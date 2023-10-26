We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The easiest way to keep tabs on your home when you’re away is a set of smart security cameras. You’ll receive a notification each time the motion sensor activates, be able to monitor what’s happening in real-time, and have clips to review later. They’re easy to set up and manage and are small enough to fit anywhere—just make sure your Wi-Fi routers have a strong enough connection to reach them.

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for a set of three Blink Mini cameras, which will typically set you back around $100. For roughly $13 per camera, you can surveil multiple entry points to your home—or even install them on multiple floors. Clips recorded by the camera will be stored in the cloud for a $9.99 per-month fee or locally for free using Blink’s Sync 2 module.

Don’t blink and miss these other great deals: