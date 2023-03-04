We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Spring cleaning isn’t just finally dusting off your bookshelf—it involves looking in your closet and ditching the high school t-shirts and jeans you haven’t worn in years, and thinking, “Maybe it is time for a new couch” after sitting down with too much aplomb. Wayfair has you covered on the latter with its Surprise Spring Savings sale, which offers up to 70% off select furniture. Goodbye, ugly couch; hello, nice cute new one!

This modern and stylish couch is on sale for a whopping 54% off. Multiple reviews note that is sure to get compliments and is just as comfortable as it is eye-catching. (Also mentioned is it is a little firm at first, but nothing some breaking in can’t fix.) It comes in 17 fabric shades, and there are fabric options if a velvet couch doesn’t match your vibe. And, it’s velvet, meaning it’s easier to hide claw marks, and can even deter cats from scratching at it completely. It’s available in a sectional model that’s 62% off, has a matching chair, and coordinating ottomans—one round, one rectangular—allow you to create a cohesive room.

April showers bring May flowers—and soon spring will end and turn into summer—so take advantage of these deals before the Surprise Spring Savings become a distant memory.

