AirPods Pro 2, a Roomba, and 48 more gadgets that are at their lowest prices ever for Black Friday

The whole point of shopping on Black Friday is to get the best deal possible. Hundreds of thousands of items are currently on sale, but only some of them are marked down to their lowest price ever. If you want the best-possible bang for your buck, we’ve collected the best gear we could find that’s never been less expensive. In some cases, the gadgets below are being discounted for the first time ever.

The AirPods Pro 2 are the best all-around true wireless earbuds based on our testing, and they’re marked down nearly 40 percent for Black Friday . The earbuds consistently sound great, and their active noise cancelling is above average. These are gummy-tipped earbuds, but we’ve had no problem with them staying in our ears, even when moving around. Apple has continually updated the AirPods Pro 2 with firmware that introduces new features. Most recently, the AirPods Pro 2 can be used as hearing aids, amplifying frequencies your ears struggle with after walking you through a short hearing test. The earbuds can intelligently let certain sounds—voices, for example—break through when active noise cancellation is enabled, so you can have a conversation without popping them out of your ears.

If you receive a text message, you can respond with a “yes” or “no” answer by nodding or moving your head side to side respectively. The AirPods Pro 2 also supports Siri, so you can active the smart assistant with your voice and use it to place calls, send messages, read notifications, or get general information. The AirPods Pro 2 can last up to six hours per charge, and their battery case can recharge them four times. That battery case has a built-in speaker, which can emit a chime when you try to locate it using the “Find My” app on your Apple devices. If you’ve never tried a pair of true wireless earbuds, or you want to upgrade from a pair that’s several years old, don’t miss this deal.

