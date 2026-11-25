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The best smart home gift is the one that works the day it’s unwrapped, without a ladder, a landlord’s sign-off, or a surprise subscription. This guide covers every type of smart home dweller, from beginner to full-on Tony Stark. We started with easy plug-and-play options like a four-pack of Kasa Matter smart plugs and Philips Hue Essential bulbs that get up and running in minutes, along with new 2026 hardware we’ve tested hands-on, like Apple’s HomeView display. At the other end, upgrades like the Nest Learning Thermostat and the Emporia Vue 3 energy monitor reward a little more installation work.

Before you buy, find out which smart home platform your recipient already uses. Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Home still don’t share everything, though Matter-certified gear like the Eve Energy plug and the Govee Floor Lamp 2 works with all three. Some Matter devices connect over Thread, a low-power wireless network that needs a hub called a border router, such as a HomePod mini 2 or a Google TV Streamer, to reach the rest of the house. The entries flag the hubs, extra hardware, and monthly plans that can turn a gift into homework. Prices come from makers and major retailers and were checked in November 2026, so expect them to move during holiday sales.

If you’re shopping for a cook, the smart ovens and smokers are in our kitchen gift guide. If you’re building out a whole system rather than shopping for one gift, start with our guide to the best smart home devices.

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Plug it in and you’re done

Best smart speaker for Alexa homes: Amazon Echo Dot (6th gen)

Amazon Echo Dot (6th gen) $99.99 The Dot gets a built-in smart home hub Amazon See It

Amazon kept the old shape and changed the guts inside. The sixth-generation Echo Dot adds a built-in smart home hub for Zigbee, Matter, and Thread gear, so it can pair devices on its own instead of leaning on a separate bridge. Amazon also claims 50 percent more bass than the model it replaces, though anyone buying primarily for music should watch for holiday discounts or spend $20 more on the Echo Dot Max. Its built-in eero extender stretches Wi-Fi by up to 1,000 square feet in houses that already run eero, and Alexa+ is included with Prime or costs $19.99 a month without it.

Kiwibit Bird Feeder 2 Pro with Solar Panel Sponsored by Kiwibit Kiwibit See It

An all-in-one gift for backyard birdwatchers, the Kiwibit Bird Feeder 2 Pro pairs 4K HDR with PDAF Auto Focus for sharp close-ups, plus 1080p/120 fps slow motion for fleeting moments. FeatherPal AI identifies more than 10,000 species with an eligible subscription, while the 5W solar roof and removable hopper simplify upkeep. Now $199.99—save $60 at its lowest price of the year through December 27.

Best smart speaker for Google homes: Google Home Speaker

Google Home Speaker $99.99 Google’s first new speaker in six years Google See It

Google went six years without a new smart speaker before the Google Home Speaker arrived in June. Built around Gemini for Home, it includes a Thread border router and handles everyday jobs like switching lights and adjusting a thermostat without a subscription. Gemini Live conversations and extra AI features require Google Home Premium, which starts at $10 a month. Buy it for someone who already runs their house from the Google Home app.

Best smart speaker for iPhone households: Apple HomePod mini 2

Apple HomePod mini 2 $149 The hub that makes Apple Home work away from home Apple See It

For a household built around iPhones, the HomePod mini 2 is the speaker that lets Apple’s Home app run automations and control gear from away. It runs on an S10 chip with Wi-Fi 6E and Thread, acting as a hub for HomeKit and Matter accessories. Buy it for that hub job first: Apple says Siri’s bigger AI upgrades arrive in a future software update, and the personal features need an iPhone or iPad that supports Apple Intelligence. An Apple TV 4K handles the same hub duties for anyone who would rather have a streaming box.

Best smart display for iPhone households: Apple HomeView

Apple HomeView $299 Apple’s first smart display doubles as a home hub Apple See It

Apple’s first smart display, HomeView, puts a 7-inch touchscreen on the kitchen counter for music, FaceTime calls, and Apple Home controls, while serving as a home hub alongside the HomePod mini 2. In our hands-on review, we found it very helpful, if a little quirky.

