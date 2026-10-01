20+ editor-approved practical gifts for 2026

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

In my eyes, the best gift is a practical one. It’s useful and won’t rot in the back of someone’s closet for years; they’ll think of you whenever they use it; and you get major brownie points for introducing a magical, miracle product into their life. And what’s better than being known as someone who reliably gifts reliable products? I may still get made fun of by family for my history of wanting practical gifts (including lead refills for my mechanical pencil), but the gifts I treasure most often get the most use in my home. These are some of the best practical gear you can give to friends and family members who value utilitarianism over flash and fluff.

Best flashlight: OLIGHT Baton4 Pro EDC Flashlight

OLIGHT Baton4 Pro EDC Flashlight $63 OLIGHT See It

The OLIGHT Baton4 Pro rechargeable flashlight is a $63 flashlight that’s well worth the cost. They’ll never need another flashlight, and they’ll struggle to find one as bright and powerful as this. This torch clocks in at 1600 lumens, and its beam reaches 200 meters long, with a cool white color that cuts through the darkest sky. Dual switches—a side switch and tail switch—allow for one-handed mode selection (choose from high, turbo, and momentary on). Use it hands-free with an included L stand that sticks to metal surfaces, and know it will stay cool and comfortable in hand, even in Turbo mode. Charge it with the included magnetic charger, or unscrew the tailcap to reveal a USB-C port for universal charging anywhere. Your next power outage, camping trip, and attic exploration mission will thank you for this gift.

Best multitool: LEATHERMAN Wave Plus 18-in-1 Multi-Tool

LEATHERMAN Wave Plus 18-in-1 Multi-Tool $130 LEATHERMAN See It

Carry an entire box’s worth of tools in your hand with this $130 LEATHERMAN Wave Plus 18-in-1 Multi-Tool. Standouts and crowd-pleasers include regular pliers, needle-nose pliers, replaceable wire cutters, knives, a saw, a can opener, a bottle opener, spring-action scissors, and three driver sizes. This multitool is made to be portable, reliable, durable, and multifunctional, all ingredients for one practical gift.

Best air purifier: Levoit Core300-P Air Purifier

Levoit Core300-P Air Purifier $98 LEVOI See It

I’ve sung the praises of this $98 Levoit Core300-P air purifier for years. It’s one of our best budget air purifiers, and there are currently two of them in my home: one in the primary bedroom and another in the living room. The replaceable filters aren’t prohibitively expensive, and they’re whisper-quiet at their lowest speeds. I’ve tested many air purifiers, and this one easily beats its more expensive competitors. My asthmatic cat loves this air purifier, my fiancé, who hasn’t gotten sick in years, loves it, and I love it. I’d buy it for all my friends if I could.

Best dehumidifier: Midea Cube 20 Pint Dehumidifier

Midea Cube 20 Pint Dehumidifier $180 Midea See It

Good things come in small packages, including this $180 Midea dehumidifier, which is two feet high and a little over a foot wide. This small dehumidifier holds 3.2 gallons of water and can cover 1,500 square feet, making it perfect for apartments, bathrooms, and even damp walk-in closets. Control it via app or voice, or use the built-in buttons. A side window shows when it’s time to empty the water tank, and a handle makes it easy to carry. The dehumidifier is also on wheels, so you don’t even have to carry it in some cases.

Best humidifier: Carepod One Stainless Steel Humidifier for Large Room

Carepod One Stainless Steel Humidifier for Large Room $279 Carepod See It

Other humidifiers quickly get gross and grody. The Carepod One is a splurge at $279, but this high-end humidifier stays mold-free thanks to a sterilizable, dishwasher-safe stainless steel basin. It has only three parts to clean: the white wand, stainless steel water tank, and stainless steel inner lid. The humidifier runs for up to 30 hours and includes a built-in timer for hassle-free use. It’s Restriction of Hazardous Substances-certified, meaning it’s free of hazardous substances like lead and mercury.

Best handheld vacuum: Shark Cyclone PET Handheld Vacuum

Shark Cyclone PET Handheld Vacuum $80 SharkNinja See It

Sometimes, a mess isn’t messy enough to warrant breaking out the big, heavy vacuum, and there is no other pleasure like having a tool for a very specific task. This $80 handheld vacuum from Shark is excellent for cleaning pet hair off couches or collecting the crust from your car. An extra-large dust cup means you can clean all these small messes in one go or have extra room for pet hair when the couch gets particularly fuzzy.

Best drying rack for water bottles: Kuppy

Regardless of water bottle allegiance, the $20 Kuppy Silicone Water Bottle Drying Rack helps reusable bottles of all sizes, wine glasses, and even silicone snack bags dry thoroughly to prevent odor from trapped water. They’re stackable for storage in the water bottle section of a kitchen (Everyone has a Water Bottle Kingdom somewhere in their home). Best of all, they take up less space than traditional dish racks.

Best shower filter for clean freaks: Aquabliss SF100 Daily Revitalize Shower Filter

Aquabliss SF100 Daily Revitalize Shower Filter $37 Aquabliss See It

This $37 Aquabliss SF100 Daily Revitalize Shower Filter is for the person in your life who has a codependent relationship with their Brita pitcher. This budget shower filter fits standard fittings and works with fixed, rain, handheld, and combination shower heads. It also adds three to four inches to an existing shower arm and maintains water pressure for cleaner water without weaker streams. The filter cartridge takes two minutes to replace and lasts three to six months depending on water quality.

Best electric toothbrush: Philips Sonicare Prestige 9900

Philips Sonicare Prestige 9900 $380 Philips See It

The Philips Sonicare Prestige 9900 is a $380 rechargeable toothbrush that provides dentist-level cleaning every day. Sonic technology and multi-angle bristles remove plaque regardless of brush technique. SenseIQ Technology automatically adjusts intensity and flashes when it detects too much pressure. This toothbrush comes with five modes, plus three intensity levels. The Oral-B iO Series 3 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush is a cheaper option that’s still just as giftable.

Best water flosser: Waterpik Aquarius Countertop Water Flosser

Waterpik Aquarius Countertop Water Flosser $100 Waterpik See It

A water flosser is the bedrock of a well-rounded oral care routine. The Waterpik Aquarius Countertop Water Flosser is a $100 countertop water flosser that’s more like a power washer for mouths. Choose from 10 settings for extra pearly whites, including a massage mode that helps stimulate gums. Although it’s not a replacement for floss, it’s excellent for getting the job done after a late night. I personally use mine after flossing and add a bit of mouthwash to the reservoir to get fluoride where my teeth need it most.

Best clothing iron: Nori Press Travel Steam Iron

Nori Press Travel Steam Iron $120 Nori See It

The Nori Press Travel Steam Iron is a $120 handheld iron that resembles a giant hair straightener. If your gift recipient is like me and has ironed out my polo collars with a hair straightener, this iron should feel familiar. Two heated plates iron the front and back of a garment at once, removing wrinkles without an ironing board. The compact iron also includes a built-in steamer to remove wrinkles from more delicate fabrics. At 14 inches long and weighing a little under 1.5 pounds, it’s packable for clothing emergencies.

Best hair dryer: Dyson Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer

Dyson Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer $450 Dyson See It

The Dyson Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer is a $450 hair dryer designed to maintain healthy hair and a healthy scalp. It’s also engineered to reduce flakes and shedding and balance hair oils. This smart hair dryer reduces airflow and deactivates the heater when set down; a Hall sensor recognizes each attachment as it’s used and automatically adjusts settings based on the attachment; and intelligent heat control monitors airflow to prevent hair damage. It also dries hair fast, a plus for practical friends who hate going to bed with wet hair.

Best head shaver: Wahl Baldscaper Head & Body Shaver

Wahl Baldscaper Head & Body Shaver $69.99 Wahl See It

Your most practical friend is most likely a Virgo or Capricorn. Popular Science’s resident Virgo and Managing Editor, Gear & Commerce, enjoys using this Baldscaper to keep his head smooth without causing physical/emotional damage to himself and his loved ones. Four floating shaver heads contour to the head, face, and body for a smooth shave, cutting it close sans nicks and razor burn. It’s fully waterproof, rinses clean with just water, and can be used wet or dry. A powerful motor and 90-minute battery life cut through coarse hair without dying halfway through a head shave.

Best bidet: TUSHY Classic 3.0 Bidet

TUSHY Classic 3.0 Bidet $124 TUSHY See It

The TUSHY Classic 3.0 Bidet is a $124 starter bidet that helps your gift recipient feel cleaner than using toilet paper alone. It includes all materials needed for installation, which takes less than 10 minutes. A Schmutz Shield (actual name for this feature) blocks grime from escaping past the toilet lid, and a self-cleaning nozzle means this bidet won’t cause more cleaning-related headaches your practical friend may experience daily.

