20+ editor-approved travel gifts for 2026

Travel is the daily gift of life, but that doesn’t mean travel can’t suck the life out of you, even if you’re not going far. According to a study by the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology at the Autonomous University of Barcelona and McGill University, people travel an average of 78 minutes per day, regardless of mode of transport or distance covered. That means there’s a possibility of adventure in every bike ride, at each bus stop, and even while waiting in the airport security line. (You never know who will break liquid limits or forget to take their pepper spray off their keyring, giving everyone a delay and a story!) But you may also need accessories to keep the adventure comfortable.

No one knows that better than a friend or family member who is always heading to a new destination (typically very far, in this case). The best travel gifts bring more ease and peace of mind whether someone you know is dealing with 78 minutes’ worth of errands, cross-country travel, or long-haul international treks with a lifetime’s worth of layovers.

Best neck pillow: Cabeau Evolution X Deluxe

Cabeau Evolution X Deluxe $70 Cabeau See It

Other neck pillows don’t support neck movement in all directions; the Cabeau Evolution X Deluxe is a $70 neck pillow filled with customization to make it “just right,” just like Goldilocks. Change the pillow’s circumference, adjust the top or bottom lobes to change its height, and pull the adjustable cord and ball lock for a fine-tuned fit. Cooling vents release excess heat, and it comes with a travel case that compresses it down to half its size. This neck pillow is a 2026 Red Dot Design Awards winner for a reason.

Best eyemask: Ostrichpillow Eye Mask

Ostrichpillow Eye Mask $45 Ostrichpillow See It

The $45 Ostrichpillow Eye Mask gives you blackout curtain-levels of darkness anywhere, thanks to its adaptive, breathable face contouring that suits all sleeping positions. It’s feather-light at 1 ounce, making it comfortable and lightweight. Contoured eye cups prevent pressure on the eyes and lashes, and the smooth-edged nose bridge prevents irritation. Plus, it’s designed to not pull or tangle your hair. It comes in seven color options, including lively options like butter yellow, lavender, and cornflower blue.

Best fanny pack: JanSport Fifth Avenue Fanny Pack

JanSport Fifth Avenue Fanny Pack $25 JanSport See It

I’ve been a big proponent of the “fanny pack worn across chest” since way before “crossbody” entered the vernacular. It’s hands-free, and they’re easier to shove into a backpack to meet the “carry-on and personal item” rule than a purse. My $25 JanSport Fifth Avenue Fanny Pack still holds up after years of heavy use. I’ll attach my keys to the strap, throw my favorite chapstick, headphones, and earplugs in the smaller front compartment, and stow my phone, wallet, and passport into the main compartment, which doesn’t eat my belongings like other purses in my possession. It’s served me well on daily commutes, errand runs, and neighborhood walks.

Best carry-on: Carl Friedrik The Carry-On

Carl Friedrik The Carry-On $945 Carl Friedri See It

This carry-on is a splurge at $945, but its lifetime warranty and anodized aluminum shell mean it will last for many journeys, even after some rough-and-tumble handling from baggage people (that just adds personalized patina). It has TSA-compliant locks to stop snooping eyes and prevents the bag from bursting mid-flight. The 360-degree silent wheels let you drag or roll this luggage however you please. We also love this carry-on for its plentiful storage, including a zippered garment compartment and two internal pockets. A built-in compression pad with straps helps compact overpacking.

Best travel backpack(s): Thule Aion 28L Backpack

Thule Aion 28L Backpack $200 Thule See It

This $200 backpack from Thule is my go-to travel backpack and is my most-used personal item. It fits easily under seats and comes with a chest strap, water bottle holder, and a stowable divider with TPU lining that’s excellent for keeping dirty clothes separate from the clean ones. The back panel fully unzips, letting me open the backpack fully like a suitcase. And I can rest easy knowing my electronics are protected in the plush 17-inch laptop and tablet sleeves. Its water-resistant finish keeps my wares dry in the rain, and the expandable middle section gives me more wiggle room when I’ve overpacked and lets me compress the goods when the bag is full.

Gear and Commerce Editor Tony Ware, meanwhile, is a huge fan of the 27L TuffSkin YETI Ranchero, which sports a Y-shaped easy-pull RipZip Opening in the front that provides full access to the pack’s main compartment and internal pockets, plus the GroundControl Base that ensures it stands upright when put down. He’s taken it from DC to Hawaii, Europe, and Asia packed with two laptops, a stuffed Peak Design Tech Pouch, sometimes multiple headphones, and more, and it’s the most reliable carry-on he’s tried.