It recognizes up to six people by face and surfaces their own messages, calendars, and reminders, though only when that person’s paired iPhone or iPad is nearby and recently unlocked. Stick to the tabletop model as a gift: the wall-mounted version starts at the same $299, but it requires a separate Schneider Home wall mount starting at $59.95 (plus a user-supplied 20-watt USB-C power adapter for the base mount).

Best starter smart bulbs: Philips Hue Essential A19 (4-pack)

Philips Hue Essential A19 (4-pack) $59.99 Hue color bulbs without the bridge Philips See It

Philips Hue used to be the smart bulb you bought only after getting serious about smart home tech. The Hue Essential line changes the math with an affordable four-pack of color bulbs that connect over Bluetooth and work from the Hue app without a bridge. Each bulb puts out 800 lumens and dims down to 2 percent. Adding them to Alexa, Google Home, or Apple Home runs through Matter and takes a compatible hub, such as an Echo, a Nest Hub, or a HomePod mini 2, and they can always move onto a Hue Bridge later.

Best budget smart bulbs: GE Cync Full Color A19 Smart Bulbs (2-pack)

GE Cync Full Color A19 Smart Bulbs (2-pack) $23.99 Two color bulbs that work with every major platform Cync GE See It

A pair of GE Cync Full Color bulbs is a low-stakes way to test smart lighting on two bedside lamps. They connect straight to 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi in the Cync app with no hub, and Matter support brings them into Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, and SmartThings when paired with a compatible Matter hub. Each puts out 800 lumens, matching the Hue Essential bulbs above, and if the recipient hates smart home gear, they still work like regular bulbs.

Best smart plugs: Kasa Matter Smart Plug Mini KP125M (4-pack)

Kasa Matter Smart Plug Mini KP125M (4-pack) $47.99 Four plugs that work with every major assistant TP-Link See It

This four-pack of Kasa Matter smart plugs is the easiest way to automate something your recipient already owns, whether that’s a lamp, a holiday tree, or a coffee maker. Each slim plug leaves the second wall outlet free, handles up to 15 amps, tracks energy use, and connects to Apple Home, Alexa, and Google Home through Matter. Just note that they only join a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network.

Best smart plug for Apple Home: Eve Energy (Matter)

Eve Energy (Matter) $39.95 Local control, no account required Eve Energy See It

Buy Eve Energy for someone who doesn’t want a living-room lamp checking in with a company server. Eve says it needs no cloud account or registration, and it communicates locally over Matter and Thread while tracking power draw. Because it relies on Thread, the house needs a border router like a HomePod mini 2 or a Google TV Streamer. At $39.95, you’re paying nearly as much for one plug as you would for the Kasa four-pack above.

Best outdoor smart plug: GE Cync Outdoor Smart Plug

GE Cync Outdoor Smart Plug $29.99 Two outlets for the lights on the porch GE Cync See It

The GE Cync Outdoor Smart Plug puts holiday lights and porch string lights on two independently controlled outlets rated for wet locations, with covers for both sockets and a 15-amp ceiling. This model connects to Alexa and Google Assistant straight over Wi-Fi. Its Amazon listing doesn’t mention Apple Home, so iPhone households should look for GE’s newer Matter-compatible version instead.

Best smart power strip: Meross Smart Power Strip MSS425FHK

Meross Smart Power Strip MSS425FHK $39.99 Four outlets that work with Apple Home too meross See It

Competition for outlets is fierce behind my desk and TV. It’s probably like that for you, too. The Meross Smart Power Strip has four outlets that switch independently, so the TV, the game console and the lamp behind them can each follow a different schedule. Its four USB ports switch as a group, and surge protection is built in. It connects over 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi with no hub and works with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home and SmartThings, though controlling it through Apple Home from outside the house takes a home hub like a HomePod mini 2.

Best smart lamp: Govee Floor Lamp 2

Govee Floor Lamp 2 $149.99 Color accent lighting for Apple, Google and Alexa homes Govee See It

Despite what an electrician will tell you, it’s possible to revamp a room’s lighting without breaking into the wiring. The Govee Floor Lamp 2 is rated for up to 1,725 lumens, with independent lighting for the pole and base. Matter support drops it straight into Apple Home, Google Home, Alexa, or SmartThings without a Govee-only workaround, though it ships in pieces, so plan on a few minutes of assembly.

Best holiday lights: Twinkly Strings 100 LED RGB (Gen II)

Twinkly Strings 100 LED RGB (Gen II) $79.99 Christmas lights that know the shape of the tree Twinkly See It

Unlike standard app-controlled holiday lights that just change color, Twinkly Strings use a phone’s camera to map where every bulb sits on the tree, then animate patterns across that exact shape. This 100-LED Gen II strand connects over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and can’t be cut to length. Twinkly says you can sync up to 4,000 LEDs across multiple sets, which helps, since 100 bulbs won’t cover a full-size tree on their own.

Best sunrise alarm: Hatch Restore 3

Hatch Restore 3 $169.99 A gentler way to wake up Hatch See It

Give the Hatch Restore 3 to anyone who dreads a phone alarm blaring six inches from their face. It brightens gradually like a sunrise in the morning and handles wind-down lighting and sound at night. Sunrise alarms, wind-down lights, and a basic sound library all work without a subscription, while the optional Hatch+ sleep library runs $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year after a 30-day free trial.

Best digital photo frame: Aura Carver 10-inch

Aura Carver 10-inch $149 Family photos with no subscription Aura See It

Family members add photos and videos to the Aura Carver from Aura’s app, so new pictures keep showing up long after the holidays, with no subscription and no storage limit. The 10.1-inch landscape screen pairs two portrait shots side by side so they fill the display. You can preload photos before it ships so it comes out of the box ready to go. Just double-check which album you pick before Grandma gets an unexpected slideshow.

Best smart air purifier: Levoit Core 300S-P Smart Air Purifier

Levoit Core 300S-P Smart Air Purifier $149.99 Sized for a bedroom, controlled from a phone LEVOIT See It

This gift doesn’t have to be passive-aggressive, but it can be. Levoit recommends the Core 300S-P for bedrooms and offices up to 219 square feet, since the 1,058-square-foot figure in its listings assumes only one air change an hour. It connects to the free VeSync app for remote control, responds to Alexa and Google Assistant, and ships with a three-stage filter already installed alongside an indicator that flags when it needs replacing.

Best gift for pet owners: Petlibro Granary Smart Camera Feeder

Petlibro Granary Smart Camera Feeder $139.99 Answers the question of whether the cat ate PETLIBRO See It

The Petlibro Granary Smart Camera Feeder answers the question every pet owner texts the sitter: Did the cat eat? It holds 5 liters of kibble, connects over 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz Wi-Fi, and schedules dry-food meals from an app while watching the bowl with a 1080p, 145-degree night-vision camera and two-way audio. Petlibro’s Video Cloud plans start at $59.99 a year for seven days of storage, or clips can be saved locally to a microSD card (sold separately).

Best streamer for smart homes: Google TV Streamer (4K)

Google TV Streamer (4K) $99.99 A TV box with a smart home hub inside Googl See It

Think of the Google TV Streamer as an entertaining Trojan horse for sneaking a smart hub into the living room. Beyond 4K HDR with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, it doubles as a Matter hub and Thread border router, anchoring gear like the Eve Energy plug and putting a home control panel right on the TV. Google doesn’t include an HDMI cable, so tuck one into the gift bag.

No electrician required

Best budget security camera: Tapo C120 Indoor/Outdoor Camera

Tapo C120 Indoor/Outdoor Camera $44.99 Person and pet alerts without a monthly bill Tapo See It

Unwrapping a gadget that immediately hands you a monthly bill is a terrible gift experience, which is why the Tapo C120 keeps its subscription optional. It distinguishes people, pets, and vehicles without a paid plan and saves footage to a microSD card up to 512 GB (not included). You get 2K QHD video, color night vision from dual spotlights, Alexa and Google Assistant support, and an IP66 rating for outdoor use wherever an outlet is in reach of its power cord. Tapo Care cloud storage is there only if you want it.

