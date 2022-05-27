Wayfair’s Memorial Day sale can help you furnish your backyard, porch, or deck to host a safe, sun-drenched shindig with your social pod this summer, featuring comfortable patio and outdoor furniture starting at $199.

This Zipcode Design Tollette Round 4-Person 31.25-inch Long Dining Set with Umbrella is the biggest deal we found. It’s on sale for $203.99, a whopping 72-percent off its $728 retail price. Perfect for a small uncovered balcony or porch, this six-piece garden table set lets you dine, entertain, and relax outdoors. Even better, you can do this all while shaded from the wrath of solar rays, thanks to the included umbrella with tilt functionality. The lightweight and compact design allow for transport from the shed or storage unit. The chairs are upholstered in PVC-coated polyester, meaning they will hold up for next season.

We’re also partial to this Merton Wicker/Rattan 6-Person Seating Group with Cushions, on sale for $709.99, 22-percent off of its list price of $909.99. This outdoor sectional features a reconfigurable design that lets you place the six chairs and included table into a social-distant set-up. As the name suggests, it seats six people, which is plenty for a small party. Assembly tools are included, and it only takes two hours to build, meaning you can quickly take it from box to backyard beach bash. It features five cushion-and-wicker color combos, meaning there’s an option for any yard. And, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention this Lark Manor Hogans Wicker/Rattan 4-Person Seating Group with Cushions, on sale for $214.99, 46-percent off from $399.99. The corrosion-proof and rust-resistant seating group is great if you want a wicker sectional but don’t have the budget or space for something larger. And no patio party is complete without some killer tunes while grilling, so check out our favorite portable weatherproof Bluetooth party speakers to put on those new furnishings.

Of course, there’s one last thing that makes for a perfect hang with family and friends (two things if you count an inflatable pool), and that’s some perfectly prepared food. Wayfair conveniently has many choice grills on sale, so grab one of the following cook stations and you’ll have a backyard ensemble that makes you the MVP of your friend group for the rest of the summer: