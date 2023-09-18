Save up to 35% on surprisingly powerful mini PCs at Amazon right now
Get a very capable little PC for just $250 and replace your old desktop or build an excellent, inexpensive media server.
It’s hard to feel nostalgic about old PC towers. They took up way too much space, and the fans made them sound like the industrial compressors required to keep a bouncy castle inflated. Mini PCs solve both of those problems, and right now you can save hundreds on them at Amazon.
These miniature computers are often the size of a delicious panini but pack all the power and hardware required to accomplish most common computing tasks. Of course, the specs you choose will heavily influence its overall performance, but almost all of them punch above their weight, especially when you can get a solid discount.
Beelink Mini PC, AMD Ryzen 5 5560U, 16GB DDR4 RAM 500GB NVMe SSD $249 (was $379)
This tiny PC measures 4.96″ x 4.44″ x 1.57″, which makes it tiny enough to cram just about anywhere. Let it take up a small amount of space on your desk, or mount it somewhere out of the way so it’s totally invisible. Despite its tiny size, it offers ample power, including an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 16GB RAM, and a 500GB SSD. It also offers Bluetooth, WiFi 6, and five USB ports for accessories.
It’s not a powerful gaming machine, but that shouldn’t come as a surprise with this price and form factor. If you’re looking to build a media center, replace a noisy work computer, or just have a machine to mess around with, this is a great option.
More mini PCs on sale at Amazon:
- Beelink Mini PC, Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake- N95(Up to 3.4GHz), 8GB DDR4 RAM 256GB PCIe SSD $127 (was $159)
- MeLE Overclock3C N5095 16GB 512GB, Micro PC Windows 11 Pro Small Desktop $212 (was $249)
- Beelink SER5 MAX AMD Mini PC, Ryzen 7 5800H (8C/16T, up to 4.4GHz) Mini Computer, 16GB 500GB PCle3.0 SSD $299 (with coupon, was $399)
- GMKtec Mini Gaming PC, Mini Computer Windows 11 Pro, AMD Ryzen 7 6800H (8C/16T 4.70Ghz), 32G DDR5 RAM + 1TB Hard Drive $423 (was $529)
- Beelink SER5 Mini PC W11 Pro, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H(8C/16T up to 4.4 GHz),16GB DDR4 1TB NVME SSD $329 (with coupon, was $429)
- GMKtec K1 Mini Powerhouse Gaming Computer AMD Ryzen 7 6800H (8C/16T, 4.70Ghz), Mini Gaming PC 16GB DDR5+512GB M.2 $379 (was $599)