Best cordless vacuum: Shark PowerPro Flex Reveal Plus Cordless Vacuum

Shark PowerPro Flex Reveal Plus Cordless Vacuum $380 SharkNinja See It

Shark makes some of the best cordless vacuums, and this $380 option includes some of our favorite features in a vacuum cleaner, including a MultiFLEX wand that makes it infinitely easier to reach under furniture, a light that reveals missed spots, and Floor Detect technology that adjusts brushroll speed depending on the surface. It also doubles as a handvac and comes with tools for crevices and upholstery. With 50 minutes of runtime, HEPA filtration, and an anti-allergen seal, dust busting won’t involve a sneezing fit.

Best smart hub: Aeotec Smart Home Hub2

Aeotec Smart Home Hub2 $130 Aeotec See It

Give the gift of a fully connected home with the $130 Aeotec Smart Home Hub2, which can be used as a SmartThings Hub and supports Zigbee and Matter Gateway protocols. It’s also compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Wi-Fi. Although it’s not Z-Wave compliant, it offers wider device compatibility and stronger security than some competitors.

Best electric blanket: Westinghouse Electric Blanket Heated Throw

Westinghouse Electric Blanket Heated Throw $50 Westinghouse See It

The best electric blankets provide warmth without turning up the thermostat. This $50 electric throw blanket from Westinghouse is reliable and heats evenly. Plus, it protects itself from overheating and includes an auto-off function for peace of mind when a nap strikes. A weighty smart digital controller cycles through six heat settings and a timer up to 10 hours. Throw it in the washing machine and hang it to dry between seasons.

Best outdoor blanket for sports fans: Rumpl Gametime Puffy Blanket

Rumpl Gametime Puffy Blanket $100 Rumpl See It

The Rumpl Gametime Puffy is a $100 2-in-1 stadium accessory made for overtime, any time. It packs a full-size 50×70″ insulated blanket into a TPU-laminated storage case featuring an adjustable, removable shoulder strap and an integrated 1-inch insulated foam pad to sit on when you pull the blanket out (and it’s an extra-padded 4” cushion with the blanket in). The shell and case have a PFAS-free water-repellent finish, and the blanket keeps you warm down to 45 degrees, making it great for football games, soccer matches, and club tournaments.

Best drill: Greenworks Pro PowerAll 24V 530 in-lb Drill Driver & 2,200 in-lb Impact Driver Combo Kit

Greenworks Pro PowerAll 24V 530 in-lb Drill Driver & 2,200 in-lb Impact Driver Combo Kit $169 Greenworks See It

I’ve assembled my fair share of furniture from a multinational home furnishings store, and let’s be real: Sometimes those Allen wrenches don’t cut it. Enter the Greenworks Pro PowerAll 24V Drill Driver and Impact Driver Combo Kit, a $169 bundle that gives you two handy tools for the price of one. The drill driver and impact driver use brushless motors and 24-volt batteries, and run 20% longer than 18- and 20-volt counterparts. It’s compact, lightweight, and easy to use in tight spaces, making it an excellent gift for DIY-minded friends and family.

Best glass containers: Anyday 4-Piece Medium Glass Food Storage with Lids

Anyday 4-Piece Medium Glass Food Storage with Lids $65 Anyday See It

The $65 Anyday 4-Piece Medium Glass Food Storage system is made for microwaving or cooking directly in the oven, thanks to sturdy borosilicate glass that’s stronger and better resists extreme temperature changes than soft glass. The glass dishware is even freezer-safe. A glass lid prevents splatters in the microwave; lay-flat knobs vent food while cooking or create an airtight seal when it’s time to store any leftovers.

Best tote bag: RUX Waterproof Tote Bag 15L

RUX Waterproof Tote Bag 15L $160 RUX See It

This $160 waterproof, compact carry-all from RUX works like an everyday tote, then converts to a roll-top dry bag to protect against rain and random liquids. It fits a laptop, lunch, and any layers, while internal and external pockets keep keys, a phone, and wallet within reach. Grab it by the handles, or wear it crossbody with the included shoulder strap on a two-hands kind of day. Exterior lash points connect pockets and panels (sold separately) for added storage and organization if your gift recipient desires a gift that keeps on giving.

Best pens: uniball JETSTREAM RT, 0.7 mm Ballpoint Pen

uniball JETSTREAM RT, 0.7 mm Ballpoint Pen $6.50 uniball See It

Practical people definitely have plenty of pen opinions—I know I do. And this $6.50 pack of uniball Jetstream pens is a favorite thanks to its smooth, opaque, quick-drying ink that’s water- and fade-resistant. Choose the .7 millimeter option for a finer line, or the 1 millimeter thickness for those who prefer a more robust script.

