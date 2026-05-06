Graduation gift guide: Perfect presents for recent graduates of all ages

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Graduation is a huge event in someone’s journey. It’s a monumental shift from one phase of life to the next. You don’t want to show up to something like that with a $20 coffee gift card. You want a real gift. Luckily, we’re experts when it comes to gift giving (and gift receiving if you’re feeling generous). We’ve crafted this guide to help find the perfect present for anyone graduating from high school, college, trade school, or the beginner’s class at the local yoga studio. Every accomplishment deserves a celebration.

The Ear (a) is the under-$100 pick for a grad who’d rather not have white earbuds blending into every other pair on campus. They include active noise cancellation and transparent plastic earpieces with the Nothing brand’s all-caps industrial-design language, and they run about 42 hours on a charge counting the case. The IP54 rating means a sudden downpour won’t kill them. They sound closer to a $200 pair than a $99 one, and they pair with both iPhone and Android.

This is a 400-page illustrated encyclopedia of the inventions, discoveries, and systems that got society this far, covering medicine, materials, mechanisms, agriculture, music, and much more. Every illustration is hand-drawn, and every fact was vetted by a working scientist. The cover is silver-embossed and the binding is sewn rather than glued, which is the difference between a book that survives a decade in a bookcase and one that sheds pages by year three. This is the kind of reference a grad might actually keep when their bookshelf gets thinned out at the next move. Hungry Minds is taking 10% off The Book for graduation season with the code KEEPLEARNING10 at checkout.

A grad already has a laptop. What they do not have is a 32-inch screen on the desk in their first apartment. LG’s UltraFine 4K is the work-from-home upgrade that turns a coffee-table laptop setup into something that won’t tank their posture by month two. It swivels into portrait orientation for code or long PDFs, runs at 60Hz UHD with HDR10, and at $349 it lands well under the price of a higher-end display while doing the same job for a job-interview Zoom. The included stand handles most desks, and the screen mounts on a regular VESA arm if your grad wants to fully commit to a real setup.

For the engineering or CS grad who’d rather rebuild a laptop than replace one, Framework’s Laptop 13 Pro is the rare Windows machine you can disassemble with the screwdriver that comes in the box. The RAM, SSD, ports, screen, and even the board are all user-replaceable, and the company sells those components individually for a decade after launch. It costs roughly the same as a comparable model from a big manufacturer, but the math changes when you upgrade in year three instead of buying new.

The Palma 2 Pro is an e-reader the size and shape of a smartphone, which is the entire point. It runs Android, so the grad can install Kindle, Libby, Spotify, and Pocket on the same device and then read e-ink without the scroll-prompted dopamine loop of an actual phone. The Pro upgrade adds a fingerprint reader and a fingerprint-magnet glass back, but the win is still the original idea: a device that fits in a back pocket and doesn’t pretend to be a phone. This is the kind of gift the grad shows their roommate, who immediately wants one.

For the grad whose first apartment will have a coffee bar before it has curtains, KitchenAid’s new fully automatic does the entire process at the touch of a button. It grinds the beans, doses the puck, tamps it down, brews the shot, and foams the milk on its own. Iced coffee is built into the menu, which sounds gimmicky until you’ve used it. I’m reviewing one now, and the early read is that it nails milk texture better than most superautomatics in its price tier. The price tag puts this in splurge territory, but it replaces a daily $6 coffee shop habit and the math gets reasonable around month nine.

All-Clad’s Mother of All Pans is the largest cooking surface in the brand’s lineup at 6 quarts. It’s a single piece of fully bonded tri-ply, with an aluminum core sandwiched in stainless steel all the way out to the flared rim. That construction matters because cheaper pans cut corners there and end up with a hot spot in the middle. That’s instant death for pancakes. The pan is big enough for a four-person braise without crowding the meat, and it’s deep enough that a sauce won’t boil over before you’ve reduced it. All-Clad has been making this in Pennsylvania since 1971, the pan is oven-safe up to 600°F, it works on induction, and it carries a lifetime warranty. Right now it’s $149 down from $299. This is a first-apartment workhorse the grad will still cook on a decade after the move.

