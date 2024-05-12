We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You already likely have a dash cam in your car, why not give yourself the same treatment? Body cams are invaluable for capturing your surroundings, from recording your attempt at skiing to documenting important meetings and interviews (with consent from the other parties, of course). It can be your little sidekick for capturing moments you might miss.

On the fence about whether it’s a worthy investment? Maybe this price drop on the Mini Body Camera Video Recorder can convince you. For a limited time, you can score it on sale for 17 percent off—no coupon whatsoever necessary.

Whether for safety or for fun, this body cam meets all your recording needs. It packs a 1080p and 180-degree wide-angle lens to generate crystal-clear footage even in dim light. Night mode is just a click away, making it perfect for all hours.

Designed with simplicity in mind, this camera does away with unnecessary buttons and instead boasts an intuitive four-button interface, making it a breeze to operate. A single press can turn it on or off, start a video or voice recording, or activate the night vision. Its 400mAh battery supports 3.5 hours of continuous recording on a single charge, and it offers up to 64GB of storage via a TF card slot.

Ultra-compact at just 80x25x10mm, this camera clips seamlessly onto your clothing, capturing life as you live it without ever being a nuisance. Beyond personal use, it doubles as a makeshift security camera at home, complete with motion detection to keep an eye out for any unexpected visitors or suspicious activity.

This Mini Body Camera Video Recorder not just records, it protects too. It formerly retails for $45, you can grab it on sale for only $37.99 for a limited time.

StackSocial prices subject to change.