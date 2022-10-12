97 last-minute under-$100 deals you can still get during Amazon’s Prime Early Access
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is almost over, but you can still get a lot of great deals for less than $100.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is almost over, but you still have a few hours to get deep discounts on the latest gear. We’ve rounded up nearly 100 deals you can get for less than $100. These deals span every category, from telescopes to Instant Pots, so there’s sure to be something for everybody. The only thing to remember is that you’ll need an active Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of these deals, so make sure you have an active subscription. If you don’t, you can take advantage of a free, 30-day trial to get these deals.
Kindle Paperwhite, $99.99 (Was $129.99)
The Kindle Paperwhite is the e-reader we’d recommend for most people due to its large, 6.8-inch high-resolution e-ink display, weeks-long battery life, and 8GB storage capacity. The Paperwhite can hold hundreds of books, which means you can carry around an entire library, and read them comfortably during the day or night thanks to its built-in backlights. You can buy digital books from Amazon’s library directly from the Kindle Paperwhite, and any titles you purchase from a computer will be synced with the device instantly. If you’re moving from physical to digital books, don’t miss this deal.
AirPods 2, $89.99 (Was $159)
Apple never discounts its own hardware, which is why we’re so surprised to see such a deep discount on the AirPods 2. Apple’s true wireless earbuds last up to five hours on a single charge and will instantly pair with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac the moment they’re taken out of their case. You can also pair the AirPods 2 with a Windows or Android device, where they’ll work like any other Bluetooth headphones. These earbuds don’t support active noise cancellation, but that’s their only potential downside. If you’re shopping for a pair of earbuds and primarily use Apple devices, this is the set to get.
The best telescope deals
- Celestron 70mm Travel Scope $89.99 (Was $109.95)
The best binocular deals
- Adorrgon 12×42 HD Binoculars for Adults with Upgraded Phone Adapter $39.89 (Was 99.89)
- BRIGENIUS 10 x 50 Binoculars for Adults $18.24 (Was 20.99)
- FREE SOLDIER 20×50 High Power Binoculars for Bird Watching $36.79 (Was 59.99)
- Popular Science Outland X 12x50mm Monocular $98.96 (Was $109.95)
- Celestron – SkyMaster 25X70 Binocular $73.14 (Was $129.95)
- Celestron – SkyMaster 15×70 Binocular $99.95 (Was $119.95)
The best wireless charger deals
- Samsung Qi Certified Wireless Charger, $52.07 (Was $89.99)
- OtterBox Wireless Charger Vent Mount, $37.46 (Was $49.95)
The best power adapter deals
- Belkin 37W Dual Port Fast Car Charger, $27.99 (Was $39.99)
- Belkin 30W/20W USB C Wall Charger, $27.99 (Was $39.99)
- Belkin Dual USB Car Charger 24W + Lightning Cable, $20.45 (Was $39.99)
- Belkin Dual USB Charger 24W, $24.99 (Was $36.99)
The best charging cables deals
- Amazon Basics iPhone Charger Cable, $10.01 (Was $13.99)
- Amazon Basics USB Type-C to Micro-B, $6.28 (Was $8.99)
The best power bank deals
- Belkin Wireless Portable Charger Power Bank, $47.99 (Was $59.99)
- Belkin Portable Power Bank Charger 20K, $39.99 (Was $49.99)
The best robot vacuum deals
- Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner, M210 Black $99.99 (Was $299.99)
- Lefant M210B Robot Vacuum Cleaner $99.99 (Was $289.99)
The best smartwatch deals
- TouchElex Smartwatch $40.79 (was $79.99)
- GRV Smartwatch for iOS and Android Phones $27.11 (was $39.99)
- SKG Smartwatch, Fitness Tracker $47.49 (was $49.99)
- VTech Kidizoom Smartwatch $27.52 ($62.99)
- Ralehong Smartwatch for Kids $26.39 ($29.99)
The best DNA kits deals
- 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service Personal DNA Test $98.99 (was $199.99)
- Wisdom Panel Complete: Cat DNA Test, $97.49 (Was $129.99)
- Orivet Genopet Dog DNA Test $55.20 (Was $139.95)
The best earbuds deals
- Bose SoundSport, $89 (Was $129)
- Google Pixel Buds, $64.49 (Was $99)
- Jabra Elite 3, $47.49 (Was $79.99)
- Sennheiser CX Plus, $109.95 (Was $179.95)
- Sennheiser CX, $69.95 (Was $129.95)
- Skullcandy Jib, $24.99 (Was $31.99)
- Skullcandy Dime, $19.49 (Was $29.99)
- Skullcandy Sesh Evo, $29.99 (was $49.99)
- Skullcandy Grind, $57.37 (Was $99.99)
- Skullcandy Indy, $73.29 (Was $129.99)
- Sony WF-C500, $58 (Was $99.99)
- TREBLAB WX8, $29.97 (Was $49.97)
- Trelab XR700, $29.97 (Was $59.97)
- TREBLAB X1, $25.97 (Was $49.97)
- Anker Life P2, $24.49 (Was $34.99)
- Anker Life P3, $59.95 (Was $79.99)
- Anker Life A1, $32.49 (Was $49.99)
- Soundcore Life Dot 2, $39.10 (Was $49.88)
- Soundcore A2 NC, $48.99 (Was $69.99)
The best headphones deals
- Treblab Z2 ANC Workout Headphones $71.97 (Was $119.97)
- Sennheiser HD 350BT Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphone $69.95 (Was $119.95)
- Jabra Elite 45h $69.99 (Was $99.99)
- ASUS ROG Strix Go ANC Gaming Headphones $44.99 (Was $99.99)
The best Razer deals
- Razer Opus X Wireless Low-Latency ANC Headset – Green $59.99 (Was $99.99)
- Razer Opus X Wireless Low-Latency ANC Headset – Quartz $59.99 (Was $99.99)
- Razer Barracuda X, $59.99 (Was $99.99).
