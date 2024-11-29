AirPods Pro 2, a Roomba, and 48 more gadgets that are at their lowest prices ever for Black Friday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The whole point of shopping on Black Friday is to get the best deal possible. Hundreds of thousands of items are currently on sale, but only some of them are marked down to their lowest price ever. If you want the best-possible bang for your buck, we’ve collected the best gear we could find that’s never been less expensive. In some cases, the gadgets below are being discounted for the first time ever.
AirPods Pro 2, $153.99 (Was $249)
The AirPods Pro 2 are the best all-around true wireless earbuds based on our testing, and they’re marked down nearly 40 percent for Black Friday . The earbuds consistently sound great, and their active noise cancelling is above average. These are gummy-tipped earbuds, but we’ve had no problem with them staying in our ears, even when moving around. Apple has continually updated the AirPods Pro 2 with firmware that introduces new features. Most recently, the AirPods Pro 2 can be used as hearing aids, amplifying frequencies your ears struggle with after walking you through a short hearing test. The earbuds can intelligently let certain sounds—voices, for example—break through when active noise cancellation is enabled, so you can have a conversation without popping them out of your ears.
If you receive a text message, you can respond with a “yes” or “no” answer by nodding or moving your head side to side respectively. The AirPods Pro 2 also supports Siri, so you can active the smart assistant with your voice and use it to place calls, send messages, read notifications, or get general information. The AirPods Pro 2 can last up to six hours per charge, and their battery case can recharge them four times. That battery case has a built-in speaker, which can emit a chime when you try to locate it using the “Find My” app on your Apple devices. If you’ve never tried a pair of true wireless earbuds, or you want to upgrade from a pair that’s several years old, don’t miss this deal.
The best audio deals
- Ultimate Ears MINIROLL, $49.99 (Was $79.99)
- Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 4, $79.99 (Was $99.99)
- Beats Solo 4, $99.99 (Was $199.95)
- Beats Studio Pro, $159.99 (Was $349.99)
- Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Headphones, $199 (Was $349)
- Sonos Era 100, $199 (Was $249)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds, $229 (Was $299)
- WiiM Amp, $239.20 (Was $299)
- WiiM Ultra Music Streamer & Digital Preamp, $263.20 (Was $329)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth Headphones, $299 (Was $429)
- Sonos Move 2, $359 (Was $449)
- Sonos Era 300, $359 (Was $449)
- Sonos Beam Gen 2, $369 (Was $499)
The best home and kitchen deals
- Ninja Foodi Everyday Possible Cooker Pro, $79.99 (Was $119.99)
- Nutribullet Ultra Personal Blender, $80.32 (Was $149.99)
- Instant Pot Duo Plus, $99.95 (Was $149.95)
- iRobot Roomba Q0102, $149 (Was $249.99)
- Breville the Smart Oven® Air Fryer Pro, $299.95 (Was $399.95)
- Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum, $299.99 (Was $469.99)
- Ninja NeverStick Premium 16-Piece Pots and Pans Set, $299.99 (Was $529.99)
- Ooni Koda 12 Gas Pizza Oven, $318 (Was $399)
- Vitamix Propel Series 750 Blender, $399.95 (Was $629.95)
- Dyson Airwrap, $499 (Was $599.99)
- Vitamix Ascent X3 Blender, $499.95 (Was $649.95)
- Ooni Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven, $719.20 (Was $899)
The best tech deals
- Amazon Echo Dot, $22.99 (Was $49.99)
- Amazon Echo Spot, $44.99 (Was $79.99)
- UGREEN 20000mAh Nexode Power Bank, $64.99 (Was $99.99)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet, $74.99 (was $139.99)
- Google Nest Thermostat, $84.98 (Was $129.99)
- Amazon Kindle, $84.99 (Was $109.99)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, $129.99 (Was $159.99)
- Apple iPad (10th Generation), $259 (Was $349)
- PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of The Mountain™ Bundle, $349 (Was $599.99)
- XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro, $379.99 (Was $449.99)
- PlayStation®5 Slim, $424 (Was $499.99)
- Apple M4 Mac Mini, $529 (Was $599)
- Hisense 55U8N 55-Inch ULED 4K Smart TV, $697.99 (was $1,099.99)
- Apple 13-Inch M2 MacBook Air, $749 (Was $999)
- Microsoft 13.8-Inch Surface Laptop, $899 (Was $1,199.99)
- XGIMI HORIZON Ultra 4K Projector, $1,359.99 (Was $1,699.99)
The best tool deals
- Amazon Basics Mechanic’s 145-Piece Tool Kit and Socket Set, $42.99 (Was $57.85)
- WORX Nitro 20V 18GA Cordless Cordless Nail Gun, $122.79 (Was $179.99)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Power Tool Combo Kit, $129 (Was $239)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300, $169 (Was $259)
- Westinghouse WSnow22 Corded Snow Blower, $199.20 (Was $249.99)
- Westinghouse WSnow18 48V Cordless Snow Blower, $249 (Was $349.99)
- Greenworks 60V 21-Inch Cordless (Self-Propelled) Lawn Mower, $473.99 (was $599.99)
- Husqvarna Automower 430XH Robotic Lawn Mower with GPS Assisted Navigation, $1,499 (Was $2,499.99)
