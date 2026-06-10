These early Prime Day deals are already live on Amazon: Kitchen gadgets, fitness gear, power tools, and more

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Amazon’s early Prime Day deals are already live, and a good number of them sit at or below the lowest prices we’ve tracked all year. The early deals span tech, kitchen gear, power tools, camera lenses, and lawn equipment, and the real savings show up as all-time lows rather than the inflated percentages Amazon likes to print next to its list prices. Almost everything here is Prime-exclusive, so you’ll need a membership to see the member price. If you’re not signed up, a free 30-day Prime trial covers you through the main event, which runs June 23 to 26. Prices and lightning deals rotate fast, so some of these will be gone before the event even opens.

Ring Outdoor Cam (Stick Up Cam) $39.99 (was $79.99) Battery-powered 1080p security camera at its lowest price ever, 50% off Keep an eye on your environment. Ring See It

The Ring Outdoor Cam (Stick Up Cam) at $39.99 is the easiest deal to recommend in the whole sale, and at 50% off it matches the lowest price Amazon has ever listed. It’s a battery-powered 1080p camera you can mount almost anywhere, including a fence, a porch rail, or a flat shelf by the back door, without running wires. You get Live View, color night vision, two-way talk, and motion alerts through the Ring app, and it works with Alexa if you have an Echo. A Ring Protect subscription (sold separately) unlocks saved video history, though real-time alerts and live view are free. For $40, it’s the cheapest way to put a real camera on the part of your house you keep meaning to watch.

Wüsthof Gourmet 4-Piece Chef's Knife Set $99.00 (was $185.00) German-forged-quality starter set back to its lowest price, 46% off Chop chop. Wüsthof See It

The Wüsthof Gourmet 4-Piece Chef’s Knife Set at $99 is the pick for anyone still cooking on a hand-me-down knife block, and at 46% off it’s back to the lowest price it has hit. The set covers the three knives you actually reach for, an 8-inch chef’s, a 4.5-inch utility, and a 2.75-inch paring, plus a honing steel to keep them sharp. These are stamped rather than forged, which is why the set lands at $99 instead of $300, but they use the same high-carbon German steel and carry the same lifetime warranty as the pricier Wüsthof lines. It’s a real upgrade that doesn’t require committing to a $600 block. This is the Prime-exclusive price, so a membership is required.

Amazon eero Pro 6E Mesh Wi-Fi System (2-Pack) $239.99 (was $329.99) Wi-Fi 6E mesh for up to 4,000 sq. ft., 27% off and an all-time low Blanket your living space with sweet wireless internet. Amazon See It

The Amazon eero Pro 6E two-pack at $239.99 is the networking deal worth jumping on, covering up to 4,000 square feet with Wi-Fi 6E at the lowest price Amazon has listed. It supports internet plans up to 2.5 Gbps and handles 100-plus devices, so it keeps up whether you’re on multi-gig fiber or just tired of the dead spot in the back bedroom. The 6 GHz band gives newer phones and laptops a clear lane, and setup runs through the eero app in a few minutes with automatic updates after that. At 27% off, it’s $90 under list. If your house is bigger, the three-pack covers 6,000 square feet, and for an apartment the single Pro 6E router is enough.

Garmin epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire, 47mm $614.60 (was $999.99) The premium training watch in the sale, 39% off its $999.99 list Capture every detail about your workouts and adventures. Garmin See It

The Garmin epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition at $614.60 is the splurge of the bunch, down 39% from its $999.99 list price. The 47mm version pairs a bright AMOLED display and a scratch-resistant sapphire lens with the deepest training data Garmin makes, including hill score, endurance score, training readiness, and HRV status, plus a built-in LED flashlight that earns its keep on early-morning runs. Battery life runs one to two weeks depending on how hard you lean on GPS, which is the real argument for it over an Apple Watch. It’s overkill for casual step-counting and priced like it. But if you’re training for something and want full maps on your wrist, this is the Garmin to get, and it rarely drops below $700.

Tech and accessory deals

Beyond the camera and watch up top, the tech deals skew toward small upgrades sitting at their lowest tracked prices. The Logitech MX Master 3S, the mouse a lot of people consider the best for desk work, is 25% off, and both Lenovo silent mice are down to roughly ten bucks. If the Pro 6E two-pack is more coverage than you need, the single eero Pro 6E router is here too.

Camera and lens deals

The camera deals are lens-heavy and aimed at Micro Four Thirds and Sony shooters. Both OM System M.Zuiko primes and both Zeiss Batis lenses for Sony E-mount are at or near their lowest tracked prices, with the OM System 60mm macro the standout for close-up work at $200 off.

Kitchen knife deals

Wüsthof and Shun are running the deepest knife discounts of the early sale, most at all-time lows. If the Gourmet set up top is more or less than you need, the rest of the lineup runs from a $49 paring trio to a pro-grade Shun steak set, all at 43 to 47% off.

Power tool and accessory deals

The tool deals run heavy on Bosch blades and bits, most at 55 to 60% off and all at their lowest tracked prices. The CRAFTSMAN 9-piece impact socket set at $29.98 and the brand’s 20V MAX impact driver kit at $59 are the picks if you’re building out a kit rather than restocking blades.

Lawn and garden deals

Makita and Greenworks cordless yard tools anchor the outdoor deals, all four at the lowest prices we’ve tracked. The Makita 18V LXT string trimmer and blower kits both ship with a 4.0Ah battery and charger, which is most of why they land at roughly half off.

Automotive deals

The automotive picks are small but useful, both from Nilight and both at all-time lows. The recovery traction boards are the standout if you ever get stuck in mud, sand, or snow, at $34 for a pair.

Toy and gift deals

The toy deals are the steepest in the sale, all four at 70% off or more and all at their lowest tracked prices. The 20-inch Squishmallows and the Green Toys sets make easy gifts at under $13 each.

Prices move daily during Prime Day and lightning deals rotate out without much warning, so check the current price before you commit. If you only grab one thing from the early wave, make it the $39.99 Ring Outdoor Cam or the $99 Wüsthof Gourmet knife set. Both are back to their lowest prices ever and both stay useful long after the sale ends.