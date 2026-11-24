In a break from tradition, the park rangers at Tongass National Forest in southeastern Alaska have awarded one of their 2026 Anan Bear Awards to a completely different animal species. For its tenacity in finding food, a small mink (Neogale vison) walking around Anan Creek wins the On a Mission Award.

“This little mink was a frequent visitor at the trailhead and the beach in Anan,” the rangers write. “It seemed unconcerned by nearby humans, completely focused on the small crabs and other nibbles it could get ahold of. It was on a mission to eat!”

Meet the bears of Anan Creek

Tongass National Forest’s rangers are awarding the annual Anan Bear Awards to the 39 bears (and a lucky mink) spotted at the Anan Wildlife Observatory in Alaska over the summer.

Tongass is the largest national forest in the United States and covers most of southeastern Alaska, including the state’s capital city of Juneau. The area also includes Mendenhall Glacier (a popular destination for Alaskan cruises), hiking trails, eagles, and plenty of bears. One of the hotspots is Anan Creek, home to one of the largest runs of pink salmon in Southeast Alaska. As such, the creek is a very popular dinner spot among black and brown bears.

According to Friends of Anan, 39 bears are known to feast on the salmon at Anan Creek. The population includes 31 black bears (Ursus americanus) and eight brown bears (Ursus arctos). Similar to their chunky counterparts farther to the north in Katmai National Park, the bears return each summer to feast on salmon and teach their cubs how to fish and survive the long winter ahead. And also like the fat bears of Katmai, every bear here has their own antics and quirks.

In addition to the bears and mink, numerous other animals call Tongass home. Bald eagles (Haliaeetus leucocephalus), the Alexander Archipelago wolf (Canis lupus ligoni), and the Sitka black-tailed deer (Odocoileus hemionus sitkensis). Importantly, all five of North America’s Pacific salmon species are found within the forest—Chinook salmon (Oncorhynchus tshawytscha), coho (Oncorhynchus kisutch), pink (Oncorhynchus gorbuscha), sockeye (Oncorhynchus nerka), and chum (Oncorhynchus keta). These five fish species help feed the bears and other mammals and birds who gather here.

The U.S. Forest Service tracks and documents every bear spotted at Anan, while explore.org’s cameras broadcast live streams of their behavior.

Anan Bear Cam: Fishing Hole 3 | 2026 Highlights