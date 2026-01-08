Grab rare deals on Hyperice’s high-end fitness recovery tools including percussion massagers and compression systems

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Recovery gear is not a substitute for sleep, smart training, or eating with fitness in mind, but it can make the day-after soreness far less annoying. Hyperice has discounts right now on Normatec compression systems, Hypervolt percussion massagers, and joint-focused heat therapy that’s built for the spots that complain the loudest.

Quick way to choose: go Normatec if you want a one-stop routine for legs/hips, go Hypervolt if you want to target specific tight areas, and go heat therapy if stiffness (especially around joints) responds better to warmth than pounding.

Editor’s picks

This device goes directly after the problem areas—calves, quads, glutes, upper back—without committing to a full compression setup. A few minutes after training (or after a long desk day) can go a long way.

If you run, hike, lift heavy, or just have a knee that loves to file complaints after leg day, a dedicated wrap is easier to stick with than a whole-body recovery plan you’ve been putting off since last New Year’s Day.

If you train often, travel a lot, or stack workouts back-to-back, full-body compression can make downtime feel like it’s doing something useful instead of just being more couch time.

Normatec compression systems

Best for full-limb recovery when your legs feel heavy, travel wrecks you, or you want a consistent post-workout routine.

Hypervolt percussion massage guns

Best for targeting specific tight spots, warming up stubborn muscles, or undoing the damage of sitting in one position for too long.

Targeted heat therapy and joint-focused relief

Best when you want warmth and spot treatment, especially around joints and stubborn stiffness.

Bundles

Best if you want broader coverage in one buy instead of piecing together a setup later.

Normatec attachments and add-ons

Best for expanding your compression system beyond the basics, especially for upper body and hips.