Best checked luggage: Monos Expandable Check-In Medium

Monos Expandable Check-In Medium $395 Mono See It

This $395 piece of checked luggage from Monos is made from a durable, aerospace-grade polycarbonate shell, making it practically unbreakable and resistant to water and dents after hard impacts with walls, poles, and floors. The wraparound zipper adds almost two inches of depth, so you can pack an extra outfit or two (or bring back souvenirs). Handy features like a telescopic handle, whisper-quiet wheels, and a TSA-accepted lock allow for easy movin’ throughout the airport. Even the included freebies are practical: The roller luggage comes with an anti-microbial, silver ion-coated laundry bag, two shoe bags, and a vegan leather luggage tag.

Best duffel bag: Baboon to the Moon Go-Bag 40L

Baboon to the Moon Go-Bag 40L $219 Baboon To The Moon See It

The $219 40-Liter Baboon to the Moon Go-Bag is my duffel bag of choice for weekend trips or pet-sitting stints. I’ve gotten my money’s worth out of my baby pink bag, which has been by my side at conferences in Chicago, trade shows in Nevada, jaunts to Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia for concerts, and train rides to my hometown. Wherever she goes, I follow, thanks to a water-repellent coating, stash pockets, and—best of all—her agreeableness with TSA or gate agents as a carry-on. B2TM (the abbreviated name for the company) added a laptop sleeve and compression straps to its most recent version of the Go-Bag, meaning I can ditch my laptop backpack and pack smarter than ever, AKA: I can shove more crap in there. It will be a while before my Go-Bag goes to suitcase heaven; when it does, I will be ready to throw down my credit card to get a replacement.

Best garment bag: Halfday Garment Duffel

Halfday Garment Duffel $118 Halfday See It

The $118 Halfday Garment Duffel makes the most of every bit of space. It unfurls to resemble a traditional zippered garment bag, with included hanger loops and a strap to prevent clothing from falling out. Zip up the sides to shape it into a duffel bag, and add shoes, jeans, and accessories. It’s carry-on compliant for most airlines, and comes with a trolley sleeve to slide over a suitcase handle. Consider it a go-to for business travel, weddings, and weekend trips. Mary Poppins would be jealous.

Best packing cubes: Thule Compression Cube Set

Thule Compression Cube Set $54 Thule See It

The $54 Thule Compression Cube Set turns days of outfits into a compact, stowable rectangle. I use the medium cube for T-shirts, jeans, and leggings, and keep smaller items, like socks, bras, and underwear, in the smaller cube. I don’t travel without these cubes, and they’ve held up.

Best luggage scale: travel inspira Digital Luggage Scale

travel inspira Digital Luggage Scale $10 travel inspira See It

Don’t be blindsided by overweight luggage with this $10 portable bag scale from travel inspira. It’s easy to use: Switch between tare weight, kilograms, and pounds with the press of a button. The LCD display is easy to read, and the rubberized handle keeps hands comfortable while weighing bags. An auto-off feature preserves battery power, and a low battery indicator shows when it’s time for a replacement. A 110-lb. weight capacity accommodates even the heaviest luggage.

Best luggage tag: Ovener Silicone Luggage Tag

Ovener Silicone Luggage Tag $8 Ovener See It

Unlike other luggage tags, the $8 Ovener Silicone Luggage Tag has a built-in metal rivet and steel loop, meaning it won’t stretch out, snap, or tear. Its flexible silicone adds to its durability, and a name window helps quickly identify luggage without revealing too much to prying eyes. Nine total colors add personality and help a suitcase stand out. It comes in a pack of two—no bag left untagged!

If you’re shopping for someone who loves something super personalized, beyond just color, the $19 Grommet Bag Tag from Visitag is for them. You can customize the front and back, or just the front: choose from 12 tag colors, six emoji locations (for an extra $2.50 per emoji), 12 characters of embroidered front-and-back text, and 17 thread colors for the embroidery on either side of the tag. The ID card is located inside the bag tag, giving just enough privacy. Durable and fun, and a way to make your suitcase stand out from every other spinner on the carousel … what more could someone want in a travel gift!?!

Best Bluetooth tracker: Apple AirTag (2nd Generation)

Apple AirTag (2nd Generation) $29 Apple See It

The $29 Apple AirTag is a savior to anyone who has ever lost a device or bag. Its precise tracking makes it even easier than before to find bags; a louder speaker and redesigned chime help with the hunt. Consider upgrading to a four-pack to cover all your bags. The Chipolo Loop Rechargeable Bluetooth Tracker is a great Bluetooth tracker for Android phones, or any phone really, thanks to its universal compatibility with Apple Find My or Google’s Find Hub.

