Save 60% on Blink Mini security cameras during Amazon’s early Black Friday sale
Three cameras will set you back less than $40. But act fast or you'll blink and this pre-Black Friday deal will be gone.
The easiest way to keep tabs on your home when you’re away is a set of smart security cameras. You’ll receive a notification each time the motion sensor activates, be able to monitor what’s happening in real-time, and have clips to review later. They’re easy to set up and manage and are small enough to fit anywhere—just make sure your Wi-Fi routers have a strong enough connection to reach them.
Blink Mini (3-Pack) $39.98 (Was $99.98)
This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for a set of three Blink Mini cameras, which will typically set you back around $100. For roughly $13 per camera, you can surveil multiple entry points to your home—or even install them on multiple floors. Clips recorded by the camera will be stored in the cloud for a $9.99 per-month fee or locally for free using Blink’s Sync 2 module.
Don’t blink and miss these other great deals:
- Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen), $59.99 (Was $99.99)
- Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera, $29.99 (Was $59.99)
- Blink Wired Floodlight Camera, $49.99 (Was $99.99)
- Blink Outdoor 3rd Gen, $83.99 (Was $139.98)
- All-New Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen), $71.99 (Was $119.99)