Treat yourself with these 12 high-end luxury Cyber Monday deals

We try to focus on practical and affordable Cyber Monday deals because that’s useful content that helps people save money on stuff they need. But, during the course of our extensive deal digging, we find lust-worthy high-end items that are on sale, even if most are still way out of our price range. Here’s a list of those fancy bargains because they might not be out of your price range. If you’re a millionaire looking to make impulse purchases, please use the following links. If you’re just a tourist here to gawk at the fancy wares (that’s us), scroll through then head over to our giant list of more than 100 Amazon Cyber Monday deals that you might actually want to buy. Happy (window) shopping!

Nothing eats up a budget quite like audiophile gear. These closed-back headphones typically command their full $3,000 price tag, but they’re fairly deeply discounted right now. The product description says things like “uncompromising tonal balance, reproduction of the tiniest sound details at both very high and very low frequencies,” which is exactly the kind of fancy jargon you want with a headphone of this caliber. Plus, the resident hi-fi enthusiast on our team can vouch for them.

I tested the 65-inch version of this TV earlier this year, and it hurt to send it back. The 77-inch version is truly a sight to behold. It’s an OLED, so it produces fantastic colors and untouchable contrast ratios. But, help from Quantum Dot technology makes it brighter than most typical OLEDs. The real icing on the cake is the anti-glare coating, which worked like nothing we’ve ever seen. Oh, and if you’re spending this much on a TV, you can surely justify adding a top-tier Samsung surround sound system.

There are more expensive pans out there, but these stand out in my mind as a true splurge item. They’re not totally out of reach, but they’re definitely up-market from anything I’d typically buy. They are practical, though. An aluminum core under a stainless steel surface with laser etching provides a very resistant, non-stick surface.

The extra dough you spend on this swanky bean machine offers real convenience. It can automatically craft coffee, espresso, and americanos with ease. It has a manual frother onboard, and you can clean the metal parts in the dishwasher. Time is money, and this machine will save you time.

If you’re going to bring an assortment of fancy cheeses and weird European sodas with little bits of fruit in them to the picnic, you want to do it in style. This ultra burly cooler is great for fishing and camping, but it’s also expensive enough to impress everyone at the next get-together.

This elaborate wooden sauna has enough room inside for two people to bathe in the infrared light and warmth. It’s like a big health-oriented air fryer that you and your partner can get into to enjoy the health benefits.

Everybody knows the good ice is the one true splurge item. This clever machine creates ice shavings and mashes them together into pellets that are just delightful to chew. I bought an older version of this a few years ago, and it has been amazing. I’m tempted by the new version.

You can judge the fanciness of a projector by how close it is to the screen, and this one can create a roughly 130-inch image from roughly 1.6 feet away. It’s a totally new way to enjoy The Fast and the Furious for the 300th time.

Sure, you could put your phone on the treadmill screen and scroll through TikTok until the time is up. Or, you could run through live and recorded workouts that automatically adjust the angle and speed of the platform along the way. This is a great way to motivate yourself to run.

Once you’re done with your elaborate workout, sink into this immersive massage chair. It massages everything from your shoulders down to your feet. It relies on a combination of rollers and airbags to squish all the stress out of your muscles. It’s like having a Brookstone store right at your house.

Rubbermaid

OK, so $144 doesn’t sound like that much until you consider the fact that it’s a trash can. This smart can has a sensor so you can simply wave to open the lid. It’s great if you have something in your hands or you just don’t want to manually touch a disgusting trash can lid to put something in there.

If you sit on an office chair all day (like I have been for roughly 11 days straight at this point), it makes sense to invest in something good. Steelcase makes phenomenal chairs, and the Gesture is actually heavily discounted for Cyber Monday. This chair allows you to adjust just about everything to fit your body, and it’s specifically designed for long stretches of sitting. It’s sad how appealing all of that sounds to me.