Best toiletry bag: BAGGU 3D Zip Set

BAGGU 3D Zip Set $38 BAGGU See It

I’ve used this $38 BAGGU 3D Zip Set to store extra cords, emergency must-haves like Band-Aids and hand sanitizer, and to keep shoes separate from clothes. My favorite use for these utilitarian pouches is stowing all my goops and other toiletries. The large pouch expands to 10 inches by 7 inches; the medium one expands to 8.5 inches by 5 inches; and the smallest expands to 7 inches by 3 inches. Recycled ripstop nylon means I don’t have to be so gentle with these durable pouches, and they’re machine washable, a must for cleaning up rogue spills.

Best toiletry bottles: Matador Flatpak Toiletry Bottles

Matador Flatpak Toiletry Bottles $40 Matador See It

These $40 Matador FlatPak Toiletry Bottles hold 90 milliliters of volume at half the bulk, so you’ll have enough shampoo, body wash, conditioner, and lotion for the entire trip. Flip the cap to dispense, and unscrew it to access the large fill opening. These space-saving travel bottles are five times lighter and almost four times more compact compared to their silicone counterparts. We also love the company’s Waterproof Canister to protect vitamins, pills, 1ml/2ml travel scents, and other small bits.

Best backpack/airplane-friendly water bottle: Zojirushi 16 oz. Stainless Mug

Zojirushi 16 oz. Stainless Mug $40 Zojirushi See It

This $40, 16-ounce bottle from Zojirushi is just as high-quality and reliable as the company’s rice cookers (another gift we love to give). It features an electropolished SlickSteel interior that resists stains and prevents corrosion, plus a safety lock that prevents spills from accidental lid openings. An air vent on the mouthpiece lets water flow down the sip spout without gushing or overflowing, lessening the risk of spills. And one has kept our hot and cold beverages at a pleasant temperature for entire transcontinental flights. Looking for a bit more capacity? This bottle is also available in a 20-ounce size.

Best water bottle for international travel: LARQ PureVis 2

LARQ PureVis 2 $129 LARQ See It

The $129 LARQ PureVis 2 significantly improves on its original PureVis bottle, which we reviewed in 2023. It now comes with USB-C charging, water intake tracking, and a filter straw that reduces chlorine, VOCs, and PFAS (PFOA/PFOS). It still includes powerful UV-C LED purification that runs every two hours and eliminates 99% of biocontaminants like E. Coli from your water and bottle. The Advanced filter tackles everything from the essential filter, along with haloacetic acids (HAAs, a disinfection byproduct), lead, and flame retardants, with an increased filter life of 40 gallons. Double-wall insulation keeps drinks cold for 24 hours, making it excellent for long travels. Choose from 23 or 34 ounces.

Best compression socks: VIM & VIGR 15-20 mmHg Merino Wool Graduated Compression Socks

VIM & VIGR 15-20 mmHg Merino Wool Graduated Compression Socks $38 VIM & VIGR See It

The $38 VIM & VIGR 15-20 mmHg Merino Wool Graduated Compression Socks help improve blood flow and reduce leg achiness after hours in a pressurized cabin. Plus, the merino wool naturally regulates temperature, wicks moisture, and resists odor, making these a double-whammy for comfort. These compression socks are also ideal for hiking and make a great gift for anyone who spends a lot of time on their feet. VIM & VIGR creates compression socks with fun designs, because life is too short for boring socks.

Best layer for frequent flyers: Trtl Travel Hoodie

Trtl Travel Hoodie $140 trtl See It

The Trtl Men’s Travel Hoodie is a $140 sweatshirt designed for long flights in chilly cabins or cross-country car trips in the cooler months. It may look like a regular hoodie with a kangaroo pocket, but a closer look reveals travel-focused features. It comes with a large zippered pocket and two smaller pockets that secure keys, headphones, phones, and a passport while keeping them within reach. Other travel-friendly features include a triple-layer hood that softens sounds in loud environments (e.g., Baby on Plane, Man with Undiagnosed Sleep Apnea Snoring, Bachelorette Fallout, etc.), lower armholes for easy removal in tight spaces, and no neck tags for comfort. And yes, it has thumbholes! Pair this travel hoodie with our favorite neck pillow and/or some noise-canceling headphones (keep scrolling for suggestions) for a perfect nap in transit.

