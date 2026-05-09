Duluth Trading’s Entire Bags Lineup Is 20% Off

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If you’re still using an old backpack from college to lug your stuff around, it’s time to upgrade your bag. The entire bags and travel gear category on the Duluth Trading site is 20 percent off through Sunday as part of a site-wide promo. Duluth makes tough, work-oriented gear, but many of the bags are also great looking, which is unusual for true work gear. Buy a bag now and it’ll last for years.



The Lifetime Leather Crossbody Bag is the kind of full-grain piece that does not show up at this price very often. It is a clean shoulder bag with a magnetic flap and an interior zip pocket, sized for a paperback, phone, and wallet without trying to be a daypack. The 60 percent cut is by far the deepest in this sale, and Lifetime Leather is the line Duluth backs with their permanent guarantee.



The Fire Hose Bulldozer Backpack 2.0 is the bag most associated with Duluth Trading. It uses the brand’s namesake Fire Hose canvas with a full-grain cowhide leather bottom panel, fits a 17-inch laptop, and has enough internal organization to function as an actual work pack rather than a glorified commuter sack. The 20 percent discount drops it to $183.96, which is the lowest the current 2.0 generation goes outside of seasonal events.

Backpacks and Briefcases on Sale at Duluth Trading

Beyond the Bulldozer, the Lifetime Leather Backpack drops to $175.96, and the leather AWOL Bag and Bashful Billionaire’s Bag are both at $263.96, which is the kind of price point you almost never see on Duluth’s full-grain heritage line. The Superior Street Fire Hose Briefcase is also in the mix at $119.96 if you want a more buttoned-up daily carry.

Weekender and Travel Bags on Sale at Duluth Trading

For one or two nights out of town, the Heritage Canvas Weekend Travel Tote at $67.96 is the value pick of the bunch. If you would rather upgrade, the Leather Travel Bag 2.0 is the heritage version of the same idea at $175.96.

Totes on Sale at Duluth Trading

The Lifetime Leather Tote at $151.96 is the heritage choice in this group, and the Whole Shabag at $35.96 is a cheap, useful canvas hauler that has earned its name. The AKHG Gear Tote at $63.96 is a newer, outdoor-leaning entry from Duluth’s AKHG line.

Slings and Crossbodies on Sale at Duluth Trading

The Lifetime Leather Sling at $103.96 is the unisex pick if the featured Crossbody Bag is too horizontal in shape for you. On the canvas side, the Heritage Canvas Travel Sling Bag drops to $47.96 and the slimmer Heritage Canvas Travel Crossbody is $35.96.