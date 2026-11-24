The United States Forest Service has quietly published a handful of documents related to multiple, decades’ old Bigfoot sightings. While the files uploaded to the agency’s Freedom of Information Act online reading room may not offer definitive proof of the cryptid’s existence, they may help redirect unwanted political conversations at the Thanksgiving table this year.

“I don’t know if I believe in the Bigfoot theory, but the tracks were right there,” an 87-year-old resident of Sanders County, Montana, told his local newspaper in 2003 after discovering some suspicious footprints. “What else could it be?”

An article from the Clark Fork Valley Press, January 13, 2003. Image: United States Forest Service

Another file also focuses on purported cryptid tracks in the summer of 1982. In that case, park rangers were actually dispatched to obtain plaster molds of footprints reported in Oregon’s Umatilla National Forest.Unfortunately, resource staffer Roger Baker didn’t sound impressed by what he found on June 17, 1982.

“It is my opinion that the tracks…were made by something other than a 300-pound-plus, two footed being,” Baker explained, although he did concede that the prints appeared “very natural.”

The final archival document is a local resident’s somewhat rambling personal account of the history of Petty Creek, a forested area located about 30 miles west of Missoula, Montana. Among stories of ill-fated gold prospectors, camel importation, and buried treasure, Leo Kinney tells of his own near-brush with Bigfoot. According to Kinney, he and some fellow hunters didn’t actually see the hairy biped walking around, but they saw evidence of its recent presence.

“Tracks, a strong odor, and grunting were observed,” he wrote in 1980.

The U.S. Forestry Service’s archival uploads are fun reads, but many Sasquatch believers are still reeling from the recent release of Capturing Bigfoot. Released in October, the critically acclaimed documentary delves into the story behind the Patterson–Gimlin tape. The controversial home video recording is widely considered the most famous Bigfoot sighting of all time, although the film essentially confirms once-and-for-all that the grainy footage was a carefully constructed hoax.