Best travel pillow: Purple Harmony Anywhere Pillow

Purple Harmony Anywhere Pillow $149 purple See It

The $149 Purple Harmony Anywhere Pillow is for those who are picky about where they rest their head while counting Z’s, whether it’s in a hotel, on a friend’s couch, or while roughing it outdoors. The pillow packs luxury in a compact size: the Honeycomb GelFlex Grid and Talalay latex core keep the pillow firm and cool, while giving plenty of neck support. A moisture-wicking mesh cover keeps things airy, because a hot pillow makes for unhappy travels. Need something more targeted for those long hours in 32C? The Purple Back Pillow is great for portable lumbar support, and has made multiple overnight flights more bearable for us.

Best travel blanket: Rumpl Travel Puffy Blanket

Rumpl Travel Puffy Blanket $90 Rumpl See It

Plane cabins and train cars can get chilly; the $90 Rumpl Travel Puffy Blanket balances warmth and comfort with packability. In fact, it’s almost as large as a throw blanket and packs down to the size of a 32-ounce water bottle (shown above for perspective, but not included). Even better, it easily clips onto a backpack. Choose from sunset-inspired shades or your favorite solid color to show off your style while keeping cozy.

Best noise-canceling headphones: Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen)

Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen) $359 Bose See It

These $359 Bose QuietComfort Headphones make an excellent, practical gift and are essential for travel: Planes and trains can be noisy, and playing your media sans headphones is a party foul on every mode of transportation. Bose makes some of the best noise-canceling headphones for airplane travel, from over-ear models to true wireless earbuds. This updated model comes with pill-shaped earcups, a 24-hour battery life, Immersive Audio, QuietControl noise cancellation that mutes practically all outside sound, and updated ActiveSense Tech to smooth sound spikes in Aware Mode.

Best travel outlet adapter: Anker Universal Charger

Anker Universal Charger $80 Anker See It

This $80 Anker Universal Charger combines compatibility with outlets from more than 200 countries into one power block charger. It detects local voltage in one second and is Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL)-certified for safe, stable charging. Unlike other international outlet adapters, this one is 25% smaller and designed to stay securely plugged in. And its USB-C/USB-A ports can charge four devices at once, including tech that requires higher voltage, like laptops and tablets.

Best power bank: Anker Laptop Power Bank

Anker Laptop Power Bank $135 Anker See It

No outlet is guaranteed in this world, but Anker’s $135 Laptop Power Bank keeps your devices charged when a place to plug in is nowhere to be found. Although it’s branded as a laptop power bank, it can also charge headphones, phones, handheld gaming devices, and more. It can charge an iPhone to full battery at least three times before running empty. The power hub can charge four devices at once. Two built-in USB-C cables mean you won’t have to root around for a charging cable when you need to recharge your tech. It also has a USB-A and USB-C port if you have a proprietary charger for a specific device.

Best eReader: Rakuten Kobo Clara BW eReader

Rakuten Kobo Clara BW eReader $160 Rakuten See It

Physical books can be clunky while traveling, especially as a voracious reader. The $160 Rakuten Kobo Clara is a black-and-white eReader that comes ad-free from the jump. I personally prefer it to the Amazon Kindle (which will cost you $170 to go ad-free) for this reason. The Rakuten Kobo Clara BW has 16 GB of storage and can carry up to 12,000 eBooks or 75 audiobooks. An optional Dark Mode makes for better nighttime or dark cabin reading, while ComfortLight PRO adjusts brightness, color temperature, and blue light to help you sleep easier while traveling.

Best Bluetooth speaker for travel: JBL Clip 5

JBL Clip 5 $80 JBL See It

This $80 JBL Clip 5 portable speaker packs pro sound into a pint-sized package. I always bring a small speaker like this one when I’m traveling so I can bump my getting-ready playlist from something that’s more powerful than my phone speakers. Pack it into a personal item or carry-on, or attach it to your person with an improved carabiner clip that sports a wider opening. The JBL Clip 5 has 12 hours of playtime on a single charge, is waterproof and dustproof, and can connect to other JBL Auracast-enabled speakers to get the party started when the plane lands.

Best 360º/gimbal/action camera: Insta360 X6 8K Camera

Insta360 X6 8K Camera $700 Insta360 See It

Capture travels, adventures, and precious moments in high fidelity with the $700 Insta360 X6 8K Camera. Dual custom-built Sony 1/1.1″ square sensors, a 4-nanometer AI chip that can make edits of your day’s adventures while you sleep, and two imaging chips create quality images and video that feel just like the IRL moment, and 140 minutes of battery runtime keeps the camera rolling for every moment on the itinerary. Built-in stabilization, windproof microphones, and waterproofing up to 65 feet help you capture all the action, wherever it is. This travel gift is excellent for the travel vlogger and adventure enthusiast who records trips for friends, family, and followers to enjoy.