Are you someone who has managed to bring a cactus to its untimely end? Does a pothos quiver in your wake? If you’re known as the Green Reaper amongst your friends and fauna, jump on this chance to get a deeply discounted AeroGarden—available at a whopping 52% off for a limited time—to do the watering work for you.

This hydroponic garden—which uses water instead of soil to house your plants—makes growing herbs easy. It includes six seed pods: Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint. You can also purchase pods that grow salad greens and red heirloom cherry tomatoes if you want to change up what’s in your garden. There’s practically no mess thanks to the distinct lack of soil, and the easy-to-read control panel lets you know when to add water and plant food. You don’t even need to worry about your little plant babies getting light—the unit turns the 20-watt LED lights on and off. You’ll have herbs, flowers, and even veggies in your home year-round in no time. Soon, you’ll dream of seedling starter trays and raised garden beds.

So you’ve proven yourself a capable farmer, but what about your cooking skills? Turn those veggies and herbs into a delicious meal with a Blackstone 1984 Original 36-Inch Flat Top Griddle—which will only cost you $304.18, 39% off from its $499.99 regular price. Make a fire stir-fry with your AeroGarden peppers, or stick some of that basil in your meat mix for the best burgers in the neighborhood.

However, these deals aren’t perennial; we don’t know if they will return next year or even tomorrow, so hurry and take advantage of the sale before it withers away.

