you clean up on savings with air purifiers up to 45% off for Prime Day

Whether you’re coughing through wildfire smoke, sneezing at pollen, sidestepping highway fumes, or suffering the headaches of new furniture off-gassing, air purifiers are a must-have, especially for asthma sufferers. We love these devices for making our home air cleaner, quieter, and more comfortable—particularly in the summer, when allergens and emissions are at their worst. And right now, some of our favorite models are seeing steep discounts for Amazon Prime Day, which ends July 11. Check out our air purifiers for asthma roundup and best smart air purifier roundup for expert recommendations—but don’t wait to hit “Buy” if you want to breath easy. Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.
Blueair Blue Signature — $349.99 (was $449.99)
Blueair just released its flagship Blue Signature, and this new favorite is already getting a rare 20% discount—it’s just $349.99 for Prime Day. This is its first-ever sale, and we’re fans of this fan. We’ve been running it in our house for a few weeks now, and the sleek aesthetic fits in beautifully. The display is clean and easy to read, and the real-time sensor is legit—it kicks into high gear as soon as we start cooking or even blow-drying hair in the next room. It’s intuitive, responsive, and refreshingly unobtrusive. You can even use the top as a sidetable and monitor the functions via Wi-Fi. For a just-launched model with premium filtration and automation, this is the kind of Prime Day price you don’t skip.
Blueair Pure 311i Max — $173 (was $229.99)
Want to save even more on a last-gen. model that still impresses? The Blueair Pure 311i Max, now $173 (was $229.99—that’s 25% off), was our previous daily driver, and it’s still a standout. It’s in our best air purifiers roundup and our guide to smoke-fighting air purifiers for a reason—it works, and it’s quite quiet while doing it. This connected model is perfect for bedrooms or home offices, where stealth and effectiveness matter. Same smart sensors, same reliability, and a price that makes grabbing a second unit for another room a no-brainer.
More Blueair air purifier deals
- Blue Pure 211i Max — $199 (was $349.99)
- Blue Pure 511i Max — $94.99 (was $139.99)
Other air purifier deals
- Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Mighty (White & Black) — $154.99 (35.42% OFF, down from $239.99)
- Coway Airmega 400 (White) — $354.99 (45.3% OFF, down from $649)
- Coway Airmega 100 (White) — $84.99 (34.62% OFF, down from $129.99)
- Coway Airmega 250 — $259 (35.09% OFF, down from $399)
- Coway Airmega ProX (Beige and White) — $655.99 (34.4% OFF, down from $999.99)
- Coway Airmega 350 (White and Beige) — $245.99 (27.44% OFF, down from $339)
- Coway Airmega 450 (White and Beige) — $324.99 (34.87% OFF, down from $499)
- Coway Airmega Aim (Marshmallow) — $99.49 (33.67% OFF, down from $149.99)
- LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home Bedroom, Smart WiFi Alexa Control — $70 (was $89)
- LEVOIT Air Purifier, Covers Up to 1074 ft² by 56W High Torque Motor — $85 (was $99)
- LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home Large Room Up to 1074Ft² with Air Quality Monitor — $110 (was $140)
- LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home Large Room Up to 1878 Ft² with Washable Pre-Filter — $150 (was $190)
- LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home, Large Room Up to 2933 Ft² With HEPA Sleep Mode — $250 (was $300)