Best battery doorbell for Alexa homes: Ring Battery Doorbell 2K (2nd gen)

Ring Battery Doorbell 2K (2nd gen) $99.99 2K video on a rechargeable battery Ring See It

For a front door without existing wiring, the Ring Battery Doorbell 2K (2nd gen) runs on a built-in rechargeable battery and records Retinal 2K video with 6× zoom. Ring’s $49.99 Solar Charger keeps it topped up for anyone who doesn’t want to pull it off the frame to recharge. Saving and reviewing clips does require a Ring subscription, with Ring Solo covering one device for $4.99 a month.

Best smart lock for renters: SwitchBot Lock Ultra Vision Combo

SwitchBot Lock Ultra Vision Combo $249.99 A smart lock that keeps the landlord’s key working SwitchBot See It

Because the SwitchBot Lock Ultra mounts over the inside thumbturn of an existing deadbolt, renters get smart access without replacing the cylinder or cutting off the landlord’s key.

This Vision Combo bundles a keypad that unlocks with 3D facial recognition alongside a Hub Mini for remote control and Apple Home, Alexa, and Google Home support. Some deadbolt shapes need a separate $20 adapter kit, so take a quick look at the door before you wrap it.

Best gadget for appliances without an app: SwitchBot Bot

SwitchBot Bot $29.99 A tiny robot finger for the coffee maker SwitchBot See It

Sticking a SwitchBot Bot next to a coffee maker or air conditioner gives an old appliance a tiny robotic finger to push its button on command. It sticks next to a rocker switch or push button with an adhesive pad. Out of the box, it runs over Bluetooth in the SwitchBot app; remote access and voice commands through Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri require a separate SwitchBot hub.

Best wall switch for Hue lights: Philips Hue Dimmer Switch

Philips Hue Dimmer Switch $30.99 A real button for smart lights Philips See It

The battery-powered Hue Dimmer Switch puts a real button back on the wall for houseguests, mounting with adhesive or screws and lifting off its magnetic plate to work from the couch. It dims Hue lights and cycles through scenes, and Hue’s setup guide says it can pair directly with up to 10 bulbs. App customization and routines still require a Hue Bridge, so it makes the most sense for someone who already owns one.

Best first sensor: Aqara Door and Window Sensor P2

Aqara Door and Window Sensor P2 $29.99 Turns an opening door into a trigger Aqara See It

Stick the Aqara Door and Window Sensor P2 on a door or window, and opening it can switch on a hall light or fire off a phone alert. It runs on a CR123A battery and joins Apple Home, Google Home, Alexa, or SmartThings over Matter and Thread. Make sure the recipient already has a Thread border router like the HomePod mini 2 or Google TV Streamer, because the sensor won’t work without one.

Best gift for new homeowners: GoveeLife Water Leak Detector 1s (3 sensors and gateway)

GoveeLife Water Leak Detector 1s (3 sensors and gateway) $54.99 Three sensors for the spots that flood first GoveeLife See It

A leak sensor may seem like a boring gift until you consider the pain of a water heater disaster. This GoveeLife Water Leak Detector 1s kit bundles three IP67-rated sensors and a Wi-Fi gateway that sends a phone alert when one of them gets wet, while each puck sounds a 105-decibel alarm. Govee claims five years of battery life. Tuck them under the water heater, the washing machine, and the kitchen sink.

Best gift for gardeners: Rachio Smart Hose Timer (1 valve and Wi-Fi hub)

Rachio Smart Hose Timer (1 valve and Wi-Fi hub) $99.99 Sprinkler smarts for a garden hose Rachio See It

The Rachio Smart Hose Timer threads onto an outdoor faucet, runs schedules from Rachio’s app, and skips a watering when rain is in the forecast. The starter kit includes one valve and the 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi hub it requires, and a single hub can manage up to eight valves. Grab a pair of AA batteries (not included), and in cold climates remind the recipient it’s a gift for spring that needs to come indoors before a hard freeze.