Best notebook: LEUCHTTURM1917 A5 (Medium) Notebook

LEUCHTTURM1917 A5 (Medium) Notebook $26 LEUCHTTURM1917 See It

My $26 LEUCHTTURM1917 A5 notebook holds my journal ramblings, my to-do lists, and random neurotic notes I need to get out of my head and onto a page. Numbered pages, two page markers, and a blank table of contents help organize all my jumbled thoughts. I personally go for a hardcover notebook with ruled paper, but LEUCHTTURM1917 also sells softcover journals in every color of the rainbow, with square grid ruling, dotted ruling, or blank pages.

Best smart mug: Ember Mug 3

Ember Mug 3 $149.95 Ember See It

The Ember Mug 3 is the latest generation of the popular smart mug that can keep hot drinks at a precise temperature all day long. Each 14 oz mug includes a sliding lid that extends battery life up to three hours on a single charge (it’s 80 minutes without the lid). And a charging coaster recharges your mug after your daily dose of bean juice (or maintains the temperature indefinitely if you keep the mug on it). Customize your preferred temperature in the app, or set it manually with a button on the mug. It’s also top-rack dishwasher safe.

Best travel mug: BrüMate Strova 18oz 100% Leakproof Insulated Coffee Mug

BrüMate Strova 18oz 100% Leakproof Insulated Coffee Mug $35 BrüMate See It

This $35 leakproof travel mug from BrüMate is for those who don’t mix their coffee with their electronics. A ceramic lining preserves flavor while preventing staining and leftover odors, and triple insulation keeps drinks hot or cold for hours. It’s cup-holder friendly for caffeinating on the go, and a magnetic, OctaLock lid prevents spills while running errands.

Best bag carrier: Click & Carry Ergonomic Grocery Bag Carrier Handle & Bag Holder

Click & Carry Ergonomic Grocery Bag Carrier Handle & Bag Holder $14 Click & Carry See It

The Click & Carry Ergonomic Grocery Bag Carrier Handle & Bag Holder is a $14 gizmo that saves trips and reduces hassle when unloading groceries. It’s gentle on joints, reduces hand strain, and its ergonomic design lowers injury risk. The bag carrier has a 100-pound weight capacity but weighs just under three ounces. The friend who always tests the boundaries of bringing everything inside in one trip will thank you.

Best socks: Gordini Signal Sock

Gordini Signal Sock $25 Gordini See It

Socks are a well-liked practical gift, and this $25 two-pack of merino wool, COOLMAX EcoMade polyester, REPREVE recycled polyester + nylon socks from Gordini uses fine-gauge and ultra-lightweight yarns to keep feet dry and supported with Linear Wicking Channels that move away moisture and Quilted AirForms that distribute shock and cushion impact. These OrbitFit anatomically mapped 3D zones create a purpose-knit performance fit that keeps you comfortable at home, on a walk, or while running or hiking. If cotton socks are on the gift list, we’re fans of the HUE Women’s Mini Crew Sock and the Men’s Casual Ribbed Crew Socks, which are breathable and comfortable.

Best multisport watch: Garmin Venu 4

Garmin Venu 4 $550 Garmin See It

The Garmin Venu 4 is a $550 multisport watch that blends style and function. A bright 1.4-inch AMOLED display clearly shows health and fitness stats like sleep tracking and time needed for workout recovery, along with on-screen workouts. A smart wake alarm helps with waking up at an optimal time, and a built-in LED flashlight illuminates dark morning walks. This watch supports running and triathlon, strength training, jet lag recovery, and more. Data-obsessed friends and family members will be pleased with all the numbers and stats they can pull from this watch.

Best iPhone case: OtterBox Symmetry Series Case

OtterBox Symmetry Series Case $50 Ott See It

This $50 OtterBox Symmetry Series Case has protected my iPhone 13 for years: the only blemish is a dent in the aluminum bumper from when I took it out of its case and immediately dropped it on my concrete porch. I’ve learned my lesson and never forgo a phone case. The OtterBox Symmetry Series Case is sleek without being too flimsy and protects without bulk. It’s on my repurchase list and should be on yours, too, especially if you’re looking at one of the new iPhone 18s.

Best noise-canceling headphones: Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen)

Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen) $359 Bose See It

These newly refreshed noise-canceling headphones from Bose are essential for quiet commutes and tuning out the airport chaos while traveling. Bose makes some of our favorite noise-canceling headphones and earbuds thanks to thoughtful design and helpful tech in each pair. We’re particularly fond of the comfortable pill-shaped earcups, 24-hour battery life, Immersive Audio, QuietControl noise cancellation, and updated ActiveSense Tech to smooth sound spikes in Aware Mode.

