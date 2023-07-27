We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A mini desktop PC is an excellent investment if you’re setting up a home server or computer shopping for a student. Recent advancements in processor architecture have allowed companies to pack a lot of power in a pint-sized box—so much so that common tasks like video streaming, e-mail, and running the Microsoft Office or Google suites shouldn’t be an issue. While being able to fit any dorm room or shared living space is a major selling point for these mini PCs, another is their price, and that’s even more true if you shop for one on Amazon right now.

Beelink’s SER5 Pro is a respectable MiniPC built to easily handle most non-graphically-intensive tasks (anything less than 4K video editing and serious gaming) without much fuss. Its eight-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor is solid, and we’re surprised that the computer comes with 32GB of RAM (memory) and 500GB of solid-state storage. These tech specs will allow you to store a bunch of media and run several apps simultaneously without slowing down, exceeding our expectations of a computer that’s on sale for under $400. It also supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, two of the most recent versions of those wireless standards.

Similarly, Beelink didn’t forget to load the SER5 Pro with ports. The company designed this PC with a pair of USB-A ports, one USB-C port, and a headphone jack on the front for easy access. Flip the computer around, and you’ll find two more USB-A ports, a gigabit Ethernet jack, one HDMI port, and a DisplayPort. You’ll have no trouble connecting the SER5 Pro to a monitor or any other peripheral without an adapter. If you want a well-rounded desktop Windows PC that’s roughly as portable as a laptop, Beelink SER5 Pro is an excellent deal.