Best outdoor camera without a subscription: eufy SoloCam S340

eufy SoloCam S340 $219.99 Solar power, two lenses and no monthly bill eufy See It

Mounted outdoor cameras are a pain to pull down for charging, so the eufy SoloCam S340 brings its own solar panel, which eufy says stays topped up on two hours of direct sun a day. It pairs a 3K wide-angle lens and a 2K telephoto lens for 8× hybrid zoom, pans 344 degrees, saves clips to 8 GB of built-in storage with no monthly fee, and works with Alexa and Google Assistant. At full MSRP, it sits just $10 under eufy’s newer SoloCam E50 ($229.99), so watch for holiday discounts on the S340 or check which model the listing shows.

Best smart smoke alarm: First Alert SC5 Smart Smoke & CO Alarm (battery)

First Alert SC5 Smart Smoke & CO Alarm (battery) $129.99 The alarm Google sells now that the Nest Protect is gone First Alert See It

Google stopped making the Nest Protect, and the First Alert SC5 is the smart alarm the Google Store sells in its place. It detects smoke and carbon monoxide, sends phone alerts, and can be checked, silenced, or tested from the First Alert or Google Home apps. It even interconnects with existing Nest Protects so every unit sounds together, making it a timely drop-in swap as older Nest Protects reach their expiration dates after about 10 years. This battery model needs no wiring, though homes with hardwired alarms should opt for First Alert’s hardwired version instead.

For homeowners willing to install something

Best smart thermostat: Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen)

Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) $279.99 Comes with a sensor for the room that’s always too hot Google See It

Our utility bills went haywire last year, and that makes the math on a smart thermostat much more attractive. Google’s fourth-generation Nest Learning Thermostat includes a Nest Temperature Sensor for the room that never feels right, is designed to work in most homes without a common power wire (C-wire), and supports Matter so it also shows up in Apple Home. It’s sold only in the U.S. and Canada.

Best thermostat with a built-in speaker: ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium

ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium $259.99 A thermostat that also watches the air Ecobee smart thermostat See It

The ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium packs a lot onto one wall plate: radar occupancy detection, an indoor air quality monitor, and a built-in Alexa speaker, plus a remote SmartSensor in the box. Siri works on it too in homes that already have a HomePod or HomePod mini 2. The company claims it can cut heating and cooling costs by up to 26 percent, or as much as $284 a year, and fit more than 95 percent of HVAC systems.

Best smart lock for homeowners: Schlage Encode Plus Smart WiFi Deadbolt

Schlage Encode Plus Smart WiFi Deadbolt $329 Unlocks with a tap of an iPhone or Apple Watch Schlage See It

The Schlage Encode Plus is the deadbolt to buy for iPhone households, unlocking with a tap of an iPhone or Apple Watch via Apple Home Keys while also supporting Alexa and Google Assistant. Built-in Wi-Fi means no separate bridge for the Schlage app, Alexa, or Google, though remote Apple Home control takes a home hub like a HomePod mini 2 or Apple TV.

Schlage’s app manages up to 100 access codes for guests and dog walkers, and a physical backup key comes in the box. Schlage estimates four AA batteries last up to six months with typical use. Because it replaces the whole deadbolt, confirm the recipient is allowed to swap theirs before wrapping it.

Best smart light switch: Lutron Diva Smart Dimmer Switch Starter Kit

Lutron Diva Smart Dimmer Switch Starter Kit $124.95 Smart lights that survive someone flipping the switch Lutron See It

Put the Lutron Diva smart dimmer on your list for anyone tired of guests killing smart bulbs at the wall. It replaces the switch with a familiar paddle, and this starter kit bundles Lutron’s Caséta hub and a Pico remote to tie the lights into Alexa, Apple Home, Google Home, Ring, and Sonos. Better yet, it handles up to 150 watts of LEDs without needing a neutral wire (the extra return wire missing from many older switch boxes).

Best garage door gadget: Meross Smart Garage Door Opener MSG100HK

Meross Smart Garage Door Opener MSG100HK $48.99 No more driving back to check the garage meross See It

The Meross MSG100HK puts an end to circling back down the street to check whether the garage door closed. It wires into an existing opener instead of replacing the motor, requires no subscription, and covers Apple Home, Alexa, and Google Assistant. Run the opener through Meross’s compatibility checker first, since Chamberlain, LiftMaster, and Craftsman units may need a separate accessory that Meross ships at no charge.