Best custom insoles: Stride Custom Orthotics

Stride Custom Orthotics $249 Stride See It

This practical gift is also personal. Every pair of these $249 orthotics from Stride is custom-made from a 3D scan of someone’s foot and a gait video with just their smartphone required, no doctor’s visit necessary. Take a short quiz designed by podiatrists about pain areas, activity levels, goals, and shoe preferences; provide the digital data; and podiatrists in Germany customize the orthotics and print them on durable TPU before they arrive at your doorstep in just 10 to 15 days. Your achiest friend or family member will appreciate a custom gift that addresses a big pain point, literally.

Best gloves for cyclists and beyond: Hestra CZone Bike Mistral – 5 finger

Hestra CZone Bike Mistral – 5 finger $85 Hestra See It

I hate when gloves hinder my range of movement. These $85 bike gloves from Hestra have a flexible but durable outer fabric and stretchy polyester on the palm. Primaloft Gold synthetic insulation, a fleece lining, and a membrane that stops rain and slush without making hands clammy keep your fingers warm. And the Lycra-clad slit makes the glove easy to put on and take off. Even if we don’t ride, these gloves could be our ride or die.

Best work boots: Danner Bull Run Chelsea and Classic Moc Boots

Danner Bull Run Chelsea and Classic Moc Boots $239 – $259 Danner See It

Style and practicality can go hand-in-hand. The Danner Chelsea boot is just that: Proudly assembled in the company’s Portland, Oregon factory with signature stitchdown construction, it slips on and is made of full-grain leather. The nonconductive (Electrical Hazard Certified) outsole is oil- and slip-resistant and is comfortable and durable even after climbing on ladders or standing on unforgiving surfaces like wood, tile, or concrete. Even better, the boots are Danner Recraftable, meaning they are eligible for part replacements, leather care, and restitching (paid services), so you are investing in someone’s ongoing comfort. If your gift recipient is good with laces, the Bull Run Moc Toe is another top choice for both looks and stability.

Best post-workout recovery shoes for athletes: Nike x Hyperice Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide

Nike x Hyperice Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide $249 Nike x Hyperice See It

These $249 Nike slides are a collab with recovery company Hyperice, known for its wellness and recovery technology (we’re currently testing the Normatec dynamic air compression massage legs to positive effect). The comfortable slides combine heat, vibration, and responsive cushioning to make every step feel lighter. They’re like giving a pair of heated slippers a friar-like tonsure.

Best microphone for aspiring podcasters and musicians: RØDE NT1 Signature Series

RØDE NT1 Signature Series $159 RODE See It

The Rode NT1 Signature Series is a $159 workhorse. This cardioid condenser microphone has warm bass, a detailed midrange, and glistening highs for exceptional performance when recording bedroom melodies and harmonies, instruments, voiceovers, and a podcast episode that may never see the sun. Choose from eight vibrant colors, including red, green, blue, cobalt, and orange, or stick with black. Keep us updated on the views and streams! And if you’re looking for an extremely versatile mic and willing to pay a little more, the AKG C114 Large Diaphragm Multi-Pattern Condenser Microphone is a 2026 release we’ve seen used to record an entire band to a greatly immersive effect.

Best tuner for guitarists: Snark ST-2HPT High Precision Rechargeable Tuner

Snark ST-2HPT High Precision Rechargeable Tuner $25.99 Snark See It

Gifting gear or a gadget related to someone’s hobby will always be a hit. If someone in your life recently got an acoustic guitar, a clip-on tuner is a present that keeps giving. This high-precision tuner blocks room noise for faster, easier tuning. Strummed chords ring out in tune, and songs sound infinitely better for it. If an electric guitar and a pedalboard are part of the gear setup, consider adding a tuner pedal like the TC Electronic POLYTUNE 3.

Best durable down jacket: Stio Hometown Down Jacket

Stio Hometown Down Jacket $379 Stio See It

After many frigid Pittsburgh winters, I’ve learned that investing in a down jacket always pays off. I’m a fan of Stio’s $449 Colter Down Jacket, but the Hometown style is an even more budget-friendly down jacket. A recycled nylon ripstop outer with a PFAS-free DWR shields from the elements. It’s insulated with HyperDRY water-repellent goose down that offers 800-fill warmth even in wet snow. Other helpful features include pockets for hand warmers and valuable tech, and low-profile cord locks for a customized fit. We also think this limited-edition anniversary denim print shown above is just darling.