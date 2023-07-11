We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Figuring out how to start your smart home can be difficult, but our recommendation has always been to start with lighting gear from Philips Hue. Smart light bulbs and light strips can be installed and used whether you live in an apartment or house, own or rent, and require very little technical knowledge to set up and manage. Better still, Philips Hue’s lighting gear can be controlled using Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri via Apple’s HomeKit. This extreme compatibility means Philips’ Hue equipment will slot in easily with any smart home platform you may be interested in pursuing. Right now, you can score deep discounts on some of its best gear thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2023.

All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.

Philips has greatly expanded its selection of smart home lighting over the years, but we always come back to recommending its white and color ambiance bulbs for smart home newcomers. The bulbs can be set to one of 16 million colors using an app (iOS and Android) or your voice through whichever smart assistant you use. The Philips Hue app allows you to set the bulbs to turn on and off at a custom schedule or recreate the exact lighting conditions (and color) from a photo of your choice. If you have a picture of a sunset you saw years ago, these smart light bulbs can help you recreate that moment. Also included is the Philips Hue Bridge, a device that connects to your home’s internet connection to guarantee better performance in and outside your home. Yes, you can control these lightbulbs from anywhere worldwide once they’re configured. If you’re curious about smart lighting—or starting a smart home in general—this is the best Prime Day 2023 deal for you.

The best Philips Hue Prime Day deals