Review sites have been extolling the virtues of this knife for years, and the reasoning still holds. The steel takes a thin Japanese edge, the dimpled blade releases sticky food cleanly, and the handle balances right at the bolster. Sharpen it once a year and they’ll cook with it through their first three apartments.

Buffy makes a duvet insert filled with recycled-PET fiber, encased in a washed-cotton shell that has the loft of down without the feathers stabbing through the cover. It’s hypoallergenic, it goes in a regular washing machine, and a queen size runs about $159. A grad outgrowing their dorm comforter shouldn’t be sleeping under polyester from the campus bookstore.

This is the least sentimental gift on the list and one of the most useful. SimpliSafe’s Starter System is renter-friendly, it sticks on with adhesive instead of screws, and it doesn’t require a contract. Three sensors and a base station cover a one-bedroom apartment, and the grad can add cameras and smart locks later when they care to.

Coway just refreshed the Mighty AP-1512HH, the True HEPA box that’s been a top pick for nearly a decade. The new Mighty2 keeps the same 360-square-foot core and addresses the long-running requests. The pre-filter slides out from the side instead of forcing a full disassembly, the filter set runs 12 months between swaps instead of six, and a front-mounted MegaScan sensor reads PM1, PM2.5, and PM10 in real time.

The Scout is an AirTag tucked inside an actual luggage tag, with an 85dB motion alarm built into the housing. Apple’s Find My works through it the same way it does on a standard tracker, except now the bag screams when somebody else lifts it off a carousel. It’s 50% off at $30 right now.

The Weekender is the duffel that’s been all over college campuses for three years running, and it earned that placement honestly. The body is vegan leather, the bottom has a dedicated shoe compartment, and a trolley sleeve lets it slide over a roller bag for airport tag-team travel. It holds two nights of clothes plus a laptop without bulging. The interior is light-colored, which sounds dumb until your grad is rifling for a charger at 5 a.m. and can actually find it.

The 20L Everyday is a standard for photographers and commuters alike. The magnetic FlexFold dividers reorganize for whatever’s getting hauled today, the side access doesn’t fight a laptop, and the weather-resistant shell handles a surprise downpour without wetting the books. It comes with a lifetime warranty and real customer service, and the body holds up for a decade of daily abuse.

The LOC8 VERSA is a slim MagSafe wallet that doubles as a phone stand and a tracker, and it’s compatible with both Apple’s Find My and Google’s Find Hub. The grad whose wallet is constantly half a campus away from where they thought it was now has receipts. A metal money clip on the back keeps a couple of bills handy, the leather softens with use, and the whole thing weighs less than a deck of cards. It works with an iPhone or pretty much any Android in a magnetic case.

I have a large skull, and Goodr’s BFG line is one of the very few sub-$40 sunglasses that don’t look tiny on me. The lenses are polarized, the rubber temples don’t slip when you sweat, and the polycarbonate handles a drop on a parking lot without scratching. The grad with a normal-sized head will still wear them because the styling holds up.

For $25, EarPeace’s EVERYDAY plugs drop about 14 decibels off the world without making it sound like you’re underwater. They work for concerts, dorm hallways, and the loud bus ride to the airport. They live on a keychain in a tiny aluminum case, which keeps them findable so the grad doesn’t lose the pair by Tuesday. They’re cheap enough that you can gift two sets and have them keep one in every bag.

Most recovery gifts default to the same percussive massage gun. The Normatec Go is the alternative: a pair of pneumatic compression sleeves that wrap each calf and pulse through a full massage cycle while the grad watches a movie on the couch. The original Normatec system was an NFL training-room staple. The Go shrinks the same idea into two cordless sleeves that tuck into a backpack and run three hours per charge. At $399, this is the single piece of recovery gear the marathon-running grad will never buy for themselves.

Jackery’s smallest serious power station weighs 5.5 pounds and is about the size of a hardback book. It packs 288Wh of LiFePO4 capacity rated for 4,000+ charge cycles, which Jackery puts at roughly a decade of daily use. The carrying strap is the clever part. It doubles as a 140W USB-C cable, which means the handle of the unit is also the charger. The 300D will fully charge a phone about 11 times, run a Starlink Mini for around ten hours, or power a laptop and a couple of accessories at the desk where dorm outlets gave up two cables ago. It costs $219.