You know how it goes on the internet: If there’s no video of something, it basically didn’t happen. You’ll never run into that problem again, however, if you jump on this absurd GoPro deal going on at Best Buy right now. You can currently snag a GoPro Hero11 Mini for just $199. That’s a full $100 off the normal $299 price tag of one of the best action cameras.

As the name suggests, this is essentially a miniature version of the GoPro Hero11 Black flagship action camera—an essential accessory if you’re an athlete, adventurer, or parent of one that wants to document thrills and spills. The biggest difference here is that the Mini doesn’t have any built-in screens for composing shots or navigating menus. Instead, you connect the camera to your phone and preview your shot or change your settings that way. Old-school GoPro cameras worked similarly, and it’s really not a hindrance once you get everything set up.

Other than that, this is basically the same camera as the much more expensive GoPro Hero11 Black flagship camera (and there’s a sale on the excellent, screen-equipped Hero11 Black below if that is a dealbreaker for you). The Mini shoots up to 5.3K video with GoPro’s impressive Hypersmooth 5.0 technology. Built-in mounts make it super versatile and easy to attach to just about anything. Plus, it’s totally waterproof down to 33 feet, so it’s definitely not afraid of water. The whole camera weighs just 4.7 ounces, so you won’t feel it too much when you strap it to your chest and shred gnar (or chase your kid around the playground).

