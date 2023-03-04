Refresh your decor and save more with Wayfair’s Surprise Spring Savings
This Wayfair deal has alliteration and affordable accessories discounted up to 70%—what more could you want?
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Spring cleaning isn’t just finally dusting off your bookshelf—it involves looking in your closet and ditching the high school t-shirts and jeans you haven’t worn in years, and thinking, “Maybe it is time for a new couch” after sitting down with too much aplomb. Wayfair has you covered on the latter with its Surprise Spring Savings sale, which offers up to 70% off select furniture. Goodbye, ugly couch; hello, nice cute new one!
All Modern Geo 84″ Upholstered Sofa $620 (Was $1,350)
All Modern/Wayfair
This modern and stylish couch is on sale for a whopping 54% off. Multiple reviews note that is sure to get compliments and is just as comfortable as it is eye-catching. (Also mentioned is it is a little firm at first, but nothing some breaking in can’t fix.) It comes in 17 fabric shades, and there are fabric options if a velvet couch doesn’t match your vibe. And, it’s velvet, meaning it’s easier to hide claw marks, and can even deter cats from scratching at it completely. It’s available in a sectional model that’s 62% off, has a matching chair, and coordinating ottomans—one round, one rectangular—allow you to create a cohesive room.
April showers bring May flowers—and soon spring will end and turn into summer—so take advantage of these deals before the Surprise Spring Savings become a distant memory.
Here are more Wayfair deals that we’re looking forward to:
Sofas
- Mercury Row Perdue 81.5″ Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper $409.99 (Was $879.99)
- Mercury Row Garren 75.6″ Square Arm Tufted Sofa $389.99 (Was $699.99)
- Mercury Row Garren 52.4″ Square Arm Tufted Loveseat $265.99 (Was $499.50)
- Mellow Hana 73.50″ Upholstered Sofa $439.99 (Was $539.99)
- Mellow Adair 73″ Upholstered Sofa $439.99 (Was $539.99)
- Mistana Dingler 77″ Upholstered Sleeper Sofa $329.99 (Was $757)
Desks
- 17 Stories Arturs 41.5″ Desk $37.99 (Was $99.99)
- Zipcode Design Genthner 39″ Desk $48.99 (Was $121)
- Gracie Oaks Hanni 49.625″ Desk $59.99 (Was $184.99)
- Daytin 44.7″ Desk $71.99 (Was $139)
- Avera 47.2″ Desk $99.99 (Was $343.98)
Outdoor furniture
- Lark Manor Milnor Metal Outdoor Dining Table $165.99 (Was $205.99)
- Sol 72 Outdoor Brighton Outdoor Teak Chaise Lounge Set with Table $769.99 (Was 939.99)
- Sol 72 Clem High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Wicker 5-Person Seating Group with Sunbrella Cushions $2,300 (Was $3,660)
- Sol 72 Polywood Modern Adirondack Chair $213.99 (Was $299.99)
- Zipcode Design Hudak Wicker/Rattan 3-Person Seating Group with Cushions $316.99 (Was $479.99)
- Steelside Sadie Wicker/Rattan 2-Person Seating Group with Cushions $239.99 (Was $289.99)
TV stands
- Mercury Row Andersen Coffee Table $375.99 (Was $439)
- Sand & Stable Alani Media Console $117.99 (Was $334.99)
- Mistana Keegan 63.1″ Media Console $489.99 (Was $569.99)
- Rosalind Wheeler Afiq 65″ Media Console $499.99 (Was $749.99)
- Wade Logan Michaelson 71″ Media Console $233.99 (Was $478.50)
- Corrigan Studio Bryner TV Stand For TVs Up To 70″ $146.99 (Was $179.99)
- 17 Stories 23.62″ Tall End Table With Storage and Built-In Outlets $83.99 (Was $91.99)
- Neelon 58″ Media Console $206.99 (Was $635)
Kitchen furniture
- Kelly Clarkson Home Eau Claire 70″ Wide Acacia Solid Wood Sideboard $759.99 (Was $879.99)
- Kelly Clarkson Home Eau Claire 70″ Wide Sideboard $939.99 (Was $1,199.98)
- Cosco Home and Office 72″ Plastic Rectangular Portable Folding Table $73.07 (Was $163)
- 17 Stories Geyer 31.5″ Iron Standard Baker’s Rack with Microwave Compatibility $122.99 (Was $148.99)
- Lark Manor Dowdle Dining Hutch $209.99 (Was $285.99)
- Red Barrel Studio Lewisburg 68″ Kitchen Pantry $169.99 (Was $344.05)
- Three Posts Hardiman 53.75″ Wide Rolling Kitchen Cart with Solid Wood Top $257.99 (Was $369.99)
- Williston Forge Lex Industrial Rectangular Wine Rack Bar Cart $92.99 (Was $115.99)
- Steelside Gordon 23.62″ Wide Rolling Kitchen Cart $103.99 (Was $109.99)