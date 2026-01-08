Grab rare deals on Hyperice’s high-end fitness recovery tools including percussion massagers and compression systems

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Recovery gear is not a substitute for sleep, smart training, or eating with fitness in mind, but it can make the day-after soreness far less annoying. Hyperice has discounts right now on Normatec compression systems, Hypervolt percussion massagers, and joint-focused heat therapy that’s built for the spots that complain the loudest.
Quick way to choose: go Normatec if you want a one-stop routine for legs/hips, go Hypervolt if you want to target specific tight areas, and go heat therapy if stiffness (especially around joints) responds better to warmth than pounding.
Editor’s picks
Hypervolt 2 Pro is $299 (14% off)See It
This device goes directly after the problem areas—calves, quads, glutes, upper back—without committing to a full compression setup. A few minutes after training (or after a long desk day) can go a long way.
Hyperice X Knee is $329 (23% off)See It
If you run, hike, lift heavy, or just have a knee that loves to file complaints after leg day, a dedicated wrap is easier to stick with than a whole-body recovery plan you’ve been putting off since last New Year’s Day.
Normatec 3 Full Body is $1,349 (13% off)See It
If you train often, travel a lot, or stack workouts back-to-back, full-body compression can make downtime feel like it’s doing something useful instead of just being more couch time.
Shop all Hyperice deals
Normatec compression systems
Best for full-limb recovery when your legs feel heavy, travel wrecks you, or you want a consistent post-workout routine.
- Normatec Elite Legs $999 (9% off)
- Normatec Elite Hips $549 (8% off)
- Normatec 3 Legs $799 (11% off)
- Normatec 3 Lower Body $999 (13% off)
- Normatec 3 Full Body $1,349 (13% off)
- Normatec Go $329 (13% off)
Hypervolt percussion massage guns
Best for targeting specific tight spots, warming up stubborn muscles, or undoing the damage of sitting in one position for too long.
- Hypervolt 2 Pro $299 (14% off)
- Hypervolt 2 $199 (13% off)
- Hypervolt Go 2 $109 (22% off)
- Hypervolt Go 2 (Black) $119 (14% off)
Targeted heat therapy and joint-focused relief
Best when you want warmth and spot treatment, especially around joints and stubborn stiffness.
- Hyperice X Knee $329 (23% off)
- Hyperice X Shoulder $329 (23% off)
- Venom Go Pack $149 (20% off)
Bundles
Best if you want broader coverage in one buy instead of piecing together a setup later.
- Normatec Pack $1,013 (15% off)
- Legacy Pack $1,228 (14% off)
- Core Premium Bundle $159 (20% off)
Normatec attachments and add-ons
Best for expanding your compression system beyond the basics, especially for upper body and hips.
- Normatec Leg Attachments $350 (13% off)
- Normatec Arm Attachments $350 (13% off)
- Normatec Hip Attachment $200 (20% off)
