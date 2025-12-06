Upgrade your home espresso game with these holiday deals on Breville machines

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Breville Espresso Machine Sale: Up to $500 Off Premium Coffee Makers

Right now, some of Breville’s most popular espresso machines are seeing significant discounts across the board, with savings reaching up to $500 on high-end models. Whether you’re a complete beginner or an aspiring home barista, there’s a machine at a great price point to elevate your morning coffee routine. Plus, it’ll eventually pay for itself by helping you break your takeout coffee habit.

The Barista Express remains one of the most popular all-in-one espresso machines for good reason. This model combines an integrated conical burr grinder with a 15-bar Italian pump, allowing you to go from whole beans to espresso in under a minute. The dose control grinding system delivers freshly ground coffee directly into the portafilter, while low-pressure pre-infusion ensures balanced flavor extraction.

Key features include a 54mm stainless steel portafilter, precise temperature control via a thermocoil heating system, and a powerful steam wand for creating microfoam milk perfect for latte art. The machine comes with single and dual wall filter baskets (ideal for both beginners and experienced users), an integrated tamper, razor dose trimming tool, and a stainless steel milk jug.

At $549.95, this is matching the lowest price we’ve seen all year—$150 off the regular retail price.

View Barista Express at Breville

For those with limited counter space, the Bambino Plus delivers professional espresso results in an impressively compact footprint. At just 7.7″ wide x 12.6″ deep x 12.2″ high and weighing only 11 pounds, it’s one of the smallest machines in Breville’s lineup.

Don’t let the size fool you—this machine features Breville’s innovative ThermoJet heating system that reaches optimal extraction temperature in just 3 seconds, making it up to 32% more energy efficient than traditional thermoblock systems. The automatic steam wand handles milk frothing with three adjustable temperature settings and texture levels, taking the guesswork out of creating velvety microfoam.

The Bambino Plus uses a 54mm portafilter with capacity for 18 grams of coffee and includes both single and dual wall filter baskets, the Razor precision dosing tool, a stainless steel milk jug, and cleaning accessories. The 64-ounce water tank means less frequent refilling.

Bambino Plus Available Colors:

Breville Bambino (Standard) — Budget-Friendly Option

View Bambino at Breville

Breville Barista Touch Impress — $999.95 (Was $1,499.95)

This is Breville’s most advanced assisted espresso machine, and it’s seeing a massive $500 discount right now. The Barista Touch Impress features an intuitive touchscreen interface that provides step-by-step barista guidance with real-time feedback, making it perfect for beginners while still offering enough control for coffee enthusiasts.

The standout feature is the Impress Puck System, which includes intelligent dosing, assisted 22-pound tamping with automatic correction for the next dose, and a finishing 7-degree barista twist—all designed to create a perfectly prepared puck every time. This eliminates much of the mess and inconsistency that can frustrate new espresso makers.

The Auto MilQ system features specific settings calibrated for almond, soy, and oat milk (in addition to dairy), adjusting air injection time and temperature for each milk type. You can customize temperature from 104°F to 167°F across 8 texture levels. The ThermoJet heating system achieves extraction temperature in 3 seconds, and the integrated conical burr grinder offers 30 grind settings.

The touchscreen lets you select from 8 café favorites or customize and save up to 8 personalized drinks. At $999.95, this represents exceptional value for a machine that typically costs $1,500.

View Barista Touch Impress at Breville

Additional Breville Models

Barista Express Impress — Enhanced version with assisted tamping

View Barista Express Impress at Breville

Barista Touch — Touchscreen without the Impress tamping system

View Barista Touch at Breville

Smart Grinder Pro — Perfect companion for machines without built-in grinders

View Smart Grinder Pro at Breville

Baratza x Breville Bundle — Bambino Plus paired with Baratza Encore ESP grinder

View Baratza Bundle at Breville

Browse All Breville Sales

View All Breville Deals