- Razer Naga Pro $80.74 (Was $149.99)
- Razer Basilisk V3, $47.49 (Was $69.99)
- Razer DeathAdder V2, $28.49 (Was $69.99)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro, $59.99 (Was $129.99)
- Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse, $84.99 (Was $169.99)
- Razer Kraken Ultimate, $56.99 (Was $129.99)
- Razer BlackShark V2, $66.49 (Was $99.99)
- Razer Kraken Kitty, $94.99 (Was $149.99)
- Razer Kraken V3 X, $37.99 (Was $69.99)
- Razer Kaira Pro, $79.99 (Was $99.99)
- Razer Kaira X, $39 (Was $59.99)
- Razer Cynosa V2, $33.99 (Was $59.99)
- Razer BlackWidow V3, $94.99 (Was $139.99)
- Razer Huntsman V2, $94.99 (Was $159.99)
- Black Shark RGB Mechanical, $31.99 (Was $39.99)
- Razer Seiren Mini USB Streaming Mic $39.99 (Was $49.99)
- Razer Seiren V2 X USB Mic $69.49 (Was $99.99)
- Razer Seiren BT: Bluetooth Mic Lavalier Clip-On Lapel Omnidirectional for Mobile Streaming $79.99 (Was $99.99)
The best Logitech deals
- Logitech Blue Ember XLR Condensor Microphone, $84.99 (Was $99.99)
- Logitech C615, $56.96 (was $69.99)
- Logitech Blue Snowball iCE USB Microphone, $39.99 (Was $49.99)
- Logitech Yeti Nano Premium USB Mic, $69.99 (Was $99.99)
- Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset, $29 (Was $69.99)
- Logitech POP Mouse, $34.99 (Was $39.99)
- Logitech M510 Wireless Computer Mouse, $19.99 (Was $27.99)
- Logitech M720 Wireless Mouse, $34.99 (Was $39.99)
- Logitech K780 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard, $58.49 (Was $64.99)
- Logitech Z130 Speakers, $19.99 (Was $34.99)
- Logitech Z323 Speakers, $49.99 (Was $79.99)
- Logitech G333 Gaming Earphones, $29.99 (Was $49.99)
- Logitech for Creators Blue Yeti Nano Premium USB Mic $69.99 (Was $99.99)
- Logitech for Creators Blue Snowball iCE USB Mic $39.99 (Was $49.99)
- Logitech for Creators Blue Yeti USB Mic $70.22 (Was $129.99)
The best kitchen deals
- Instant Vortex Plus 10-QT Air Fryer Oven Combo $99.99 (Was $149.99)
- Instant Solo Single Serve Coffee Maker $55.97 (Was $102.97)
- TOSHIBA EM131A5C-SS Countertop Microwave Oven $99.99 (Was $149.99)
- Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set $99.99 (was $239.99)
- Mueller Juicer Ultra Power $69.97 (Was $89.99)
The best microphone deals
- Audio-Technica Condenser Microphone, Black (AT2035) $99.99 (Was $149.99)
- Elgato Wave:1 Premium USB Condenser Mic $48 (Was $99.99)
- Audio-Technica AT2020 Cardioid Condenser Studio XLR Mic $59 (Was $99)
- Audio-Technica AT2005USB Cardioid Dynamic USB/XLR Mic $59.99 (Was $149)