Best sprinkler controller: Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller (8-zone)

Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller (8-zone) $199.99 Skips the watering when it already rained Rachio See It

Rachio has sold the Rachio 3 for years, and it’s still the company’s main sprinkler controller. It replaces the timer on an existing in-ground irrigation system, installs in 30 minutes or less according to Rachio, and runs on a free app with weather skips that hold off on watering after rain. A 16-zone version costs $249.99, and the controller pairs with the Tempest weather station further down this list.

Best energy monitor: Emporia Vue 3 Home Energy Monitor (16 sensors)

Emporia Vue 3 Home Energy Monitor (16 sensors) $199.99 Find out which circuit is eating the electric bill Emporia See It

The Emporia Vue 3 shows which circuits are eating the electric bill, though it can’t separate two appliances that share a circuit. The kit includes two main sensors and 16 branch sensors, and the company claims customers save an average of 10 percent on their bills.

Those sensors clamp onto wires inside the breaker panel, so plan on an electrician unless the recipient is qualified to work in one.

Splurges and power-user upgrades

Best air quality monitor: Airthings View Plus

Airthings View Plus $329.99 Radon, particulates and CO2 in one box Airthings See It

For anyone who wonders what’s floating around their house, with or without a basement, the Airthings View Plus tracks odorless radon alongside fine dust (PM2.5), carbon dioxide, chemical fumes (VOCs), humidity, temperature, and air pressure with no subscription. Airthings says it runs up to two years on six AA batteries, or it can stay plugged in over USB-C.

Best robot vacuum: Eureka E20 Evo Plus

Eureka E20 Evo Plus $399.99 Self-emptying, and no bags to buy Eureka See It

The Eureka E20 Evo Plus docks at a bagless self-emptying station, so there are no replacement bags to reorder. It’s rated for 10,000 Pa of suction and maps rooms with lidar. Eureka says the station’s 2-liter bin needs emptying every couple of weeks in a typical home, though the trade-off is dumping that dusty bin into the trash by hand.

Best weather station: Tempest Weather Station

Tempest Weather Station $349 A backyard weather station with no moving parts WeatherPro See It

Turn a backyard into a personal weather lab with the Tempest Weather Station. It uses zero moving parts, measuring wind with ultrasonic sensors and rain with a haptic sensor, and feeds those readings into its own local forecasts with no subscription. The 2026 revision adds bigger solar panels and a replaceable battery.

It integrates with Alexa, Siri, IFTTT, and Rachio, so a rainy morning can cancel the sprinklers automatically. A flat base and pole mount come in the box, but supplying the actual fence post or mast in an open spot is up to the buyer.

Best upgrade for Hue fans: Philips Hue Bridge Pro

Philips Hue Bridge Pro $149.99 Turns existing Hue bulbs into motion sensors Philips See It

Anyone with a pile of Hue bulbs will get more out of a Hue Bridge Pro than another lamp. It supports more than 150 lights, and Philips says it responds five times faster than the standard bridge. Its MotionAware feature turns groups of three or four compatible Hue bulbs into motion sensors that switch lights on automatically, though security motion alerts and alarms require a paid plan.

Best project for tinkerers: Home Assistant Green

Home Assistant Green $199 One interface for a house full of gadgets Nabu Casa See It

For the person who already owns half of this list, the next gift is a single interface to wrangle it all. Home Assistant Green arrives with the open-source Home Assistant software preinstalled, plugs into a router over Ethernet, and packs 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. Zigbee gear requires a separate Home Assistant Connect ZBT-2 adapter.

The software is free and runs locally inside the house. Reaching it remotely, or linking it to Alexa or Google Assistant, takes either networking know-how or Nabu Casa’s optional Home Assistant Link subscription ($6.50 a month or $65 a year). Nabu Casa raised the box’s suggested price to $199 this year, citing memory costs.